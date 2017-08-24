Innergex: Payout Ratio Manageable, Growth Limited

Investment Thesis

Innergex (OTCPK:INGXF) posted its Q2 earnings with its power production below the long-term average. The company's long-term debt continued to reach record-highs in Q2. Its trailing 12-months dividend payout ratio continues to be above 90%. Although its payout ratio remains sustainable, with limited visibility of future growth, investors should be cautious.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

In this article, we will discuss about Innergex's Q2 financial and operational highlights. For a fundamental overview of the company and its Q1 highlights, please also read here.

Q2 2017 Financial Highlights

In Q2 2017, production was 92% of the long-term average mainly due to post-commissioning activities at Upper Lillooet River, Boulder Creek in BC, Mesgi'g Ugju's'n in France and Quebec below-average wind regimes in Quebec and France. Its overall production grew by 12% compared to Q2 2016 mainly due to the contribution from newly commissioned facilities.

Source: Q2 2017 Company Report

Innergex's revenue increased 25% to C$109.5 million in Q2 2017. Adjusted EBITDA rose 29% to C$85.9 million in Q2 2017. Its net earnings decreased to C$14.1 million in Q2 2017 from C$15.7 million in Q2 2016 mainly due to the above-average production last year vs. the below average production this year.

High Leverage Continue to be a Concern

Innergex has a very high leverage compare to its peers. As the graph below shows, its long-term debt has risen to C$2.51 billion by the end of 2016 from C$1.23 billion in 2012. As a result, its long-term debt to asset ratio has risen from 53.6% to 69.6%. Its long-term debt increased to C$3.07 billion as at June 30, 2017. Comparing to its industry peers who also operates in renewable power generation, TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) has a leverage ratio of 24.8%, Brookfield Renewables (BEP) has a ratio of 32.4%. Innergex's long-term debt ratio is just too high. The positive part is that the company uses mainly fixed-rate, non-recourse project-level debt to finance its projects. The advantage is that the repayment is scheduled over the life of the power purchase agreement, which reduces its risk profile.

Source: August 2017 Investor Presentation

Dividend Payout Ratio Sustainable but above its target

Innergex pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.165 per share. Its annual dividend yield is 4.54% at today's trading price of C$14.53. The company consistently hikes its dividend since 2010 and has raised its dividend from C$0.16 to C$0.165 in the first quarter of 2017.

Innergex measured its dividend sustainability based on its trailing 12-months free cash flow generated. In Q2, its trailing 12-months payout ratio was 93%. This number was much higher than the trailing 12-months payout ratio of 84% in Q2 2016. The reason was due to the slightly lower free cash flow than in Q2 2016 and a higher number of common shares outstanding. The rise of its payout ratio to near 100% is worrisome. However, management noted that its power producing facilities generated power capacity higher than the long-term average since the beginning of Q2 2017. If this trend continues into Q3 and Q4, its payout ratio will likely continue to fall.

Source: Q2 2017 Company Report

Innergex target a dividend payout ratio between 70%~80%. Management believes this target will ensure that the company to return most of the funds from operation back to the shareholder while retaining some cash for future growth. However, the company has trouble keeping up to its payout ratio target. As the chart below shows, Innergex's dividend payout ratio has consistently been over 80%, but still below 100% in the past four years. Because of this high payout ratio, its quarterly dividend payment has only slightly increased in the past five years.

Source: August 2017 Investor Presentation

Projects in Development

The chart below outlines Innergex's near-term development projects and prospective projects. At the end of Q2 2017, Innergex has a total gross capacity of 1757.9 MW and total net capacity 1062.7 MW. Its Boulder Creek project, has reached commercial operation in May 2017. This 25.3MW capacity hydro project will add a steady stream of free cash flow. The company also Innergex's acquisition of two wind projects in France on July 6 that will add a potential of C$14.5 million and C$12 million to its annual adjusted EBITDA. The two projects have a total aggregate installed capacity of 43MW. After the acquisition, Innergex will have 317MW of capacity in France. The acquisition is expected to also boost its adjusted free cash flow per share by 1~2%.

Project Pipeline as at June 30, 2017 (Source: Q2 2017 Company Report)

Innergex also identified that its long-term prospective projects totaled 3940MW of gross capacity. If all of them are installed, will increase the company's total gross capacity by 224%. However, there is little detail and timeline provided. This limited visibility in detail makes it difficult for us to assess its future growth potential.

Investor Takeaway

Innergex's business has a long weighted-average power purchase agreement of about 19 years that helps to generate stable and predictable cash flow. As a result, its dividend is well-protected but future increases are likely minimal due to its high payout ratio. The lack of visibility of concrete development projects beyond 2017 continues to make it difficult for investors to assess its future growth potential. Overall, investors should be cautious due to its limited growth visibility.

