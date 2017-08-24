I Just Doubled My Position In General Electric, Thank You Bears

With General Electric’s (GE) shares dropping to a new 52-week low this week, I couldn’t resist the temptation, and, once again, doubled down on the industrial company. General Electric appears to have fallen out of grace with investors temporarily, which opens up a promising buying window in my view. I think investor fears relating to General Electric are widely misguided, and I continue to see GE as a premier income vehicle poised to deliver long term dividend growth.



What stock to add to a dividend portfolio is the single biggest decision income investors have to make. Fortunately, the stock market itself reveals investment bargains on a regular basis, and investors with cash at hand are in a privileged position to double down on opportunities when they wash up. That said, though, identifying promising investment opportunities can be challenging since there is a lot of noise in the market that is distracting and unproductive.



Doubling Down On General Electric Near New 52-Week Lows



If you have read my articles about the high-yield sector earlier this year you know that I have almost entirely liquidated my high-yield income portfolio (business development companies, mortgage real estate investment trusts) due to concerns over valuation and sentiment. Since I still think that the high-yield sector is overvalued by 15-20 percent, it made sense for me to go look for undervalued stocks in other sectors that have the potential to deliver attractive total returns over the long haul. One such opportunity, I believe, is General Electric.



I have doubled down on GE twice this year, always at lower prices, and, therefore, higher cash flow yields. If you have followed General Electric in 2017, you know that the company’s share performance was disappointing, to say the least. Since the beginning of January, General Electric has lost more than a fifth of its value, and shares hit a new 52-week low (@$24.32) on Monday.



General Electric’s share chart looks frightening (but also attractive if your mindset is contrarian).





Source: StockCharts.com



Investor sentiment as it relates to General Electric is so bearish right now that I don’t see a lot of potential for the shares to appreciate over the short haul.

Bearish sentiment and a lack of catalysts pretty much constrain GE’s upside today. A few reasons contributed to bearish investor sentiment, including oil prices that have been predicted to stay low for longer, and are expected to hurt GE’s sizable oil and gas business. In addition, General Electric’s new Chief Executive Officer John Flannery needs to earn investors’ trust, and show that he can lead General Electric to higher returns. All of these concerns are not going to go away overnight, so chances are that GE's shares will continue to languish over the short haul.



Keep Your Eyes On The Prize: General Electric Will Continue To Reward Shareholders With A Dividend



Dividends mean something. They are a financial commitment to shareholders, and GE’s management, in my opinion, will go to great length defending the current dividend rate. While General Electric has cut its dividend in the past, it has done so only under extreme circumstances and considerable pressure cooking up in the economy. In absence of a major U.S. economic recession, I’d think General Electric will continue to pay shareholders a stable, possibly growing dividend.

Your Takeaway



It is time to be greedy when others are fearful. I have doubled my long position in GE close to 52-week lows, and I am prepared to buy more shares if the price drops further. While concerns over a slump in energy prices and their adverse effect on GE’s oil and gas business are somewhat justified, at the end of the day General Electric is one of the best dividend names in the S&P 500. Buy for income and capital appreciation.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.