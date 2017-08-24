VFL: Good Things Come In Small Packages

Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis along with in-depth thoughts beyond the numbers and implementation ideas.

We take a detailed look into the fund including its strategy, performance and analytics.

The fund currently yields 4.43% and is trading at a discount to NAV of 7.87%.

I have been on a quest to find some value and safety for the next recession or crisis.

When everything is red hot, you really have to dig deep in order to find the sale section, never mind the clearance aisle.

Fortunately a few weeks ago a small sell off in closed end funds provided some discounts on good fixed income funds, quality municipal bond funds in particular.

While doing a search for quality munis for one of my Income Idea subscribers I came across the Delaware Investments National Muni Income Fund (VFL).

Delaware Investments is a well known fixed income manager in the investment advisor and brokerage world, however is not well known for their closed end funds.

Does their success transfer to closed end funds? Is it worth a look? Let’s find out.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: Delaware Investments

Managers: Joe Baxter, Steve Czepiel, Denise A Franchetti, Greg Gizzi

AUM: $96.56 million in Investment Exposure, $66.56 million net assets

Historical Style: Tax Exempt Municipal Bonds

Investment Objectives: The Fund seeks current income exempt from Federal income tax through investment in investment grade municipal bonds.

Number of Holdings: 182

Current Yield: 4.43% based on market price, Monthly Distributions.

Inception Date: 8/27/2010

Fees: .89% + .79% Interest Expense, 1.68% Total.

Discount to NAV: 7.87%

Sources: CEF Connect, BlackRock, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

Closed end funds typically raise money only once, during their IPO. So the sales pitch is long forgotten, considering the fund was launched in 1993.

In short, this is a high quality, investment grade municipal bond fund which seeks to provide you with federally tax free income.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

The fund predominately invests in investment grade municipal bonds, however it is capable of investing up to 20% in bonds rated below Ba/BB or unrated bonds.

Source: Delaware Funds

As an actively managed fund, the fund managers are the primary determinant of whether or not the fund will generate alpha.

The Portfolio

Unlike many sponsors who have fantastic websites providing all the key data, Delaware does not. We therefore have to rely on third party providers and diving into the reports in order to get up to date information.

The first thing we can take a look at is the portfolio's asset allocation. As we can see, the fund is almost completely invested, with minimal cash positions.

Municipal bonds represent more than 98.7% of the portfolio and just enough cash to pay out the distributions. This is one of the benefits of fully invested closed end funds which do not need to worry about inflows and outflows of new capital.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the top 10 holdings we can see a predominantly revenue backed portfolio. Notably missing in the top holdings are Illinois and Chicago.

The top 10 holdings represent 14.84% of the total portfolio.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the sector breakdown, we can see the portfolio is predominantly revenue backed as foreshadowed by the top 10 holdings.

Only 5.4% of the portfolio is general obligation backed, split between 1.59% Local GO and 3.81% State GO.

The 46.32% is the leverage applied to the fund.

Source: VFL Semi-Annual Report

Looking at the state breakdown, we see that Illinois is a mere 5.68% of the portfolio.

Source: VFL Semi-Annual Report

Here is something that most anyone should appreciate: Chicago GOs make up about 1% of the fund.

Source: VFL Semi-Annual Report

On the State GO side, California state GOs make up about 2.4% of the portfolio. The rest of the California exposure, even though it is California, is revenue backed.

Source: VFL Semi-Annual Report

Putting the two together, about 3.5% of the fund can be considered "questionable" by the Seeking Alpha community.

Looking next at the credit quality of the portfolio we can see that about 60% is rated A or better and 83.51% rated BBB or better.

The fund does have 11.46% in un-rated securities. Not-rated does not mean they are bad or junk quality however. It merely means they may be too small to be worth paying a ratings agency to rate it.



Source: VFL Fact-Sheet

Looking at the portfolio overall, we can see the fund has an average effective maturity of 6.3 years and a duration of 4.94 years. Both of these are fairly low for such a fund. If interest rates rise, this fund should be well positioned.

