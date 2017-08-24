Multimedia Weekly Digest: Going Global

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Welcome to SA Multimedia Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

Given the ever-developing news across the globe, and how geopolitics may or may not be affecting the markets, we thought it might behoove readers to take a look at what's happening around the world.

We begin with Europe, where Russell Investments noted that

Europe continues to be a bright spot in regards to growth. What's particularly encouraging, he said, is that the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for the region is close to matching that of the U.S., at nearly 2.5%, according to data from Eurostat. Moreover, Eibel emphasized, the growth isn't confined to just Germany, with Italy and the Netherlands also experiencing an uptick in production. "A broader economic expansion is starting to take shape in Europe," Eibel concluded. "The slow blocking and tackling, so to speak, of monetary policy throughout Europe appears to be working."

VanEck travels further south and discusses why investors should be taking a look at Israel.

Even though Israel is a small country geographically, it punches way above its weight in the global markets. If you look at its economy, it is one of the best performing developed markets, compared to all Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development markets. It has very stable macroeconomic policies; a government that is committed to economic reform; a growing population - which is quite rare in developed markets; and it has tailwinds from massive natural gas discoveries. So it is a very interesting economy. Equally important, Israel is home to a number, I would say scores, of world-leading companies, companies that are leaders in their sectors and are changing the world to a positive place. As far as an allocation, Israel has over the last few years become unintentionally underweight in most investors' portfolios. That is because, when it was an emerging market, it was about 3.5% of the emerging markets universe. It is now less than 0.5% of the developed markets benchmarks. So most global index funds have less than 0.5% in Israeli equities. Many active funds have even less. So investors should look at the actual opportunities in Israel and say: "Well, maybe we want a broader, deeper allocation."

And finally, TD Wealth goes north to focus on Canada, the tear that the loonie is on and the possibilities of another rate hike from the Bank of Canada.

Other SA multimedia

Video: Bonds Vs. Bond Funds

Weekly Wrap In Housing And Real Estate News 8-19-2017 (Video)

Seaspan Benefits From Growth In Container Trade - J Mintzmyer's Idea Of The Month

Omega Healthcare's Risks Are Overblown - Blue Harbinger's Mark Hines' Idea Of The Month

Medreleaf Corp. Expanding And Increasing Sales - Debra Borchardt's Idea Of The Month

Google's Diversification Is Unmatched

The Only Way Is Ethics Edition

TV, Hollywood, And Streaming: Which Stocks Could Win?

Chief Wealth Strategist: A Time Of Grand Distortions

Why Tech Stocks Could Keep Rallying

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Have multimedia for us to include in the Digest? Please message us or email multimedia@seekingalpha.com.