7 Reasons Ubiquiti Networks Remains Undervalued

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: UBNT) currently focuses on 3 main technologies: hi-capacity distributed Internet access through Wifi, unified information technology, and next-gen consumer electronics for home and personal use. I have invested in and followed Ubiquiti Networks since reading a Seeking Alpha article about it in 2014. Where can you find a company in this expensive U.S. stock market with 37% annualized CAGR over the past few years, a horizon filled with new products and opportunities, a CEO with a majority ownership in the company and paying himself $1 a year, and yet trading at only 16.5X the mid-point of EPS guidance for fiscal 2018 ending next June 30th? Look no further than Ubiquiti Networks.

Rather than focus on Ubiquiti's unique marketing strategy, or the innovative products the company regularly introduces at a low percentage of the cost of the competition, this article focuses on why the stock is routinely undervalued.

Ubiquiti Networks new PrismStation technology

Analysts discouraged by CEO

Mr. Robert Pera is an entrepreneur with an entrepreneurial mindset. On earnings calls with analysts he has made it abundantly clear that he focuses on the long term success of Ubiquiti and not quarter to quarter margins, revenue, or cost fluctuations. But analysts are paid in part to project earnings a couple of quarters out. So there exists a natural friction between the two interests. Due to this conflict, analysts routinely do not recognize or appreciate the accomplishments and business model of Ubiquiti - predicting for years that Ubiquiti's net margins will eventually erode to the norm for the industry.

Light Coverage by Analysts

Possibly due to the fact that Mr. Pera owns 71% of Ubiquiti and therefore cannot be pressured to sell or raise capital, or possibly due to not playing by Wall Streets typical rules of engagement, there are few analysts. There are only 4 or 5 sell side analysts that follow Ubiquiti out of a total of 6 prominent firms. There are only 4 analyst ratings according to Nasdaq – which includes 3 hold and 1 underperform rating. On the last Q&A only earnings call, only 4 analysts asked questions - Raymond James, Bloomberg, BMO Capital, Deutch Bank.

No CFO

In 2015 Ubiquiti had a large account fraud loss of ~$39M of which they recovered less than half. The explanation for the loss was poor decisions on the part of two accounting staff. The chief accounting officer resigned or was terminated and an accounting firm was hired to fulfill the CFO/controller role. CEO Pera seems to be content so far with having the accounting firm act as controller. I believe that not having a CFO to relate to analysts somewhat keeps a damper on the share price. An effective CFO hire would likely be well received by Wall Street, and take the stock price to higher multiples.

Operating Margins/ Business Model

One of the big recurring knocks against Ubiquiti has been high operating margins. Yes, that's a negative say some analysts, because that means profits are too high for the industry and must come down closer to the average. Ubiquiti's unique business model based on evangelism marketing rather than highly paid sales people, and low priced but quality products are to blame. So when gross margins declined slightly in the 4th quarter of 2016 (February earnings announcement), the stock tanked 25% in a few days. Obviously, those selling the stock did not pay attention to the fantastic momentum Ubiquiti was building with its new products. The share price of Ubiquiti is held back in my opinion by this anticipation of analysts calling for lower margins.

Small Float/High Short Percentage/CEO Ownership

Ubiquiti has 80M shares outstanding of which 72+% are owned by insiders. Founder and CEO Pera owns ~71%. Perhaps as interesting as the fact that he owns such a high percentage of stock is that he rarely sells any. The small float created by large insider ownership creates volatility in the stock, as short sellers can manipulate the stock negatively in the short term (as noted in the previous paragraph). Today's short percentage of float is over 32%. I see a large short percentage as an opportunity as the company continues to innovate and outperform and the shorts must cover their bet by buying shares.

The small float also creates liquidity issues in the stock for large fund managers. Although Ubiquiti is a mid-cap stock with a $5.3B market cap. The floated capitalization is only $1.6B (calculation: $66 share price X 24.7M float shares=$1.6B), making it a small cap company in terms of available shares, and too small for large fund managers. I see this as good for you and me. We have a more exclusive club.

The Real Growth Rate – Diluted Earnings – Free Cash Flow

Except for a few share buybacks, diluted GAAP earnings are usually around the same as basic earnings, which is unusual for a technology company. Take a look at Trip Advisor (TRIP) or Cisco (CSCO) and there is a large gap between GAAP EPS and reported EPS due in part to stock based compensation. It's refreshing to see a company with GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings and free cash flow that are very similar. There is no need to dissect an adjusted EBITDA number with Ubiquiti.

See below the Fast Graphs chart for Ubitquiti's diluted earnings. The black line (share price) is trading around the blue line (normalized diluted P/E). What is interesting is how far below the diluted earnings growth line (orange line) Ubiquiti trades. Most companies that I research share price trades above the diluted earnings line. However Ubiquiti's diluted earnings have grown so fast (Fast Graphs lists the growth rate at 67% since going public while I calculate 47% since January 2013) that the share price just has not kept up. There is a major gap here in what the market should appreciate – GAAP diluted EPS. Ubiquiti is not getting credit for taking so much of operating earnings to the bottom line on a diluted basis after share repurchases.

CEO Pera does not have a habit of diluting shareholders (and himself). Since 2013 share count has been reduced from ~87M to ~80M.

No Dividend

Although Ubiquiti has regularly returned capital to shareholders through share repurchases, it does not pay a dividend. I believe dividend-paying stocks, especially those of the "safe" characterization, trade at premium valuations. My recent article titled "Dividend Stocks Are (Or Will Be) The Bubble In This Market Cycle" lays out the reasons and gives several examples. There is a huge set of retail investors and income funds that will cross UBNT off their list of potential investments due to it not paying a dividend.

Conclusion

At the midpoint of its earnings-per-share guidance for fiscal year 2018 ending June 30th, Ubiquiti Networks is trading for 16X (at today's $65.50 share price). Compare that with ~20X P/E for the S&P 500, which has a half to a third the growth rate of Ubiquiti. It's difficult to come up with a steady growth rate for Ubiquiti, but I think we can safely put it around 25% for diluted earnings.

Adding to the valuation story, UBNT has by far the best operating margins among industry competitors, return on equity of over 46% over the past year.

We believe the opportunity for Ubiquity Networks to continue to grow and thrive is in place. Several authors on SA have done a good job of explaining the business strategy and why it's effective. This article focuses on why Wall Street is missing the boat. Investors should do well in UBNT shares over the medium to long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.