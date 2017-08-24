Seadrill Equityholders Might See No Recovery At All

Note:

I have covered Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Troubled offshore driller Seadrill Limited today released second quarter results and updated investors on the company's ongoing restructuring efforts.

Picture: Semi-Submersible Rig "West Eminence" - Source: Offshoreenergytoday.com

While the results contained no major surprises, the company provided further details on its impending comprehensive restructuring:

"Our primary objective at the moment is concluding final negotiations on our comprehensive restructuring plan, which is at an advanced stage and likely to be implemented via Chapter 11 proceedings on or before 12th September 2017." (...) It is likely that the comprehensive restructuring plan will involve the raising of approximately $1 billion of new capital, an approximately five year extension of our bank facilities and a deferral of amortizations and will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bonds, as well as impairment and losses for other stakeholders, including shipyards. As a result, the Company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal or no recovery for their existing shares.

Basically all of the actions contemplated above have been previously discussed in the company's proposal to bondholders or in the bondholders' counterproposal respectively. Investors looking for more color on both proposals, originally made public by the company in January, should click here.

In my latest update on Seadrill, I already discussed potential recovery levels for existing shareholders:

But even at current depressed share price levels, the company's market capitalization still amounts to a whopping $260 million. There's simply no chance that creditors would allocate that much value to equityholders in the upcoming restructuring. (...) I firmly expect the company's current equity to be either wiped out entirely with shareholders being put off with the above mentioned warrants or, under a best case scenario, a measly recovery of between 5-20% of today's market capitalization.

In the meantime, with the September 12 deadline approaching quickly, the share price has deteriorated even further with Seadrill's market capitalization now down to roughly $135 million, a number that still looks breathtakingly high, particularly in light of today's news.

Consequently, even under a best-case scenario, I do not expect existing equityholders to be allocated anything more than some out-of-the-money warrants. In fact, the chances have increased for the equity to be wiped out entirely without any form of compensation to common shareholders.

With a maximum of three weeks to go in the ongoing restructuring negotiations and today's change in disclosure language, remaining Seadrill investors should consider taking their losses and move on. That said, the restructured company's new equity might very well be worth an investment again, depending on final restructuring terms.

Given the still eye-catching valuation more speculative investors and traders might want to consider an outright short position at this point. Even with some warrant allocation the shares could see an estimated further 80% downside from current levels. But even an outright 1% equity stake for existing shareholders would value the recapitalized Seadrill at a whopping 13.5 billion dollar at current share prices, a market capitalization the restructured company won't come even close to upon emergence from bankruptcy.

Bottom line:

It's going to be over soon, but there won't be a happy ending for Seadrill's already badly stricken shareholders as they will, most likely, see their remaining holdings in the company being wiped out soon. Even under a best-case scenario, investors should no longer expect receiving an outright equity stake in the restructured company but rather the allocation of some out-of-the-money warrants to purchase a small amount of the new equity over time.

It's finally time for existing equityholders to move on while today's change in disclosure language opens up a decent chance for more speculative investors and traders to take a short position in the shares. At a still whopping $135 million market capitalization, I forecast 80% more downside from current levels, even in case of some warrant allocation to existing equityholders.

Investors looking for exposure to a potential industry recovery should instead consider the company's Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) subsidiary which has been successfully insulated from the parent's impending bankruptcy reorganization last week.

With an annualized, distribution yield of roughly 12% at current unit prices which I estimate to be safe for, at least, another six quarters and, at the minimum, 30 months of runway for an industry recovery to kick in, Seadrill Partners might offer some decent short-term upside. I have discussed the recent developments around the company here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a daytrader, I might chose to enter a position, either short or long, in any of the stocks discussed above at any time.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.