Calpine To Be Sold... Still Time For Merger Arbitrage

After a long stock price decline, news of Calpine (CPN) hiring advisors to sell the company entered the public realm back in May. Calpine’s stock was trading at $10.07/share at the time. On August 18, the next step of the deal process was announced, with Calpine agreeing to sell the company for $5.6B to a consortium led by Energy Capital Partners (ECP). The $15.25/share price is $1.75 above the $13.50/share price on August 17th.

Exhibit 1



Source: FactSet

Regulatory Approvals

At this point, Calpine feels they need regulatory approvals from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), the New York Public Service Commission, and the Public Utility Commission of Texas to complete the deal. In addition, they have to fulfill the requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvement Act.

Events this month at FERC should be a positive for getting the deal done. Back in February FERC commissioner Norman Bay stepped down from his position, leaving only two commissioners at the agency which is short of the three required to form a quorum. The lack of a quorum impacted FERC substantially, creating a big roadblock for many energy issues. (See more on the impact of no quorum here.) Luckily, in August, new commissioners were appointed and FERC can get back to business as usual, including the approval of mergers.

Calpine’s generation fleet consists of eighty power plants, with over 26,000MW of capacity. These plants are located throughout the country as shown below:

Exhibit 2

Source: SNL, Company documents, and Garnet Research estimates. An interactive version of this map can be found here.

ECP actually owns many power plants throughout the country through their various investments. However, most of these are quite small. ECP owns fifteen plants through their Wheelabrator subsidiary, but the largest of these is only 67MW, and these plants are primarily powered by burning garbage. ECP’s Terra-Gen investment has over 1,000MW of generation spread over the western part of the United States. These plants are mostly wind and solar projects that generate power only when nature cooperates.

The consortium led by ECP includes Access Industries and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Access Industries does not currently own any electricity generation facilities. The SNL database shows the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board having ties to multiple power projects across the U.S., but at this stage none of this generation is actually in operation yet.

Based on the generation owned by the different parties, there shouldn’t be market power issues in any regional power market to slow down approval of the deal. Calpine estimates that it can receive all of the approvals in time to complete the merger in the first quarter of 2018.

There is one additional complication to completing the deal related to ECP’s stock investments. ECP currently owns almost 15% of Dynegy’s (DYN) outstanding shares and has a representative on Dynegy’s board of directors. ECP’s big stake came about while it partnered in DYN’s purchase of a generation portfolio from Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) in 2016. DYN is now the sole owner of those assets, but ECP still has their stake in DYN. This issue was actually brought up in Dynegy’s last conference call, and Dynegy's management seemed to feel there should be easy fixes to deal with any ownership issues. So it appears that this won’t be a problem for the Calpine deal either.

Shareholder Approval

Obviously, besides regulatory approval, the deal needs permission from Calpine shareholders. With the M&A rumors causing a big increase in the stock since May, it seems like this shouldn’t be a huge obstacle, though it isn't out of the question.

The top ten holders of Calpine own 57% of the outstanding shares.

Exhibit 3

Source: Yahoo!

According to FactSet, a substantial portion of Hotchkis & Wiley’s position was built while Calpine stock price was higher than today’s. So maybe they would have some issues about the deal, but most of these institutional holders are not really activists, reducing the odds for much pushback.

Of course, if the shareholders do vote against the deal it would be because they think the company is worth more than the current offer price, and there are actually reasons to think Calpine should be worth more. Over the last several months, Calpine has committed to reducing their outstanding debt by $2.7B between 2017 and 2019. Without providing formal guidance for 2018 and 2019, Calpine expects the cash for this paydown to mostly come from free cash flow from their operations. Analyst estimates seem to agree that this level of free cash flow is achievable during this time period and beyond.

Exhibit 4

The purchasing group is paying $5.6B for Calpine, and over the next few years Calpine expects to generate free cash flow equal to about half that amount. The purchasing group would only be buying Calpine if they thought they could get a good return, and with these free cash flow numbers you can see how the group would find Calpine attractive.

While the free cash flow numbers make a shareholder rejection seem possible, analyst price targets for Calpine only averaged about $15/share right before the deal announcement. Exceeding that old target could be enough for investors to decide to just take the money they are being offered. Of course, this could all soon change because Calpine is currently in a 45-day go-shop period, where they can look to find someone who is willing to pay more for this free cash flow.

Arbitrage Return Analysis

Based on Wednesday’s $14.74/share closing price, you can earn about a 6.9% annualized return before trading costs and assuming six months to complete the deal.

Exhibit 5

The six-month time frame has recent precedent. Independent power producer Talen Energy was purchased by Riverstone Holdings in 2016, and it took six months after the initial announcement to complete the deal.

If you assume it only takes five months to complete, the annualized return jumps to 8.3%, and if you assume seven months the annualized return falls to 5.93%. Obviously, trading costs can impact the numbers as well. If you assume a 5¢/share trading cost, the annualized return in six months would still be 6.2%. With all the discount brokers out there, assuming a trading cost this high could be conservative for many people.

The day the deal was announced Calpine’s stock closed at $14.92/share and since then it has declined another 18¢/share. One of the things that could be influencing the stock right now is the substantial short position in the name. The number of shorted Calpine shares had been steadily increasing right up until the sale rumors came out in May.

Exhibit 6

Source: FactSet

Since then there has been a large reduction in short interest, but it was still over 20 million shares at the end of July. It is possible the shorts are still having some influence on the price right now.

Conclusion

This seems like a good opportunity for a low risk return in today’s low interest rate environment. It also provides an investment opportunity that should be uncorrelated with the rest of the stock market. The $15.25/share deal price can get you an annualized return of 6.9% based on the August 23 close. Calpine is in a go-shop period right now, so it is possible an even better offer will come along in the near future. The regulatory burdens don’t look too onerous, and the biggest risk against the deal is probably the shareholder vote. But if shareholders did vote against the deal it would probably be because they think Calpine’s substantial free cash flow is worth even more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPN AND DYN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.