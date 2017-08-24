Seadrill Announces That Shareholders May Lose Everything

In my latest article on Seadrill (SDRL), I estimate that the resulting recovery for shareholders would be 0% - 1%. This estimate came against more bullish predictions on SA and elsewhere that "minimal recovery" could potentially mean as much as 3% or even more for Seadrill common shareholders. Seadrill has just reported its second-quarter results and updated on how restructuring negotiations are going, a chance to check whether my estimate was too bearish or not.

The company stated the following: "Our primary objective at the moment is concluding final negotiations on our comprehensive restructuring plan, which is at an advanced stage and likely to be implemented via Chapter 11 proceedings on or before 12th September 2017". This is not big news as Seadrill has previously extended the maturities of its debt by September 14 and stated that restructuring details would be announced before this date.

At the same time, there is a major shift from previous restructuring updates. I'll quote the most important paragraph in full: "It is likely that the comprehensive restructuring plan will involve the raising of approximately $1 billion of new capital, an approximately five-year extension of our bank facilities and a deferral of amortizations and will require a substantial impairment or conversion of our bonds, as well as impairment and losses for other stakeholders, including shipyards. As a result, the company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal or no recovery for their existing shares."

Previously, only North Atlantic Drilling's (NADL) reports warned of "no recovery" for shareholders. Obviously, negotiations continued to gravitate towards the worst-case scenario for common equity. As I have previously stated many times in my articles and comments on Seadrill, banks and other stakeholders have absolutely no incentive to leave value on the table for common shareholders. This argument was typically met with pointing out that Seadrill's John Fredriksen was a shareholder himself. However, he is likely to save his stake by converting bonds into equity and getting shares for cash injection.

The new information hints that banks are not likely to take impairments. Instead, Seadrill will remain leveraged, although it may get interest payment holidays. This is a good development for the industry, as having such a big player without debt would have been detrimental for dayrate environment. It's too early to say whether new Seadrill shares will be an interesting bet on the offshore drilling recovery as we do not have factual information yet.

Currently, it looks like banks will extend maturities by 5 years, bondholders will accept new equity instead of debt, John Fredriksen will provide $1 billion of capital and will be compensated by, most likely, convertible bonds. It is increasingly likely that shareholders will get absolutely nothing out of the restructuring.

I expect Seadrill shares to experience downside when the regular market session begins. In my view, all market participants who do not have position in Seadrill will be better off watching the story from the sidelines until the restructuring details are issues, and, most likely, until the new Seadrill equity begins to trade on the market.

