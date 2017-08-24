GNC Holdings: A Story Of Free Cash Flow

In March of this year, I wrote my first article about GNC Holdings ("GNC: How To Manage $1,709 Million In Debt With $34 Million In Cash"). Essentially, I argued that while the Robert Moran-driven turnaround may prove effective, it is simply a red herring to the larger issue at GNC: debt management.

Over the past few days (I am writing this on August 23, 2017), GNC stock has dropped from $9.50 down to $8.21. There are rumors that the drop was primarily driven by a Bank of America report downgrading the stock, but I have yet to read this report and can’t confirm if that is the primary reason behind the fallback. After today’s dip, GNC’s market cap - as of August 23, 2017 - stands at $565 million, and the enterprise value stands at a whopping $2.02 billion.

Given the valuation differences between market cap - which does not add in the cost of GNC debt - versus enterprise value, I would argue that the enterprise value is a better indication of the intrinsic value for GNC because the company is heavily levered. When determining its intrinsic value, enterprise value is without question a better valuation tool, since any acquirer would be paying for the debt and the equity in an open market acquisition. Consequently, an acquirer would look at the cash flows of GNC to determine whether they are worth any sort of premium to the enterprise value acquisition cost.

Looking at the past 10 years of free cash flow (cash flow from operations - capital expenditures) paints a unique picture of valuing the stock. Below is 10-year data on GNC’s FCF (free cash flow):

(Source: GuruFocus)

The 5-year average annual FCF is $212.18 million per year, or 2.6x the company’s current market cap and 9.5x GNC’s current enterprise value. At face value, both the FCF/Market Cap ratio and the FCF/Enterprise value ratio are incredibly cheap, assuming GNC can maintain an annual FCF close to the 5-year average. Indeed, some of those long GNC point out that the current management team projected FY 17 FCF - $250 million - to be well above the 5-year FCF average, stating as such in the Q1 earnings call:

(Source: GNC Holdings' Q1 2017 Earnings Call Transcript)

If you compare management's projected FY 17 FCF to the actual FCF in the 1st half (1H) of 2017, there is nearly a $200 million shortfall (see chart below):

As shown above, GNC earned $52.5 million in FCF for 1H of FY 17. If the second half (2H) of FY 17 is similar to the first, then FY 17 FCF will be more like $105 million, or 5.38x the current market cap and 19.2x the enterprise value. In my opinion, an FCF/EV ratio of 19.2x is not very appealing for anyone looking to acquire GNC, especially given that FCF dropped a staggering 52% from FY 15 to FY 16. If I had no idea about the myGNC turnaround model currently underway, I would personally find it difficult to see how the company will generate an additional $200 million of FCF in the back half of the year.

However, if you look closely at the turnaround model of myGNC, there is certainly a chance that the company can rationalize working capital (i.e., reducing inventory levels and accounts payable, as stated in the company's Q1 17 earnings call), thus maximizing FCF to achieve the $250 million target. In fact, if you are a GNC customer, which I happen to be, you can see that the company is seemingly reducing inventory by coupling BOGOs with e-mail coupons. The screenshot below is taken from my personal e-mail account:

This coupon can be used with a BOGO offer, making the probiotics I personally use - which retail for $30 - just shy of $19. Needless to say, I took advantage of this purchase, knowing full well that GNC took a hit on its margins but reduced overall inventory. I would assume this anecdotal is part of the larger myGNC strategy, which is one of value and using e-mail accounts and data from the rewards program to engage customers. It worked with me, and the 12.3% positive transaction growth suggests it is working for the company at large.

Anecdotes aside, only time will tell whether or not GNC will generate the necessary FCF to make investors - and possibly acquirers - genuinely interested in the stock. If there is a short squeeze in the works, I still maintain that one of the following will be the catalysts:

GNC hits its FCF target and generates $250 million in FY 17.

The company refinances its March 2019 term loan of $1.129 billion.

An acquisition offer.

The question remains, what is the likelihood of one of these events occurring? Ultimately, I think that rests on FCF generation, because increased FCF generation will likely be cause and the other two the effects, not the other way around. In other words, if GNC earns $250 million in FY 17 FCF, then the company will likely have a good shot at refinancing and, likewise, could easily become an acquisition target.

Below are three models that demonstrate why FCF is so necessary to GNC’s long-term health.

The first model demonstrates what GNC hopes will not happen. Namely, that the company stops the FY 15 to FY 16 52% Y/Y FCF reduction trend. However, if it cannot and the trend continues for the next ten years, this model shows how inevitable bankruptcy would then be:

I want to point out that I think this is highly unlikely, given that a 50% Y/Y FCF dip from a solid brand like GNC seems very unlikely. Nevertheless, I have modeled it out so you can see what happens. With cash on hand and $150 in FY 17 FCF, the company would have $209 million in cash before September 2018, allowing it to make the $131 million credit facility payment. Yet, GNC would ultimately be short a staggering $939 million of cash the day the March 2019 term loans come due.

In the second model, the company's turnaround is successful, yet the overall speciality retail sector trends continue to cut into margins, resulting in a 7% Y/Y decline in FCF. In this model, GNC hits its projected FY 17 FCF guidance of $250 million and - again - easily makes the $131 million credit facility payment due in September 2018. Similar to the first model, however, GNC would again fail to meet its March 2019 term loan payment, net short $503 million. In this model, an acquirer that pays a premium to the current enterprise value would be cash flow-positive after about seven years in the investment, even with a 7% Y/Y decline in FCF.

The third and final scenario is the most upbeat and, in my opinion, the most unlikely. In this model, the company hits FY 17 FCF projections of $250 million and the speciality retail sector rebounds from the Amazon-atopia fear factor. Furthermore, in this model, GNC maintains growth from turnaround efforts and posts a 1% Y/Y increase in FCF. Even in this sanguine projection, it still cannot generate enough cash to meet the March 2019 term facility, short $443 million. Nevertheless, this model demonstrates how attractive GNC would be to both debt financiers and/or potential acquirers because the company would be cash flow-positive after only four years, even after refinancing the March 2019 term loan and paying it down in its entirety.

In all the FCF models, two outcomes are likely: GNC should have no trouble making the September 2018 credit facility payment, and the company will default on the March 2019 term facility, assuming no refinancing. Frankly, I think those two outcomes are likely in reality just as much as they are in the models.

Thus, I maintain the stance of my argument back in March; namely, that GNC’s future to "operate as a going concern" rests with refinancing, which rests with FCF generation. I don’t see any scenario - outside of a miracle situation in which a GNC proprietary product miraculously becomes the cure to cancer - where the company will meet 2018 and 2019 debt payments with cash on hand alone. Indeed, the actions and words of GNC management seem to show they agree with me, as Bob Moran was dipping his toes in the debt market appetite back in May 2017.

In short, a bet on GNC is a bet that management projections of FY 17 FCF are realistic and can be maintained year over year with single-digit declines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.