Amazon Can Get Hit In The Short Term - Cramer's Mad Money (8/23/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, August 23.

Amazon's stock (NASDAQ:AMZN) got hit and it is not as invincible as once thought. This is bad news for the broader tech stocks. "As I scan the big-capitalization tech and growth stocks, this one keeps standing out among the weakest, and I can see the bear case unfolding right in front of me. A month ago, Amazon seemed invincible, didn't it? That's not the tale of the tape any longer," said Cramer.

Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) partnership with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to take on Alexa is an attempt to challenge their domination. "Google may know even more about you than Amazon does. Combine Google and Wal-Mart, and for the first time in a long time, it feels like Amazon could have a real rival, someone to fear and loathe on the Alexa trail," said Cramer.

Amazon's earnings were the weakest of the FANG stocks. Added to that, they will have to spend money on the Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) takeover, which is a low margin business, so it's unlikely to see earnings improvement from them soon. Companies are getting their strategies in place to compete with Amazon.

When it comes to Amazon Web Services, they are big. But due to the tie-up between the Google device and Wal-Mart, they can pressurize suppliers to go with Google services. "What then? Do the suppliers want to lose that business? Do they want to cross the Bentonville colossus? How about if they offer you help to get off of Amazon Web Services? Would you refuse?" said Cramer.

Amazon's chart is also showing a bearish pattern. "If stocks like Amazon keep getting hit, that could indeed reverberate through this whole market, especially in a thin month like August where the trading is just, well, let's just say almost non-existent," concluded Cramer. For the short term Amazon could see hiccups while it remains a strong buy for the long term.

CEO interview - PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

PVH reported a good quarter and raised its full-year guidance. The stock rallied as a result and Cramer interviewed CEO Manny Chirico to find out more about the quarter.

Chirico said the company is doing well internationally. "The department store channel there continues to be fairly strong, and our own stores and our own direct e-commerce business is very strong. I have to be honest, we're clearly taking market share in Europe, and same thing in China," he added.

Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger had mid-to-high single-digit same-store sales growth. 58% of the company's sales still come from the U.S. The back-to-school season has started well. "You're hearing a lot of people saying, 'We're reducing our exposure to some department stores.' Well, we're not. We are getting sell-throughs, we're getting full-priced selling at our key partners like Macy's, and we're continuing to support them and grow that business," said Chirico.

"And then being a desired brand, you go where the consumer is, and the consumer is shopping in brick-and-mortar, but they're also obviously shopping on e-commerce and we're taking advantage of that," he added. The company is also looking to buy parts of Calvin Klein which it doesn't control already.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sometimes, bad news can mean good news. Consider Align Technology which is up 50% since Cramer last recommended the stock in March. The company posted a good quarter in July. Their stock has been hit recently due to competition from rival ClearConnect.

Cramer is not worried as the company's technology is protected by patents and they have been defending them. More than 10M people per year need braces and the company has only 10% market share. This means they have a lot of room for growth.

ClearConnect has been around for some time and they haven't done much damage to Align. Cramer suggested buying Align on weakness as it trades at a high multiple of 40.

CEO interview - Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources cut its production target which led to a fall in its stock. The stock is down 27% YTD. Cramer interviewed CEO Tim Dove to find out what lies ahead for the company.

The oil crash in 2014 was thought of as something that would hit the U.S. oil industry. "It's a bit like waking the sleeping giant. In other words, challenging U.S. industry to improve in the face of adversity, in this case price adversity, is something that we all stood up to and accepted," said Dove. They export 1M barrels of oil per quarter and that number is going to grow larger. Their oil is high quality and low sulphur, which makes it ideal for refiners.

"We've both been able to have our cost reduced somewhat by our service companies, but at the same time, by our own productivity increases, by our own ingenuity, improving how the wells were drilled and completed and increasing the amount that each oil well produces. And so what happens is our economics are very strong at $45 to $50. Our returns are strong. It's a return-based industry. And so therefore we're drilling wells that make money. And that's going to continue," said Dove.

He added that they are 90% hedged for the current year against oil going below $50. "Our 10-year plan is based on a $55 oil case. So we protect scenarios where we can get up to $55, but we also protect below $50," he said.

He thinks the U.S. oil industry production will increase by 2018 to fill the gaps in demand. "We know, as an industry, what we can do. We're showing it. We're going to show it over the next few quarters. We're the principle reason that the oil inventories are shrinking, on the one hand, as a good thing, but our production's coming up on the other," he concluded.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN): Their quarter wasn't good and hence the stock came down.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO): Don't go near the stock.

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL): Cramer is not a fan.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC): Cramer likes the stock.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.