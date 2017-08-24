Sevan Drillings' (SDRNF) CEO Scott McReaken on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sevan Drillings AS (OTCPK:SDRNF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2017 5:00 AM ET

Executives

Scott McReaken - CEO

Analysts

Operator

Good day and welcome to Q2 2017 Sevan's Drilling Limited Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Scott McReaken. Please go ahead, sir.

Scott McReaken

Thank you, Cecilia, and good morning everyone. Welcome to Sevan Drilling Limited second quarter 2017 earnings call. My name is Scott McReaken, I'm the CEO for the Group and I will be hosting the call today. Today we'll go over the quarter's activities, give an update on the fleet and then go through the financials.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that much of the discussion today will not be based on historical facts or rather consist of forward-looking statements and are subject to uncertainty. We articulate some of these key items on page two of the presentation, and for additional information and to view our other Board's filings, please visit our website at sevandriling.com.

In the second quarter Sevan achieved 98.1% technical utilization. The Sevan Brazil continued to work in Brazil for Petrobras for the full quarter and the Sevan Louisiana concluded operations with LLOG in the U.S. Gulf on June 10. The Sevan Brazil has about a year left working for Petrobras and the contract end date is July 2018. This provides the Company with total estimated revenue backlog at $89 million today excluding bonuses. The Sevan Louisiana continues to remain idle in the U.S. Gulf where we are in dialogue with several clients for additional work in 2017 and into 2018. We've been very pleased with the rigs recent performance in the Gulf and it reflects the capability and benefits that Sevan design can provide, specifically in the strong loop [ph] currents in this area.

Just after the quarter closed, we reached agreement with Costco on the Sevan developer. The shipyard has now returned $25.3 million of the initial investment plus interest leaving $1 million invested in the rig as we differ the delay period further for three years. This is different from the previous extensions because we also agreed with Costco to have the right -- that they could have the right to terminate the contract in 12 months and in 24 months. If they are to terminate the contract, the remaining $1 million would be returned to us. Other terms in the deferral agreement such as our ability to market and deliver upon securing an acceptable drilling contract that supports financing remain intact through the full deferral period. We continue to keep an open dialogue with Costco and truly value the long-term relationship between Costco and Sevan.

Summing up the financials for the quarter; operating revenues were at $45.9 million generating EBITDA of $20.6 million resulting a loss per share at $0.43. In July, Seadrill and the Company reached an agreement with our bank group to extend the comprehensive restructuring plan negotiating period until September 12, 2017. Seadrill and the Company are in advanced discussions with certain third-party and related-party investors, an adhoc group of its bond holders and our secured lenders on the terms of the comprehensive recapitalization which remains subject to further negotiation, final due diligence, final documentation and the requisite approvals.

As previously disclosed, we continue to believe that an implementation of a comprehensive restructuring plan will likely involve Chapter 11 proceedings and we're preparing accordingly. The extension provides additional time to finalize negotiations and prepare for the necessary potential implementation filings. It's likely that the comprehensive restructuring plan may require a substantial impairment in losses for stakeholders. As a result the Company currently expects that shareholders are likely to receive minimal or no recovery for their existing shares. The Company's business operations remain unaffected by these restructuring efforts and the Company expects to continues to meet our ongoing customer and business counterparty obligations.

Turning to the market; the offshore drilling market remains challenging, we expect this dynamic to continue in the short to medium term, the majority of customers remain focused on conserving cash and are still reluctant to commit to significant new capital projects offshore until an increased consistency in upward trend in oil prices is demonstrated. The significant rig supply overhang remains and a faster return to a balanced market will require drilling contractors to be more disciplined in retiring older assets.

Tendering activity has continued at increased levels albeit from a lower base over the past few months. An increased number of recent tenders released by oil companies seek to contract at current bottom of cycle day rates for increased durations and/or have multiple fixed price option periods. We still believe in the long-term fundamentals of the offshore drilling industry driven by years of under-investment in new fields and competitiveness of offshore resources on a full cycle basis. Our enduring focus on our customers, safe and efficient operations, and disciplined approach to contracting will ensure that Sevan Drilling is well placed to capitalize when the market recovers.

And our financials for the quarter; our operating revenues was $45.9 million, down from last quarter's $55.1 million. As I mentioned, the Sevan Louisiana concluded its contract on June 10, that remains in [indiscernible]. Total operating expense for the second quarter was $41 million compared to $44.8 million last quarter. We continue to push our operating cost lower adjusting to our activity levels and continue to deliver safe and efficient performance. General and administrative cost remained flat in the second quarter and we had our normal depreciation at $15.7 million.

Financial expenses came in at $17.4 million, which is in line last quarter. Tax expense was $0.2 million and the Company is recognizing a net loss of $12.7 million or $0.43 per share. In the balance sheet we have 1.4 billion of total non-current assets comprised mainly of our rig fleet and in this number we include the 26.3 million of the installment for the Sevan developer. As I mentioned, this was refunded in July and accounted for -- and will be accounted for in the second half yearly financials. The funds will be used partly to repay the revolving credit facility and for general purposes.

Cash was at $49.5 million on June 30, as we prepared for settlement of working capital balances in July. The bank debt outstanding is $874.9 million, after we made our regular $35 million amortization and the revolver residual was at $245 million. We paid a total of $16.1 million of interest for both facilities.

Last time I want to mention before we open up to questions is that the Company has elected to report Half-Yearly under the new [indiscernible]. So we will continue to update the market as we have been when material events occur. And our next report date will be from December 31, 2017.

Cecilia, this concludes my prepared remarks if you could open up the lines for some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] As there are no questions in the queue, that will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.