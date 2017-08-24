HP: PCs On The Rebound, But Potential Barbs Waiting In The Wings

Revenues in the PC division rose 12% in Q3, even as the wider industry saw a 4.3% decrease in shipments (according to Gartner).

Here's the funny thing about the tale of two HPs. When the company bifurcated its operations into the consumer-facing HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) and the enterprise-facing HP Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) in late 2015, everyone assumed that Meg Whitman's HPE would be the real trophy, while HP Inc. was relegated to the boring business of selling desktops and printers. HP Inc. was almost sure to fail, as PC shipments have been shrinking for the past eleven quarters.

And shrink they did. According to industry research firm Gartner, PC shipments fell 4.3% in 2Q17, to the lowest volume levels since 2007. But HP defied broader industry trends and increased its own shipments by 13% during this time, according to another research firm, IDC. Since 1Q17, HP has become the leader in the PC market, with its current market share of 22.8% about two points higher than #2, Lenovo. The lower-end Chinese maker of notebooks and desktops has suffered this year along with the broader market.

This turn of events has reinforced the thesis that it's better to be the leader in a boring business - as HPQ is - than to play second fiddle in an enterprise arena in which it's outclassed. HPE, which sells a broad spectrum of enterprise IT solutions across servers, networking devices, and BI software is consistently losing to newer, cloud-first vendors. Despite being the "more attractive" of the two businesses, HPE isn't doing so great.

The two stocks' performance in recent months seems to finally capture this narrative. HPQ has made quite a bull run in 2017, overtaking HPE in market value (HPQ has a market cap of approximately $33B, vs. HPE's $29B).

HP's Q3 print seems to confirm this thesis, with PC shipments up and even the dying Printer business seeing signs of life. Investors seemed to yawn after the Q3 print, however, sending shares down 1% after hours.

I believe HPQ is still undervalued despite its run-up this year, trading at about 11x P/E based on analyst consensus of $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year. This article will expound on HPQ's intrinsic virtues, while at the same time pointing caution to wider industry dynamics that could cause the business to derail. The main focus of this article will be on HPQ's Personal Systems (laptop and desktop) business, which is about two-thirds of HPQ's business. Within the printer realm, I prefer Xerox due to its wider recurring support business around the sales of its printers.

Bucking the downswing trend in the PC market

In its Q3 earnings release, HPQ announced a 10% increase in the top line, continuing the upward momentum since the beginning of fiscal 17.

Quick overview of the linearity: HPQ posted 7% growth in Q2 and 4% growth in Q1. Prior to that, the business had been hemorrhaging on the top-line, with a 6% decline in 4Q16.

The main driver of the resurgence is PC sales (HPQ's "Personal Systems" segment and the largest of its two divisions, the other division being Printing), which grew 12%. Unit volumes were up 7%, with notebooks up 12% and desktops up 3%; and the rest of the revenue increase was due to an uptick in average selling price (NYSE:ASP).

[HPQ also posted a surprise gain in Printing revenue, up 6% y/y in Q3 vs. flat in Q2 and down in Q1. Supplies sales (ink, toner, etc.) were the chief winner here, up 10% year over year.]

A slight decrease in margins, however, hurt profitability (gross margins fell 30bps in Q3 relative to the prior year period). The company posted EPS of $0.41 vs. $0.46 in the prior year period, though the results topped internal guidance of $0.36-$0.40. Cash flow, however, showed a brighter picture, with OCF of $1.8B up significantly over the prior year's $1.1B.

Bottom line: results were great on the top line, and better-than-feared on the bottom line. But with margins fresh on our mind, let's turn to cautions on what could cause HPQ trouble in the near future.

Cautions: NAND, Pricing, and Windows

It's more fun to write a one-sided bullish article and claim nothing can go wrong with the stock, but it's just not realistic. While I am bullish on HPQ, I'll acknowledge that there are some problems in the near horizon, and in this section I'll cover the main red flags supporting the bear side of the HPQ trade:

First up, NAND. As most technology industry followers know all too well, NAND flash (the chips that provide non-volatile flash storage capacity across all types of devices: laptops, tablets, and mobile phones) has been in short supply for several years, with larger smartphones and tablets eating up supply despite shrinkage in the PC market. While the NAND flash shortage has caused a cyclical boom for chipmakers like SK Hynix and Micron (NASDAQ: MU), the device-making companies that consume NAND - HPQ chief among them - in a worldwide scramble to acquire more NAND chips.

The desperate race to hoard more NAND across the board has sent prices spiraling upward - up 10% in Q2, according to SA News. The increase in NAND component prices has been the primary driver of HPQ's margin drop. We'll have to wait until the company posts its 10-Q to see exactly how much the PC segment lost in gross margin, as HPQ discloses only segment-level operating profits in its press releases, but I'd imagine it's in the range of a couple points - extremely significant given PC sales are the lion's share of the business.

HP, however, has decided to increase prices of its signature notebooks and desktops in an attempt to pass along the NAND component increase to customers. While this may help gross margins in the short run, this move may cap HP's market share growth. HP has been able to eke out an edge over Lenovo due to its proposition of higher quality at a slight premium, but an across-the-board increase in PC pricing (magnitude still unknown) might cause it to lose that edge. If it's not careful, HPQ could lose the shipment gains it's attained since the beginning of 2017 as it steals share from the cheaper Lenovo.

The third and final warning sign: Windows 10. It's not going away. PC sales tend to spike when Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) releases a brand new version of its flagship operating system, which generally happened on a cadence of every 1-2 years. In late 2015, however, Microsoft announced that it wants to build on top of Windows 10 for awhile, instead releasing "major updates" twice yearly in March and September.

While these updates may well be as monumental as a brand-new OS, they get much less buzz and marketing attention than flashy new products. Tech-savvy people are always chasing what's new and exciting. Windows 10, at this point, is three years old - by this time, we would have already seen a major Windows refresh. The lack of a major OS revitalization, and no idea as to when the next one might occur, will put a damper on PC sales - especially HP, the largest OEM of Windows devices.

Final Thoughts

While more space in this article was devoted to covering HPQ's flaws, it's all in the context of realizing the value in HPQ stock, and how the stock stands to rise if conditions reverse.

Note that NAND flash supply is extremely cyclical, and an easing on this front would immensely help HPQ's margins. The Windows issue could reverse as well - if Microsoft delivers an exceptional OS update in September ("Windows 10 Redstone 3"), perhaps something that capitalizes on the growing VR/AR frenzy, PC shipments could spike.

Trading at just 11x forward consensus earnings, HPQ has plenty of room left to run, and removal of any of the above obstacles could provide the impetus for a rally. See valuation history below:

With the S&P 500 trading at cyclically high valuations (16-17x forward earnings), it's not unreasonable to see a multiples expansion in HPQ stock to trade in-line with the broader market. With its core businesses returning to growth (even Printing) after a long period of uncertainty, there's no reason the stock should bear this much of a discount to the market anymore.

