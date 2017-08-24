Netflix Is Facing Risks, As Insider Actions Show

The company is very vulnerable to competitors such as YouTube, Hulu, and now Disney, as well as undoubtedly others in the future.

Significant sales of stock by company leaders indicate they may be hedging their bets.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock has been on an incredible bull run this year, with its recent strong second-quarter earnings and impressive user growth causing the stock to skyrocket even further. However at the same time, Netflix’s company insiders have been dumping stock at an increasingly rapid rate, according to SEC disclosure filings.

Netflix is a tech company that operates on even more uncertain ground than most. Netflix has a strong brand and a clear cutting edge in the market, but even small differentials in price and new content can easily cause it to rapidly gain or lose to its competitors such as Hulu, YouTube (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon’s Prime Video (NASDAQ: AMZN), or Disney’s (NYSE: DIS) upcoming streaming service that showed how unstable Netflix’s currently dominant position in the market is.

The fact that company insiders are quickly selling their stock in recent months may indicate that the company is fully-valued, if not over-valued, at the moment. Given that these insiders are the ones who intimately know the company’s future, their actions regarding the stock may very well reflect information regarding its valuation and future.

I. What is Insider Transaction Analysis?

The Securities and Exchange Commission defines “insiders” as a company’s officers and directors, as well as those who, essentially, own 10% or more of the company. Insiders are allowed to trade their own company’s securities, however in order to not violate insider trading laws they must follow certain rules and make certain public disclosure filings.

For investors, analyzing these disclosures can be useful because oftentimes insiders have a full understanding of the company’s current situation and prospects, and thereby are able to price the company’s stock equity more accurately than the rest of the market.

Insider transaction analysis may also have confounding factors, such as the personal circumstances, career plans, or preferences of an insider affecting their transactions.

II. Recent Netflix Insider Transactions Indicate Increased Selling

First up is Netflix’s longtime CEO Reed Hastings, who co-founded the company and has led it since its inception in 1998. I’ve prepared below an analysis of his Netflix SEC monthly stock sale disclosures since January 2015, with the amount of stock sold in that month, the percent change compared to the previous month, and the value for which it is listed.

(Figure 1: Common Stock Monthly Sales by CEO Reed Hastings since January 2015)*

*It is important to note that Netflix stock underwent a 7:1 split in June 2015, which adjusts the interpretation of the common stock unit sales for the January 2015 to June 2015 and is not reflected in the table or following graph.

It is important to note that it is the amount of stock sold, rather than the value, which matters for this analysis of insider transactions. The value of the stock sold varies depending on NFLX’s price at the time, while the amount of common stock units represents better the amount of stock the person is unloading.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that the transactions have been done through the exercise of stock options. It is also worth noting that Reed retains a significant amount of stock in Netflix nonetheless, and this analysis is not meant to imply that the future of Netflix is in dire straights in anyway.

Rather, the increased insider selling may mean the stock price for the moment is at least fully-valued based on future growth expectations and risks.

Below is a graph representation of the above common stock unit sales that better demonstrates the recent increase as Netflix’s price has gone up.

(Figure 2: Reed Hastings Common Stock Sales Since January 2015)

As you can see, CEO Hastings has been selling his common stock at a generally increasing rate since September of last year. Now let’s compare the sales to a chart of NFLX’s stock price since January 2015.

(Figure 3: NFLX Price Since January 2015, Source: Google Finance)

Besides CEO Reed Hastings’ own actions, if we look at overall transactions by Netflix insiders in the past few months we see that the insiders have only been selling, rather than buying. The only exception in the chart below is Netflix Director Jay Hoag, whose reasons for purchasing the stock may not be as relevant to this analysis.

(Figure 4: NFLX Insider Common Stock Volume Transactions Since 2015, Source: GuruFocus)

III. What Does This Mean? Netflix Has Strong Potential But Faces Risks

Netflix currently sits at a market capitalization of over $72 B with a sky-high P/E ratio of over 200 and forward P/E of over 80. Undoubtedly the company has a strong brand and, as its remarkable second-quarter earnings call demonstrated, is able to capitalize on its strengths to broaden its user growth in a market that is filled with strong competitors.

However the fact remains that Netflix faces significant challenges from many powerful competitors who also have strong brands, significant market share, and distinct unique products coming up as well. Furthermore, Netflix has cemented much of its recent dominant position in the market through significant expenses for various exclusive production-series and movies. Whether it can continue this model and bring in new content that both keeps and brings in users as well as is affordable for the company remains to be seen.

The company demonstrated this instability in its recent steady decline since Disney announce that it was cutting its partnership with Netflix to launch its own service. While, based on the August 23 close, shares are still up +4.55% since before the strong second-quarter earnings and user growth were announced after-market on July 17, nonetheless since after the earnings call was priced in shares are down over -7.92%.

(Figure 5: NFLX Share Price Since July 18 Post-Earnings, Source: Google Finance)

Undoubtedly the recent insider transactions confirm that while Netflix still has a lot of potential, it faces significant risks that dampen the expected growth premium.

IV. Conclusion

Netflix currently is undoubtedly the dominant player in the subscription-based video-streaming services. However it faces significant long-term challenges from YouTube to Hulu to Disney, as well as other competitors in a market that is very easy to enter.

Recent insider transactions may make consumers wonder if Netflix’s own leaders are beginning to hedge their bets a little bit as well. If they were certain they had the secret sauce that would allow Netflix to triumph even further above its current valuation, undoubtedly they would not be selling their equity so quickly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own research. None of this should be construed as investment advice.