Dream Industrial REIT: Improving Q2, But Wait For A Pullback

Due to property disposition in the past 12 months and a high leverage, its growth in AFFO per unit is likely limited.

Investment Thesis

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:OTC:DREUF) posted its Q2 2017 earnings report with improving occupancy rate. However, its FFO and AFFO per unit were mostly flat due to property dispositions. Even though the REIT saw a slightly improving balance sheet, its debt leverage remains high. With the likelihood of limited AFFO growth, investors should exercise caution and wait for a pullback.

Source: Company Website

In this article, we will discuss Dream Industrial's Q2 financial and operational highlights. For a fundamental overview of the REIT and its Q1 highlights, please also read here.

Improving Occupancy Rate

In Q2 2017, Dream Industrial's total occupancy rate continued to improve quarter over quarter. Its occupancy rate was 96.8%, up by 80 basis points from Q1 2017 and improved from 94.7% at the end of Q2 2016. The improving rate was driven by strong demand in Ontario and Eastern Canada, but offset by weaker demand in Western Canada and Quebec. Overall, the strengthening of Canadian economy and the demand of warehouse centers due to the rise of E-Commerce should continue to act as tailwind to the REIT's future revenue and comparative NOI growth.

Source: Q2 2017 Financial Report

Q2 2017 Financial Highlights

In Q2 2017, Dream Industrial's revenue was C$42.7 million, a decline of 4.6% from last year largely due to property dispositions. Its FFO per unit for the quarter was C$0.23, the same as Q2 last year. Its AFFO per unit was C$0.21 in Q2 2017, compared to C$0.20 from Q2 2016. Both FFO and AFFO were impacted by properties disposition offset by savings in interest expense and general administrative expense.

Source: Q2 2017 Financial Report

Balance Sheet Gradually Improving

Dream Industrial's debt to total assets ratio is 52.4% at the end of June, 2017. Over the past five years, the company has gradually improved this leverage down from nearly 56% to 52.3% at the end of Q1 2017. By using another leverage ratio, the sum of mortgages payable, convertible debentures, preferred units payable, unsecured debentures and bank loans payable divided by the book value of total assets, Dream Industrial's leverage ratio is nearly 64%. This is only 1% below the maximum permitted debt leverage ratio of 65% under the Declaration of Trust. Compare this to Summit II REIT (in mid-50% range) and Pure Industrial REIT (in the low-40% range), Dream Industrial's leverage is almost at the maximum allowed. In situations where there is a need to reduce the leverage, Dream Industrial will have no other choice to either cut its distribution, or to sell some of its properties.

Source: Q2 2017 Financial Report

Although Dream Industrial's leverage is high, there are signs that indicates its balance sheet is improving. First, its interest coverage ratio was 3.3x at the end of Q2 2017, an improvement from 3.1x at the end of 2016. Second, its debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio was 8.0x at the end of Q2, an improvement from 8.4x at the end of 2016. The overall Canadian economy is also providing the tailwind. With an improved occupancy rate and comparative NOI growth, we believe Dream Industrial's balance sheet will continue to improve in the next few quarters.

Dividend Growth Prospect

Dream Industrial pays a monthly distribution of C$0.05833 per unit. As the market continues to favor industrial REITs, its unit price continued to appreciate since the last time we discussed about the REIT. As a result, its annual yield is now down to 7.68%. While still attractive, its yield is now below 8%. Dream Industrial's payout ratio based on AFFO was 85.4% in its past quarter, an improvement from 87.5% in the same quarter a year ago. With comparative NOI growth expected in the next few quarters due to strong demand, we estimate its payout ratio will continue to improve and remain healthy in the near-term.

While Dream Industrial's dividend payout ratio remains healthy, there has been no distribution increase since April 2013. Given its high leverage, its future distribution increase may be limited and an increase is unlikely in the near term. Investors looking for dividend growth will need to be aware of this.

Valuation Analysis

Dream Industrial currently trades at C$9.11 per unit, or about 6.1% discount from its Net Asset Value per unit of C$9.7. Its AFFO for 2017 is likely to be in the range of C$0.70~C$0.75, a decline from last year's C$0.78 due to property dispositions. With high leverage, its AFFO growth for 2018 is likely limited unless we see dramatic increase in its occupancy rate.

Dream Industrial had a Price to AFFO ratio of 11.3x in 2016. This was lower than other Canadian industrial REITs. For example, Pure Industrial (OTCPK:PDTRF)'s 2016 Price to AFFO ratio was 18.4x, and Granite REIT (GRP.U)'s Price to AFFO ratio was 16.1x. As Dream Industrial's balance sheet continue to improve, we believe Dream Industrial will likely deserve a higher multiple. We believe a multiple of 12x is a conservative ratio to evaluate Dream Industrial's unit price. With an AFFO estimate of C$0.75 in 2018 and a multiple of 12x, we derive a target price of C$9.00.

With its unit price already trading above its 12-month target price, its upside potential is limited. It is possible that the market will value Dream Industrial with a multiple of 13x due to the strong demand for industrial properties. If so, the future target price will be C$9.75. Together with its annual distribution, we have a total return of 14%

Investor Takeaway

With a high-debt ratio and limited AFFO growth potential in 2017 and 2018, Dream Industrial's total return is likely limited. With a 12-month target price in the range of C$9.0 and C$9.75, investors may wish to wait for a pullback before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.