Furthermore we can see that while it is not AMT-Free, the fund had as of the last update 5.35% exposure to AMT.

Source: VFL Fact-Sheet

Overall, I am quite content with the makeup of the portfolio.

The Numbers

Today BBN yields 4.43% and is trading at a discount of 7.87% to its net asset value.

Source: CEF Connect

Unlike many of the closed end funds which virtually eliminated their discounts to NAV in 2017, this little gem was overlooked and maintained its discount for the most part over the last 12 months with the exception of October.

Looking at this relationship since inception we can see that last year's experience seems to be the norm.

Source: CEF Connect

The fund has traded at both extremely steep discounts during the GFC and premiums in the good years.

Please note, the reason for the sell off during the 2008 Financial Crisis is most likely due to the fact that the fund was forced to deleverage due to the fund's method of leverage, using auction preferred securities which have their interest rates set by "market."

When the market seized (auction rate securities), the fund likely experienced a very high default interest rate which placed it upside down against the securities. (The fund paid more for interest than it earned on munis.)

Please note, the "default interest rate" is not that Delaware failed to pay for the leverage. Auction rate securities have their interest rates adjust during their market period, typically 7, 14, 21, 30, or 60 days. The interest rate, like Treasuries is set by the market where investors bid down the interest rate. In case the market does not get any bids and fails, the interest rate shoots up to a default rate.

Year to date, the fund has returned a total return of 6.64%. Both the price per share and the net asset value increased 3.38% over the same time period.

VFL data by YChartsInteresting thing of note is that earlier this year, even though the underlying NAV remained flat, the price per share decreased with the sell off in the market.

Looking at the 1 year number, we can see the fund is down 2.22% on a total return basis.

During this time period the price per share declined 6.72% while the underlying NAV fell 4.80%. This tells us the discount to NAV increased over the last year.

VFL data by YCharts

To put the performance into perspective let's take a look at VFL against a few peers such as the broad iShares National Muni ETF (MUB), one of my favorite muni closed end funds, the Nuveen AMT Free Quality Fund (NEA), and the VanEck Vectors CEF Muni Income ETF (XMPT).

As we can see year to date, the municipal closed end funds outperformed the broad municipal ETF on a total return basis.

The ETF however was in the top spot year to date. I believe this is largely a product of having a more complete, broad spectrum of muni CEFs, including high yield funds, which performed better this year.

Another thing which must be taken into consideration is that as a higher quality fund, it also pays a lower income distribution, 4.43% for VFL versus 5.36% for NEA and 4.77% for XMPT.

VFL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the last year the closed end funds performed in the same ballpark, a few percentage points down over the unlevered MUB.

VFL Total Return Price data by YCharts

On a 3 year basis the fund splits the difference between XMPT and NEA returning 24.17% on a total return basis.

VFL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking back over the longest common period we can see the fund has been the top performer, achieving a total return of 54% compared with 52.48% for XMPT and 47.79% for the Nuveen fund.

Furthermore as the higher quality fund, looking at the chart does suggest the fund is the least volatile during the downturns.

All three however have handily beat the broad iShares National Muni ETF (MUB).

Even with the bit of leverage used in the closed end funds, the results show fixed income is one of the places where active management makes sense.

VFL Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Even though past performance was not a strict factor for me looking at this fund, it has performed quite well, especially over the long term.

What this fund is, is an investment grade municipal bond fund that has both minimal general obligation exposure and minimal Chicago credit.

The added benefit of the fund is today's positioning generally being on the short end of the curve with a relatively low effective maturity and durations.

The fund is currently overlooked trading at a fairly tough to pass up discount to NAV for an investment grade muni fund.

If you are looking for tax free municipal income with a bit more juice, than please take a look at,

Bottom line, this fund is a worth a look for any income investor, especially those in the iShares National Muni ETF (MUB).

For more information about the fund, please take a look at the fund's website here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VFL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.