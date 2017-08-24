Can China Impact The London Paper Gold Markets?

It's no longer a conspiracy theory. It is a fact that big banks conspire with endless futures market manipulation to control the gold price in order to maximize their fiat money profits. But a major geopolitical challenge to the West and its dishonest monetary policies is arising as China seeks to build its monetary foundation with a massive build up of its gold reserves and a far more honest trading market than the one controlled by the major banks of the western world.

To what extent, if any, can an honest gold bullion market in Shanghai put pressure on western gold markets to correct price distortion caused by the paper futures markets? Michael will talk about the gold, equity and debt markets.

Ronan Manly is an investment professional and research analyst with an interest in the monetary gold market. His career has taken him from Dublin to London, New York, and Frankfurt, in roles spanning portfolio management, stockbroking, and technology, working for companies including Dimensional Fund Advisors and Morgan Stanley. In his time, Ronan has collected various economic and finance degrees, most recently a Master's in Finance from London Business School.

Ronan's belief is that an understanding of the historic gold market in the twentieth century is one of the keys to understanding the current and future gold market. This led to a fascination for monetary gold and for researching, analyzing and writing about the gold market. In his BullionStar blog, Ronan attempts, amongst other things, to shine a light on both long forgotten and contemporary aspects of the global monetary gold market by bringing original material to the attention of readers.

J. Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.