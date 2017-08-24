Germany's Hot Market Has Pushed The Euro To Most Overbought Since '07

However, the euro's move higher has pushed it into an overbought territory that we've not seen since 2007 and a retracement is due.

Rising bund yields and German stocks have bolstered the euro as the German economy has become one of the hottest markets.

The euro has soared 12% since its April lows, on the back of solid economic data out of the euro zone, a weak dollar, and the potential for dialing back the quantitative easing by the European Central Bank or ECB.

The largest economy in the euro zone is largely responsible and has been one of the hottest markets. And with the ECB considering tapering their QE program as early as December this year, the euro remains in a solid position against the dollar in the medium to long-term.

For those invested in companies with European assets, a stronger euro should bolster earnings. Four companies that benefit from a stronger euro include McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), and The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) to name a few. Also, those invested in the euro through the CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE) would also benefit from a stronger euro.

However, the euro has recently pushed into overbought territory not seen since 2007 while some of the markets that drove the euro higher are retracing. As a result, the euro is likely overdone in the short-term and is due for a pullback in the coming weeks.

Economic drivers for the euro and the economy:

Just yesterday the August Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for short came in at 55.8 keeping up the positive pace from the previous month of 55.7. The PMI is a survey of businesses in Europe and a number over 50 is considered expansionary.

"Sentiment among German businesses is euphoric," Ifo chief Clemens Fuest said in a statement." - CNBC.

Q2 GDP growth (Gross Domestic Product) which measures the goods and services for an economy posted a solid 2.2% as compared with last year for euro zone countries.

Data and table provided by Eurostat.

The German DAX is up 30% since June 2016.

The DAX is comprised of 30 large German companies and equivalent to the U.S. Dow Jones is up 30% since last year.

The index has retraced by 7% off the highs since June, but equities remain quite bullish in Germany. The resultant pullback may drag down the euro temporarily.

The German bund yields have lifted the euro as investment capital has flown back into the euro zone. The German 10-year has risen on the back of improved economic expectations.

The euro weekly chart

RSI or relative strength index shows the euro at the most overbought level since 2007. A reading above 70 is a strong trend move and is considered overbought. The weekly chart shows a reading of 76, a level not seen since 2007.

With the pullback in German equities and the German bund, it's likely the euro will follow in the coming weeks. However, it doesn't mean the end of the bull move, but the euro is well overdue for a correction.

Levels to watch on the daily chart

Although economic growth in the euro zone is strong, with the bund yields and stocks coming off their highs, a euro retracement could follow and below are the key levels to watch. These levels are the result of traders placing buy and sell orders around the recent lows or highs to either go long or short or to trigger a stop-loss order or take-profit order.

On the chart below are a few of the key levels in price or where some of the buy and sell orders may be located.

On a bullish break of 1.1875, there's likely to be buy orders in that area and may push the euro higher to retest the 1.20 level.

A break lower of 1.1620 would be bearish and would likely lead to investors unwinding long positions to wait for positive fundamental developments. As a result, we might see a retest of 1.15. A break of 1.15 would be very bearish and might send the euro to as low as 1.13.

Takeaways:

There's no question that Europe is growing and optimism is at very high levels. I believe the European economic growth story has only begun. However, I also believe that the euro has gone too far too fast on the expectation of the ECB tapering and higher bund yields.

As a result of the overbought signals in the euro not seen since 2007, the pullback in the Dax and in bund yields, we're likely to see a euro retracement in the coming weeks. But the long-term prospects for euro zone look very attractive and should be a market that investors take another look.

