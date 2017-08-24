Diane Containerships: Extremely Risky

Based on the history, one could lose an entire investment if one held the stock for more than a month.

Diana Containerships' (DCIX) Q2 2017 earnings weren't impressive. On June 29, 2017, the company's board of directors approved the reverse split in the aggregate at a ratio of not more than 1-for-1000. Since then, the company performed three reverse splits (1-for-7 x 1-for-6 x 1-for-7 = 1-for-294); based on this, the company may go for one more reverse split. On July 31, 2017, the company received written notification from Nasdaq, indicating that the company is no longer in compliance with the continued listing requirement. In fact, Nasdaq gave DCIX until January 29, 2018 to fix the issue. The company is quickly going for one more voluntary reverse split. There is something behind the voluntary reverse split (share dilution). I expect the stock will continue to fall.

What happened?

The company is performing one more voluntary reverse split in less than 30 days. Every time the company performs a reverse split, the stock falls more than 90%. As we can see from the table below, if you hold the stock for more than a month, you could lose your entire investment. This shows the danger of share dilution. On March 22, 2017, DCIX signed an agreement with Kalani for a security offering of up to $150 million USD. The stock will be under constant selling pressure until the share dilution is over.

In the case of DryShips (DRYS), share dilution lasted for 9 months. I would say DryShips is temporarily retired from share dilution. TopShips (TOPS) and Diana Containerships' deals with Kalani seem to be not over yet.

The approval of one or more amendments to the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to effect one or more reverse stock splits of the Company's issued common stock, each at a ratio of not less than one-for-two and not more than one-for-100 and in the aggregate at a ratio of not more than one-for-1,000, with the exact ratio to be set at a whole number within this range to be determined by the Company's board of directors in its discretion, and to authorize the Company's board of directors to implement any such reverse stock split at any time prior to the date of the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders by filing an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation.

Since the latest reverse split of July 27th (less than 30 days), the share count has increased by 430%, from 1 million to 5.3 million. In the last reverse split (July 5th), the share count was increased by 200%.

Upon effectiveness of the reverse stock split, every seven shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, without any change to the par value per share. This will reduce the number of outstanding common shares of the Company from approximately 5.3 million shares to approximately 0.8 million shares.

Conclusion

In terms of shortest duration in performing reverse splits, Diana Containerships beats DryShips. In the last 50 days, the company performed three reverse splits. By using existing approvals, the company may easily go for one for reverse split of 1-for-3. This makes DCIX extremely risky, because every time it performs a reverse split, the stock falls more than 90% due to ongoing share dilution. My recommendation remains the same: I would avoid all three stocks--DCIX, DRYS, and TOPS.

