Most Of These Funds Have Beaten The Market For Over A Decade

For investors, getting yields up to 11.5% and superior market returns is both possible and easy with closed-end funds.

When it comes to high yield bond CEFs, the vast majority beat both their index (84%) and the S&P 500 (74%) despite paying a significantly higher dividend yield.

It is a myth that actively managed funds can't beat the market. Many do.

If your financial advisor has told you it's hard to find a fund that beats the market over a long period of time, s/he is either lying to you or is woefully ignorant.

Neither is good.

The reality is that market-beating actively managed funds--even those with high fees!--are plentiful. What's more, many of these funds offer impressive dividend yields of 7% or higher--even over 11%.

To find these funds, you need to look at the corporate bond market, where market efficiencies are less plentiful than in the stock market.

Simply put, index investing does not make sense for corporate bonds, especially junk bonds. Let me demonstrate this before I explain why this is the case. Holders of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) have suffered inferior returns despite lower management fees relative to closed-end funds ((CEFs)) that not only offer exposure to the same asset class, but often offer superior dividend yields.

The majority of high yield CEFs as classified by CEF Insider have outperformed these two index funds over the last decade or, in the case of younger funds, since their inception. Of the 32 high yield CEFs, 16 have beaten the index over the last decade and four have beaten the index since the funds' inception ranging from 2 years to nearly 9 years ago. See the chart below:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price 10Yr CAGR Actual Years of History Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSEMKT:NHS) 1.93% 13.21 11.86 -10.22 7.34 13.40% 8.9 Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) 2.11% 3.55 3.49 -1.69 8.08 10.35% 10 MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) 2.02% 2.81 2.8 -0.36 9.69 10.16% 10 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:DHY) 2.20% 2.76 2.83 2.54 9.33 9.78% 10 PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) 1.08% 6.85 8.44 23.21 11.47 9.52% 10 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) 1.41% 12.12 11.03 -8.99 7.62 9.36% 10 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEMKT:HNW) 2.11% 17.62 16.42 -6.81 8.4 8.89% 10 Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) 2.11% 15.22 16.18 6.31 7.42 8.89% 10 Babson Capital Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) 1.79% 13.96 14.88 6.59 7.26 8.72% 10 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSEMKT:CIK) 0.71% 3.57 3.35 -6.16 7.88 8.55% 10 Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) 1.69% 7.73 7.13 -7.76 8.42 8.30% 10 Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) 1.83% 11.28 10.12 -10.28 8 8.14% 10 Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:EAD) 1.39% 9.23 8.63 -6.5 8.34 7.69% 10 Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) 1.69% 16.25 14.82 -8.8 6.8 7.68% 10 Putnam High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) 0.89% 9.43 8.74 -7.32 3.89 7.51% 10 Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) 2.10% 10.68 9.8 -8.24 7.96 7.14% 10 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO) 0.89% 5.63 5.07 -9.95 7.1 6.95% 10 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) 2.05% 21.21 20.46 -3.54 9 6.46% 4.7 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) 1.55% 9.87 10.1 2.33 5.82 6.31% 2 KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) 2.67% 18.15 17.17 -5.4 8.74 6.04% 4.1 Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) 3.33% 14.9 14.19 -4.77 10.15 5.55% 6.3 First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) 1.51% 18.05 16.78 -7.04 9.03 5.43% 6.9 JNK/HYG 0.45% - - - 5.44% 5.40% 10

Source: CEF Insider. Note: JNK/HYG numbers are averages.

Graphs of the newer funds are particularly illuminating. For instance, note NHS's strong outperformance:

JHY has not done as well as BGH although both funds went IPO at roughly the same period-but JHY has been significantly less volatile and even less volatile than the index funds:

The very new KIO has only recently beaten the indices, although the margin is phenomenal:

