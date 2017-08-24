Don't Buy Dean Foods - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/23/17)

Dollar Tree is expected to report good numbers.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, August 23.

Bullish Calls

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS): Cramer thinks they will have good numbers going forward.

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD): Cramer likes their yield.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA): "I think there's a place for geothermal, and they're the kings of it."

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR): Analyst Matthew Boss thinks their earnings will be good.

Bearish Call

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF): No. It's a commodity food play.

