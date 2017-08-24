Goodbye American Express, Hello Smuckers

My original plan was to sell AXP and buy Synchrony Financial but I changed my mind due to excellent feedback and also because of portfolio considerations.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, I decided to sell approximately 30% of my American Express (AXP) and immediately invested into J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM). I did this for three primary reasons:

I am overweight in financials and wanted to get more exposure to consumer defensive and recession-proof food I wanted to increase my current dividend income stream while maintaining or increasing dividend growth I wanted to maintain or increase my opportunity for capital gains in light of operational growth

Just to be clear, this wasn't a trade in a paper account, or theory. I made real trades in a real account. When it's real, it's real.

My cost basis in AXP is $72.58 so overall I'm up around 17% or so. I started buying in February of 2015. I added more in March 2015, then again in April 2015. I was buying around $71-72 then, which helped. The big help was when I bought a healthy tranche at $57 in March 2016. That brought things down and made up for the "mistake" I made when I first started buying somewhere around $78-80 back in February 2015 as I mentioned already.

Before I dig into the sale of AXP and the purchase of SJM, I need to first mention a previous article I wrote: Goodbye American Express, Hello Synchrony Financial

In that article I said:

"Now might be a good time to sell some American Express (AXP) and buy some Synchrony Financial (SYF). I'm looking very closely at this right now and I'm going to share some of my key due diligence with you, plus a potential trade."

I was very serious about this potential. It got me very focused on my portfolio, especially that I am overweight in financials, more than makes sense for my goals right now. While it's true that I thought Synchrony Financial (SYF) was a good opportunity, the Seeking Alpha Community was extremely helpful in opening my eyes to potential risks:

Bronco Fan wrote:

"The business model is good with all the branded cards, but as part of that they have to give cards to people that are barely credit worthy and hence the high charge offs in a normal environment. A recession could chop this company's capital in half..."

Lyn Alden Schwartzer wrote:

"Synchrony has the highest expected rate of loan losses in the industry during severe recessions. The combination of being virtually a pure-play credit card issuer and with low lending standards (score cards are generally available for those with lackluster credit) makes them very volatile. "Based on the most recent Fed stress test, Discover would lose 13% of its loans during a 2008-style severe recession. Capital One would lose about 12%, American Express would lose about 10%. Conservative, diversified banks that focus more on mortgages would lose like 6%. Synchrony would lose a massive 20%."

Ernie Mac wrote:

"I would caution investors to be very circumspect about adding credit exposure at this time. The sub-prime auto lending market and student loan market are approaching dangerous inflection points and when the credit bubble bursts, it tends to spread its pain far and wide."

There were other comments too. It was very pleasant to see so many negative comments and harsh reminders about the financial crisis. I am being sincere. It really made me think hard about moving from one financial to another.

While I think that Synchrony Financial could be an excellent opportunity, ultimately I decided that it wasn't the right time. Furthermore, some of the comments made me realize that some of the deep financial and credit risk was still unknown to me. In effect, I dropped SYF into the Too Hard Pile.

This partially explains why I still wanted to sell some AXP and move into SJM, which I'll dive into now.

The Consumer Defensive Play

So now you understand why I still sold AXP but didn't buy into SYF. The trade I made into SJM was done to get more defensive, but I also wanted to remix my portfolio to higher value. In plan English I wanted to:

Increase my current dividend income stream while maintaining or increasing dividend growth

Maintain or perhaps increase my opportunity for capital gains in light of operational growth

I am also a big fan of buying in tranches as price moves down. I think that if you really believe in your research and yourself, then as price goes down you should be very comfortable. Your conviction should be strong enough to actually make you feel good about buying as your stocks go down in price. Unless there is new revelation about intrinsic value, as price goes down, your opportunity improves. Mr. Market is there to serve up better and better deals, or help us maximize our profits if we choose to sell.

I looked at my portfolio and realized that SJM was trading about 4-5% below my cost basis. Right now, SJM is trading down now its 52-week low, which is a reason I initially invested. In any event, SJM is on sale or at least in the fair value range right now. But, it gets even better.

Yield

AXP 1.5% vs. SJM 2.6%

P/E Ratio

AXP 14.7 vs. SJM 15.4

S&P Credit Rating

AXP BBB+ vs. SJM BBB

Payout Ratio

AXP 21% vs. SJM 39%

15 Year Dividend Growth Rate

AXP 9% vs. SJM 9.3%

15 Year Operational Earnings Growth

AXP 6.4% vs. SJM 8.4%

There are plenty of other metrics we could look at together. What matters here is that SJM's yield is higher, the P/E ratio is very reasonable, credit rating is investment grade, payout ratio is below 50%, dividend growth rate is solid, earnings growth is also solid.

My Portfolio Is Not Your Portfolio

Obviously AXP is a financial and SJM is a consumer defensive food company. This is apples to oranges on paper. But, in terms of my portfolio, this is exactly what I am looking at: diversification, growth, income and more.

I also want to point out that I think AXP could be a very good buy here for some people. For most investors, this is a hold and not a sell. My selling should not be an indicator that AXP is unfavorable or a sell.

Instead, I'm taking some profits off the table and remixing my portfolio to higher value, and to fit my own personal goals. It's a mistake to look at my buying and selling in a vacuum as an indicator of actions you should take. The key lesson here is less about AXP being a "sell" or SJM being a "buy" - it's more about knowing yourself and your goals. Know why you invest; when to buy, when to sell (if ever).

Do I think that AXP will underperform SJM? I don't have a crystal ball but I will say that I think AXP will do just fine. I think SJM will do at least as well, if not better. I like the diversification and "recession insurance" I get with SJM. I've been trying to get my portfolio more ready for the next meltdown and this is part of my approach.

Added Bonus

SJM's normal P/E multiple is around 17 or 18, depending on how far back you look. While operating growth has been around 10%, earnings estimates forward are for a more modest 6.6% growth.

If we lower our P/E expectations to about 16 then we're still looking at a conservative 10% annual rate of return.

Source: FASTgraphs

So, it's not a lot to ask of SJM. I think we're pretty easily looking at 8-10% yearly gains over the next 3-5 years. Optimistically, I think 12% is possible. Furthermore, with all the cheap money floating around, I feel that there's a greater than zero chance that someone might look to take out SJM. We'll see.

Conclusion: With this real-world trade, I have decreased my exposure to financials and increased my diversification into a more defensive position. I also achieved my goal of increasing my current dividends and perhaps my dividend growth. I also believe that I will maintain my earnings power, which supports the dividend but also is a "free option" on getting similar or even superior capital gains. I encourage all investors to closely analyze their individual stocks and perform due diligence. I also believe that diversification to a reasonable level is important, if not crucial.

