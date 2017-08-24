Micron: A Strong Buy With An Attractive Valuation

Shares of Micron Withstand Huge July Slump

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) withstood a hard month in July when the company saw its stock price fall by as much as 17 percent. However, the stock is up nearly 40 percent for the year after recouping almost half of its losses in early August. Investors are feeling more confident about the company since the current demand for DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) and NAND flash memory remains strong, and fourth quarter earnings estimates easily exceed analysts' estimates. According to DigiTimes.com, prices for DRAM modules will continue to rise during the second half of the year.

The company raised its earnings guidance from $5.7 billion in the fourth quarter to $6.1 billion with an adjusted EPS of $1.87 from $1.73 after a blowout fiscal third-quarter earnings report. Current analyst's estimates show revenues of $5.62 billion with an EPS target of $1.57. The company also forecasts that margins will continue to increase, which will result in a healthier balance sheet. The company eliminated nearly $1 billion in debt in the third quarter, and the company's June 29th earnings call states that management will make cutting debt one of its priorities going forward.

The company's management also believes that machine learning and big data storage will reshape global trends and provide substantial opportunities for Micron. The company's DRAM products are vital to big data storage and retrieval, and the company is expecting higher demand for specialty DRAM products for servers, tablets, PCs, mobile phones and computer peripherals.

Free Cash Flow Gives Micron Leverage

Micron increased its revenues by 92 percent in the third quarter (the company's fiscal year ends this month), and estimates show revenues could grow by 83 percent at the midpoint. The dramatic year-over-year increase in income gives Micron substantial free cash flow (more than double from the second quarter to $1.37 billion), which provides the company with significant leverage in a market that believes Micron has no room to grow. Many analysts fail to consider the company is delivering solid profit margins and benefiting from the increase in DRAM prices.

DRAM Pricing is the Story for Micron

It is clear that the rise in DRAM prices during the first half of the year drove Micron's staggering revenue increases. With that said, DRAM prices will tell Micron's story going forward. DRAM accounts for over 60 percent of Micron's revenue and close to 70 percent of its profit margins. Relying that much on one segment of the market may leave some value investors hesitant. If companies such as Samsung (OTC:OTC:SSNLF) and Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) start to saturate the market with DRAM, it could deliver a significant blow to Micron's top and bottom line growth. However, some analysts feel that Micron's strong guidance is an indicator that the likelihood of companies saturating the market with DRAM products is minimal.

Micron could see increased competition from China as the country funds its own memory production. China could flood the market with cheaper memory products and create a global oversupply if it is successful with its memory production initiative. However, JP Morgan stated back in June that China's threat to Micron's position in memory is "overblown." According to Harlan Sur, a tech analyst for JP Morgan, the technology that China is pursuing is generations behind industry leaders such as Micron.

The Bottom Line for Micron Stock

Micron's valuation looks attractive. With a forward P/E multiple of 5.3x earnings as of Aug. 22, the company's stock trades at an extremely low multiple when compared to the S&P 500 average of 19.22x forward earnings. Micron shares are even more attractive when priced alongside the rest of the average. Instead of trading at around $30 per share, the stock would be worth close to $110 per share. The updated average target price of Micron is $43, with most analysts who cover the company giving it a buy rating. Investors looking for a single stock to outperform the rest of the sector over the next 12 months would be wise to take a closer look at Micron.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.