In addition to superior returns, many of these funds also offer superior yields. Only the target fund JHA and the untargeted PCF offer lower yields:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price 10Yr CAGR Actual Years of History PHK 1.08% 6.85 8.44 23.21 11.47 9.52% 10 ACP 3.33% 14.9 14.19 -4.77 10.15 5.55% 6.3 CIF 2.02% 2.81 2.8 -0.36 9.69 10.16% 10 DHY 2.20% 2.76 2.83 2.54 9.33 9.78% 10 IVH 2.08% 16.18 15.47 -4.39 9.31 4.86% 4.2 FSD 1.51% 18.05 16.78 -7.04 9.03 5.43% 6.9 BGH 2.05% 21.21 20.46 -3.54 9 6.46% 4.7 KIO 2.67% 18.15 17.17 -5.4 8.74 6.04% 4.1 HIX 1.69% 7.73 7.13 -7.76 8.42 8.30% 10 HNW 2.11% 17.62 16.42 -6.81 8.4 8.89% 10 EAD 1.39% 9.23 8.63 -6.5 8.34 7.69% 10 DHF 2.11% 3.55 3.49 -1.69 8.08 10.35% 10 FHY 2.38% 14.5 13.46 -7.17 8.02 -0.69% 10 EHI 1.83% 11.28 10.12 -10.28 8 8.14% 10 PHT 2.10% 10.68 9.8 -8.24 7.96 7.14% 10 CIK 0.71% 3.57 3.35 -6.16 7.88 8.55% 10 HYI 0.67% 16.79 15.33 -8.7 7.83 4.81% 6.8 HYT 1.41% 12.12 11.03 -8.99 7.62 9.36% 10 MCI 2.11% 15.22 16.18 6.31 7.42 8.89% 10 ISD 1.46% 16.63 15.09 -9.26 7.36 3.23% 5.3 NHS 1.93% 13.21 11.86 -10.22 7.34 13.40% 8.9 GHY 1.71% 16.43 14.81 -9.86 7.29 2.47% 4.6 MPV 1.79% 13.96 14.88 6.59 7.26 8.72% 10 HIO 0.89% 5.63 5.07 -9.95 7.1 6.95% 10 DSU 1.36% 12.64 11.58 -8.39 7.1 4.57% 10 VLT 1.69% 16.25 14.82 -8.8 6.8 7.68% 10 EHT 1.84% 10.28 10.07 -2.04 5.96 4.83% 1.2 JHD 1.33% 10.24 10.23 -0.1 5.92 0.48% 1.2 JHY 1.55% 9.87 10.1 2.33 5.82 6.31% 2 DHG 2.08% 15.27 14.84 -2.82 5.58 1.84% 10 JNK/HYG 0.45% - - - 5.44 5.40% 10 JHA 1.36% 10.1 10.03 -0.69 4.79 4.75% 1.8 PCF 0.89% 9.43 8.74 -7.32 3.89 7.51% 10

Outperformance, Fee Considerations, and Implications about Market Opacity

Your probability of randomly choosing a junk bond CEF that will outperform HYG/JNK is somewhat high. In addition to that outperformance, your chances of choosing a junk bond CEF that will offer a higher yield is extremely high. Yet no CEF charges a lower management fee than JNK and HYG.

This comparison runs counter to the popular conventional wisdom of today: lower fees equals better market performance. This debate is important when discussing stocks and the use of equity funds for a long-term investment horizon (although cash flow and capital needs render the lower fee/superior performance argument moot).

When it comes to high yield bonds, there is no debate. Corporate bond markets are significantly less efficient than equity markets for a number of reasons (secondary market liquidity, issuances, and information asymmetries are the most important). As a result, corporate bond fund managers can very easily outperform their benchmark, and they very often do. What's more, corporate bonds, especially junk bonds, offer significant cash flow for investors, while providing total returns that can compete with stocks.

Just how competitive can those returns be? Over the last decade, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) has returned a 7.4% CAGR, which is in line with its long-term historical average. That is better than only 5 of the high yield CEFs that have been around for a decade or longer:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price 10Yr CAGR Actual Years of History DHF 2.11% 3.55 3.49 -1.69 8.08 10.35% 10 CIF 2.02% 2.81 2.8 -0.36 9.69 10.16% 10 DHY 2.20% 2.76 2.83 2.54 9.33 9.78% 10 PHK 1.08% 6.85 8.44 23.21 11.47 9.52% 10 HYT 1.41% 12.12 11.03 -8.99 7.62 9.36% 10 HNW 2.11% 17.62 16.42 -6.81 8.4 8.89% 10 MCI 2.11% 15.22 16.18 6.31 7.42 8.89% 10 MPV 1.79% 13.96 14.88 6.59 7.26 8.72% 10 CIK 0.71% 3.57 3.35 -6.16 7.88 8.55% 10 HIX 1.69% 7.73 7.13 -7.76 8.42 8.30% 10 EHI 1.83% 11.28 10.12 -10.28 8 8.14% 10 EAD 1.39% 9.23 8.63 -6.5 8.34 7.69% 10 VLT 1.69% 16.25 14.82 -8.8 6.8 7.68% 10 PCF 0.89% 9.43 8.74 -7.32 3.89 7.51% 10 SPY 0.06% - - - 1.91 7.44% PHT 2.10% 10.68 9.8 -8.24 7.96 7.14% 10 HIO 0.89% 5.63 5.07 -9.95 7.1 6.95% 10 JNK/HYG 0.45% - - - 5.44 5.40% DSU 1.36% 12.64 11.58 -8.39 7.1 4.57% 10 DHG 2.08% 15.27 14.84 -2.82 5.58 1.84% 10 FHY 2.38% 14.5 13.46 -7.17 8.02 -0.69% 10

In other words, 74% of high yield bond CEFs outperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade, while 84% of high yield bond CEFs outperformed their high yield bond index.

Anyone who claims you can't beat the market clearly hasn't taken a close look at closed-end funds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long DHY, HYT, HIX, EHI, VLT, PHT, and HIO.