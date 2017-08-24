DSW: Still A Buy By The Numbers

Is Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) a good buy? Well, on one hand it's a 20% worse buy than it was at the beginning of the week. On the other, the underlying company is starting to halt sales declines and that's good news.

I, like other shareholders, was happy to see a healthy 2Q earnings report which showed comps up by a very modest amount (about half of 1 percent) but with the first such increase since late 2015.

My investment thesis on DSW below $20 has been sevenfold:

DSW has cash and no debt; DSW is revenue-rich; DSW is very profitable; DSW pays a nice dividend; DSW is buying back shares; DSW is the best physical shoe store; and People don't buy shoes online.

All seven of these points are holding up even better after sturdy 2Q release. Especially after the anemic 1Q release. Let's go through them point by point.

Cash and Debt

As of 2Q, DSW is sitting with $271.4 million in cash and short-term investments. With 80.7 million shares outstanding, that's about $3.36 per share. As of 2Q, DSW has $0 of LT debt. That means that, at the very least, DSW is not going bankrupt. It also means there's plenty here to plow into buybacks and/or to support the hefty 4.3% dividend for as long as DSW remains profitable.

Revenue

Did you know that low P/S ratios are even more important than PE or cash flows to accumulate index-beating returns over the long run? (Source: What Works On Wall Street by James O'Shaughnessy)

DSW has $2.94 billion in TTM sales and at $18 or so is worth less than $1.5 billion in market cap. Subtract all that cash (see above) and it's a P/S ratio of .4, compared to .36 at similarly beaten down Target (TGT) and 3.0(!) at highly valued Amazon (AMZN). I really liked DSW when the P/S ratio was down below Target's, before these earnings, but I still like it OK here because the last parts of my thesis are that DSW is more resilient to Internet sales than Target is. DSW right should be valued a bit more highly than a Target.

Wall Street expected sales of $666 million for the quarter and DSW delivered $680 million. Sales increased 3.3% and the all-important same-store sales trickled up by .6%, the reason for the raucous 20% rally this week. Notably however, DSW expects flat (+0.0%) same-store sales for the year. But at least they're not expected to be negative any longer.

Earnings

Profits came in strong, especially for the weak retail environment of 2017. DSW earned $0.38 per share, more than the $0.29 expected by analysts. DSW reported needing fewer clearance sales to entice shoppers in a normally slow season, which boosted profits while still reducing inventories. This is all good news. For at least this quarter, DSW seems to be getting even more efficient and profitable than it already was.

Dividend

My index-beating strategy over time is to buy mid-cap and small-cap stocks with healthy dividend yields and low trailing payout rates that are also buying back shares. The yield on DSW fell from 5.1% to 4.3% on Tuesday, after earnings, as the stock rose from $15¾ to $18½.

(Am I the only one here who misses fractional share quotes?)

That said, 4.3% remains a top yield and can be characterized as "safe and sound" with all the earnings and the enviable store of cash that DSW has.

Buybacks

DSW has 80.7 million shares outstanding, down from 82.7 million shares this time last year. That's good.

But you know what's great? DSW's Board approved a new $500 million share buyback program. For a company that's not even worth $1.5 billion after the recent rally, that's a very large authorization. Time will tell how many shares they actually buy back, but I'm glad to see a "blank check" on this strategy.

Now... here's the part of the story that you can't get off the Quarterly Report.

Niche and Moat

DSW is still 5 for 5 on the above nuts and bolts of my investment thesis, but the real crux of it that makes it all relevant to you is that DSW is the "best of breed" in shoe stores. So let's compare DSW to its competition in the space.

There's Amazon (AMZN) including subsidiary Zappos. These guys have no physical shoe stores. I don't know about you, but when I buy shoes I want to try them on first! More on this later.

Then there's a bunch of department stores like Macy's (M), Nordstrom (JWN), and J.C. Penney (JCP). Watching America's malls slowly decline into ghost town shanties has been a wistful experience for me and probably others, like Peter Lynch, who once said in Beating the Street that "as an investment strategy, hanging out at the mall is far superior to taking a stockbroker's advice on faith or combing the financial press for the latest tips." (We as investors may not have malls for much longer, but at least now we have Seeking Alpha.) But the upshot of this trend is that perhaps soon there will be far fewer shoes sold in department stores as DSW potentially rises from No. 4 to No. 1 in the rankings of designer shoe marketshare in the years to come.

Then there's small-footprint shoe discounters like Payless. Likely because of superior competition from warehouse stores like DSW (and the retail recession in general) Payless is bankrupt and closing around 800 stores. This too can only be good for DSW.

What DSW offers is very large footprint stores (21,000+ square feet) with seemingly limitless styles and sizes of designer shoes in stock to choose from... at discount prices. There are no real competitors in this space. (Perhaps Shoe Carnival (SCVL) comes the closest, but averages 10,000 square feet and is moving in the wrong direction.)

The Online Threat

I've always though the online threat is overstated with regard to the shoe industry. It seems like a big hassle to (1) wait a couple days to get shoes in the mail when you need the new pair like yesterday; and (2) have to arrange return shipping and wait even more days if the new pair is poorly sized. Even in the future era of same-day shipping, is the Amazon delivery drone going to wait on me to make sure it fits before flying back to Newark?

But hey, what if I'm wrong, and the future of shoe shopping is completely online?

(Source: Google Trends)

A concept that I think is vastly undersubscribed by the market is that DSW may actually be winning the online shoe wars. Above is an absolute-numbers graph provided by Google Trends for the past three years of search traffic for DSW and Zappos (Amazon subsidiary) online shoe stores. Zappos search traffic is red, while DSW is blue.

One can clearly see that Zappos was ahead of the game in 2014, but DSW pulled even with its online-only adversary in 2015 and passed Zappos by in 2016. So far in 2017, DSW's lead has only widened.

Search traffic probably can't be extrapolated directly to online sales, but it might be a good indicator of first-time sales which are probably even more important. DSW looks slightly up YOY while Zappos looks slightly down.

DSW reported online sales up 27% in the most recent Q, not quite up to par with Target's reported increase of 32%.

Conclusion

I like mid-cap and small-cap stocks with good dividends and low trailing payout ratios (check), share buyback programs (check), manageable debt (check), and healthy overall business prospects (check). DSW delivers in each of these areas despite the headwind of a terrible U.S. retail environment.

It's not as cheap as it was a few days ago, but I can only rate DSW at accumulate and will continue nibbling on dips. You should too.

Caveat

I do note however that Target had similarly surprising numbers to the upside in their recent earnings report and yet TGT shares rose only 4%. DSW shares rising 18% in one day might leave a lot less room to the immediate upside.

But because I operate in the small-cap (which DSW still is at $1.4 billion market cap) and mid-cap dividend arena, and because I believe Amazon is far less of a threat to DSW than it is to Target, it's good ol' DSW I'm still going to be buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.