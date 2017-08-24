Biogen Maturing In Growth

Biogen (BIIB) is $60 billion market cap company focused on treating diseases of the central nervous system and neurodegeneration. The company has the leading portfolio of drugs to treat multiple sclerosis (MS) and has the only approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The company is in development of treatments for neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's (PD), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company is exploring gene therapy and gene editing technologies in collaboration with University of Pennsylvania for therapies for ocular, muscular, and central nervous system tissues. BIIB also manufactures biosimilars, which offers cost savings thereby alleviating healthcare system economic burden. In Q1 2017 Biogen separated its global hemophilia business into a new company known as Bioverativ (BIVV), now a $6 billion market cap company. The company, with its most advanced candidates in phase 2 and phase 3 for AD, has a robust pipeline.

The company recently reported record 2Q 2017 revenues of $3.1 billion. Total revenues grew 13% versus Q1 2017, and 15% versus Q2 2016 excluding hemophilia. Company revenue increases were driven by MS drugs, with a collective 5% increase versus prior year. Biogen has six approved drugs for multiple sclerosis, including Avonex, Fampyra, Plegridy, Tecfidera, Tysabri (with total sales nearing $500 million in Q2 2017), and Zinbryta. Tecfidera sales increased 13%, with sales of $875 million in the U.S. and $236 million outside of the U.S. The company has a drug for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, Spinraza (with increasing sales in 2Q 2017 to $203 million), and two biosimilars, Benepali (etanercept referencing Enbrel, also with increasing sales to $89 million) for arthritis applications, and Flixabi (an infliximab referencing Remicade) for applications of inflammation such as arthritis, Crohns, and colitis. Strong Bio is impressed that a biosimilar is bringing in revenues of nearly $100 million per quarter for BIIB. The company partnered with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for its product Rituxan, which is used to treat CD20 positive B-cell non-Hodgin's lymphoma.

Biogen has a very well developed and multi-faceted approach in targeting the indication of Alzheimer's. AD is a progressive disease of the central nervous system resulting in cognitive impairment and loss of function which may include memory, personality, and behavior. Disease progression correlates with a marked increase in amyloid plaques in the brain. BIIB is currently examining Aducanumab (collaboration with Neurimmune), an antibody that binds to amyloid plaques, in phase 3 clinical trials (EMERGE and ENGAGE 18 month studies enrolling 2700 patients) for its ability to slow progression of plaque formation. E2609 (developed in collaboration with Eisai) is a small molecule B-secretase inhibitor that is also being examined for therapeutic effect in phase 3 studies of AD. BAN2401 (also in collaboration with Eisai) is an antibody that binds amyloid currently in phase 2 study for AD. BIIB092 (licensed from Bristol (BMY)) and BIIB076 are tau-binding antibodies that is being examined for use in treating AD in phase 1 studies. Tau is a protein present in neurofibrillary tangles associated with cognitive impairment and loss of brain cells. Approximately 25 million people currently suffer from AD. The market for AD drugs is estimated by PharmExec to exceed $13 billion by 2023.

BIIB has an impressive number of phase 2 trial candidates, with two different candidates evaluating stroke and lupus. In May 2017, Biogen completed an asset purchase of Remedy Pharmaceuticals' Phase 3-ready candidate, Cirara (intravenous glibencamide, now BIIB093), for a severe form of ischemic stroke. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, trigeminal neuralgia, progressive supranuclear palsy, multiple sclerosis, and X-linked retinoschisis are indications that the company is evaluating with one candidate each in phase 2 evaluation. The market for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and lupus as well, coincidentally, are expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2025. MS has a very large anticipated market according to GlobalData, with expected range to top $20 billion by 2024. PD and ALS indications both have one candidate under phase 1 evaluation. The market for treatment of PD is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2021. The market for ALS has had a recent newcomer (radicava) after 20 years of little or no advancement for the indication, and has a price tag of about $140,000 per year in the U.S. Collectively, the pipeline is targeting some potentially high dollar indications.

2Q 2017 GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share were $863 million and $4.07, respectively. 2Q Non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS were reported at $1.1 billion and $5.04, respectively. Total revenues grew 13% versus Q1 2017 and 15% versus Q2 2016 excluding hemophilia (as previously stated). As end Q2 2017, Biogen had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling approximately $5.5 billion.

Biogen is a great example of a successful growth model and excellent management in biotechnology. The company repurchased 2.9 million shares of its company stock for a total cost of $782 million. The company is performing well across all spaces, and it is fair to say it is in a lead or dominant position with its MS portfolio. Biogen has a plan to streamline its operations and reallocated resources towards investment in growth, which may result in an eventual $400 million impact. The approval of performance notable Spinraza in Europe, Japan, and Canada in Q2 2017 for spinal muscular atrophy bodes well for that program as well. The drug is estimated to cost about $750,000 for a year of treatment, but had helped children with the disabling disease sit, stand, and even walk. The company even has an interest in the growing gene therapy space, so is poised to exploit breakout candidates via key acquisitions. Yahoo 25 analyst consensus target is $327 per share. The company stock is a great core hold, and Strong Bio wants readers to bear in mind the AD drugs coming through the pipe could catapult this company into one of the bull elephants in pharma. The company cited faster than anticipated growth of Spinraza sales as the cause for its higher revenues guidance.

Because Biogen made nearly 80% of its revenue from MS drugs, it has a unique risk of losing market space dominance in the area. A common risk for pharmaceutical companies is diminishing returns as patent expiration brings competition via generic entry, and this could potentially be amplified if BIIB doesn't continue to improve its MS product line. One competitor in the MS space, Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), is bringing an MS candidate into play, with successful results. The drug exceeded efficacy for Avonex (Biogen) in reducing annualized relapse rate in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis, however, the drug was not statistically significantly better than Avonex in disability progression. Biogen's more recent MS portfolio drugs already have improved efficacy over Avonex as well. So it remains to be seen how the market space will shake out. BIIB has mitigated some of the emerging generic competition risk by being a biosimilar player itself, much like other larger pharmaceutical companies are doing, and with some impressive results. In addition, the company has new drug approvals and successful early launches to cover eventual generic competition declines. There are a number of companies targeting the therapeutic approach by inhibiting amyloid and tau buildup for neurodegenerative disease. Because of significant and able competition, investors should understand there are risks that BIIB may not end up in a leading market share position for these large markets (AD, PD, etc.) like it did for MS. Still, BIIB certainly has a nice proof of concept in its MS portfolio for market space dominance, and is not done developing products for the lead indication. Overall the reward to risk for Biogen looks promising, but should be reviewed on a bi-quarterly basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.