Considering An Investment In Cal-Maine Foods In An Egg Price Downturn

Egg producer Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) reported less-than-impressive fourth-quarter and fiscal-year earnings on July 24th. The company lost $1.54 per diluted share compared to earning a positive $6.53 per diluted share last fiscal year. The primary reason for the drop in net income was a lower net average shell egg selling price. As shown in the image below, the average selling price declined from $1.74 to $1.01 per dozen eggs.

Source: Cal-Maine Foods 2017 10K

This drop in net income also caused the company not to declare a dividend as Cal-Maine has a variable dividend policy. With all this bad news and uncertainty surrounding egg prices, it may seem like Cal-Maine is a bad investment. However, there are many positives investors must look at when considering Cal-Maine as an investment.

Reasons to Invest

Although things appear bleak for Cal-Maine, operationally Cal-Maine is performing quite well. Cal-Maine has consistently grown its laying flock throughout the last 5 years. The company's laying hens have risen from 30.97 million in 2013 to 36.09 million currently. The company also produced 870 million dozens of eggs in fiscal year 2017 compared to 819 million dozens of eggs in fiscal year 2016.

Not only is Cal-Maine executing on producing more eggs, it is also executing on its strategy of focusing on specialty eggs. Specialty eggs sales prices helped buoy its average selling price per dozen eggs. While non-specialty egg prices dropped over 55% last year, specialty egg prices only dropped approximately 12%. Special shell egg sales volume accounted for 22.9% of total sales volume for both fiscal years 2016 and 2017. See the image below.

Source: Cal-Maine 2017 10K

While, it would be ideal for the company to increase specialty eggs sales volume as a percentage of total sales volume, it is encouraging that the company continues to focus on a less volatile source of revenue. In the most recent earnings press release the company states, "Our specialty egg business has continued to be a primary focus of our growth strategy. We have made significant investments across our operations to meet anticipated demand for cage-free eggs, as food service providers, national restaurant chains and major retailers, including our largest customers, have stated objectives to exclusively offer cage-free eggs by future specified dates." Clearly, the company is focusing on a less volatile source of income and specialty shell eggs could substantially increase profits when egg prices start to normalize.

Finally, on the positives side, Cal-Maine has also enjoyed lower feed costs which have been decreasing over the last 2 years. Feed costs have decreased from $0.439 per dozen in fiscal year 2015 to $0.399 in fiscal year 2017. This is encouraging because if egg prices normalize, the company can have a higher gross margin.

Sensitivity Analysis

The biggest risk Cal-Maine faces is the uncertainty of egg prices. If egg prices normalize the company could return to quite a large profitability. See the image below to see how much I estimate Cal-Maine would earn in net income with different egg prices.

Source: Jones, Brock, "Cal-Maine Sensitivity Analysis."

While no one can predict the egg prices, this sensitivity analysis shows the profitability potential of Cal-Maine. Given that the average price of eggs has declined rapidly over the last 3 years due to overpopulation of egg-producing chickens post the avian flu, it is reasonable to predict prices to recover at some point in the future. When they do, Cal-Maine may be an excellent investment.

Conclusion

While things do not look bright currently for Cal-Maine, it is important to consider its operational positives and its income potential. The company has put itself in a great place for an egg price turnaround. If egg prices do recover to their three-year average of $1.39 per dozen, the company would earn $3.77 per share and trade at roughly 9.28 earnings.

Like every commodity type industry, the lowest price producer and the one with most capital usually wins. As Cal-Maine weathers this storm, it has sufficient equity of roughly $844 million and a sustainable dividend policy to survive and invest. As many smaller operations will not be able to continue at these low egg prices, Cal-Maine can take advantage by making strategic acquisitions and extend its leadership position in the industry. While it is hard to time the egg price turnaround and its return to profitability, it appears that investors should consider an investment in Cal-Maine at current prices before the turnaround is priced in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CALM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.