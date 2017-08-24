Sanchez Midstream Partners Is On Cruise Control

The stock is definitely speculative (and in the startup phase for the most part). But the company's limited partner common units offer superior speculative returns.

Many projects are beginning to operate and should radically change the cash flow statement and the income statement over the next year.

The limited partner units pay out far more cash than the company generates and the preferred units receive some non-cash payments to rattle the market.

But the market wonders whether or not Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) is going to cruise right over a cliff. Many of the projects that the partnership invested in are just now coming online. So the revenue benefits are still in the future. This market wants results when patience is required. But the distribution keeps increasing without the obvious cash flow and revenue support.

Source: Sanchez Midstream Partners August 2017 Presentation

Plus the company is a little more leveraged (click on Aug 16 presentation) than the latest presentation would show. On top of the debt outstanding is about $350 million of preferred shares. Some of the preferred distributions are paid either in kind or using common units. That is just the kind of behavior that would rattle the markets. The inability to pay the total distribution in cash costs an extra 2% annually.

Also, the market may take the inaction of the preferred holder to convert shares into common (or better yet, just purchase common units initially) as a lack of confidence in the common distribution. The common distribution provides a far greater yield. At times the yield has topped 17% and it may exceed 18% before the market sees satisfactory progress.

Currently, there really is no common equity on the balance sheet. So the common shareholder leverage tops 100% on the balance sheet. Both the preferred and the debt count as leverage because they are ahead of the common. Should the preferred shareholder convert to common, the cash requirements to pay the common distribution would skyrocket; the number of common shares outstanding would more than triple. Plus, the cash requirements of the newly converted shares are about double the cash requirements of the preferred shares. Any payments-in-kind or payments-in-common would disappear.

Source: Sanchez Midstream Partners August 2017 Presentation

Management has provided some guidance. But the rapidly changing nature of the Sanchez Energy business has added considerable risk. The market has a hard enough time believing in the profitability of the current assets, let alone an immediate expansion to a larger operation before there is a track record of success with the current assets.

Currently, financials do not mean much until the projects are online and operating smoothly for a year. So there is just not much to see and definitely not a reliable track record that can be used to evaluate the stock. This stock carries a fair amount of faith that management can bring a rather rapid expansion.

The reliance on Sanchez Energy (SN) is another risk factor. Sanchez Energy itself is very highly leveraged. The company was in for a very long, probably unsuccessful financial struggle until the deal with Blackstone (NYSE:BX). Now the leverage is still high, and Blackstone is one very expensive partner. But the company has a fighting chance to repair its balance sheet. All that will now make Mr. Market more comfortable in the near future about the prospects of Sanchez Midstream Partners.

Still, I wrote about another pipeline, JP Energy Partners (JPEP) wondering if it would ever make money. It turned out that I need not have asked. JPEP was eventually merged into American Midstream Partners (AMID). The combined company is a far better competitor than the two companies were separately. Despite market reservations, American Midstream Partners has an excellent chance to go from a speculative pipeline to an investment grade company.

The story here is very similar. Sanchez Midstream Partners services some decent acreage that appears to be profitable at low prices. Should something happen to Sanchez Energy (as the market appears to fear) the Midstream Partners LP would be a vendor that would be paid as a priority vendor. Someone would undoubtedly take over the acreage to assure future production growth.

Sanchez Midstream Partners could eventually combine with Targa Resources (TRGP) to assure a stronger (and more financially able) midstream company servicing the leases of Sanchez Energy. If management successfully executes the business strategy, there could be several months where the limited partnership is perceived as cheap by a potential suitor. Track records take time to develop whereas insider experience revalues operating assets faster.

The current yield approaches 18%. So the market has this investment figured to be a total disaster to anyone who touches it. But joint venture partner Targa Resources is an excellent resource for any potential problems and a source of growth capital in the future. Chances are very good that Targa can provide more expansion capital, for a larger profit share under the right conditions.

The company will have to grow quickly and it is highly leveraged at the limited partner level. But the large amount of preferred stock does assure that bankruptcy of the partnership is out of the question. A lack of expected profitability can be met by a common unit distribution cutback. A conversion of the current preferred stock would provide room to issue more preferred stock in the future. Right now the market clearly expects the common unit distribution to be cut by at least half.

Anything better than that will probably markedly benefit the share price. Awhile back, I wrote an article about Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP), stating it was okay to chase what was then a more than 15% yield. The partnership was unlikely to cut the distribution that much. Plus, whatever sales and liquidity were needed to restore the balance sheet were unlikely to be quite as painful as the market thought. Sure enough, the distribution cut was much less than anticipated. One asset was sold and then more partnership units were sold to fund a drop-down from the parent company that really ended a lot of anticipation. Leverage dropped considerably. The stock price has dropped at times 20% lower than the original article price, but the generous distribution has lessened the impact considerably. Now the partnership is in a position to grow. So shareholders should benefit from a gradually rising future distribution. The current price drop may actually be a decent buying opportunity.

A similar situation exists with Sanchez Midstream Partners. It is a little more risky because a lot of significant assets are near the end of construction or are just beginning operations. But the fact is that earnings did improve and so did cash flow in the latest quarter. The partnership has not yet proved itself to the satisfaction of Mr. Market. At least for the time being, this partnership appears on track to a profitable future. The current yield that may exceed 18% in the future depending upon the mood of the market, labels this investment as speculative. But this speculative investment has a pathway to investment grade. So there is an excellent chance for capital gains to go with the impressive distribution.

Management is expecting an increase in the credit line as revenues increase. There could be plenty of cash available for future expansion. Sanchez Energy has a lot of future expansion plans and a very aggressive production expansion strategy. The latest well experiment backfired and hurt the second-quarter Catrina volumes somewhat. But that is over and done with. Management is not about to repeat that experiment. So regularly projected growth should resume in the third quarter.

Blackstone is an expensive Sanchez Energy partner that likes to make some profits first. But it is also a very knowledgeable source of financial leverage. Blackstone makes its considerable reputation by succeeding. Its access to capital depends upon that success. Even though Sanchez Energy may struggle, it is far more likely to find a way to outperform the expectations of the market during the joint venture period with Blackstone.

The midstream partnership units are speculative. But Sanchez Midstream Partners partnership units should double over the next five years and provide a generous distribution in the process. The current stock price is low for good reasons. But management has a plan to markedly improve the current situation. A little patience could make this investment very rewarding.

