Do Fund Size And Distribution Stability Matter For CEF Performance? (Part 2)

Please see Part 1 for the introduction. Briefly, this analysis considers CEFs in the senior loan category. This is Part 2, which looks at the relationship between distribution stability and NAV performance for senior loan CEFs. Pertinent information about the funds considered are presented in the table below.

Fund Ticker AUM / $m Baseline expense Yield on NAV Distribution vs. 3-years ago 1-year NAV 3-year NAV (ann.) 5-year NAV (ann.) Apollo Senior Floating Rate (AFT) 264 2.26% 5.96% -5.96% 7.94% 4.73% 6.52% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC) 378 2.37% 7.04% -10.26% 16.42% 5.06% Avenue Income Credit Strategy (ACP) 186 2.63% 9.41% 0% 18.92% 2.97% 7.17% BlackRock Defined Opps Credit (BHL) 79 1.63% 6.98% -15.70% 4.74% 3.36% 5.21% BlackRock Float Rate Strat (FRA) 523 1.13% 4.88% -12.86% 7.60% 4.43% 6.20% BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr (BGT) 330 1.20% 4.82% -16.12% 7.15% 4.67% 6.51% Blackstone / GSO Sr Float Term (BSL) 269 1.95% 6.58% -3.00% 11.37% 4.19% 5.09% Blackstone/GSO LS Credit Inc. (BGX) 206 1.96% 7.18% 5.10% 13.20% 4.33% 5.71% Blackstone/GSO Strategic Cred (BGB) 713 2.09% 7.37% 0% 13.17% 3.92% EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) 599 1.36% 5.56% -5.48% 10.55% 4.80% 5.99% EV Floating-Rate Inc Plus Fund (EFF) 128 1.62% 5.50% -13.98% 11.43% 3.67% EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 543 1.38% 5.93% -4.00% 11.55% 5.30% 6.41% EV Senior Income Trust (EVF) 252 1.96% 5.03% -9.09% 11.72% 5.19% 6.02% First Trust Senior FR Inc II (FCT) 357 1.26% 5.58% -2.50% 6.83% 4.47% 5.87% Invesco Senior Income (VVR) 810 1.88% 5.04% -21.15% 9.94% 3.85% 6.46% Invesco VK Dynamic Cred Opps (VTA) 883 1.93% 6.56% -5.33% 9.81% 4.61% 8.05% Nuveen Credit Strat. Income (JQC) 1159 1.43% 6.78% 0% 7.39% 2.80% 6.17% Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps (JRO) 463 1.43% 7.27% 11.90% 10.73% 3.74% 6.94% Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR) 657 1.40% 6.92% 9.76% 10.53% 3.88% 6.62% Nuveen Senior Income (NSL) 263 1.47% 6.84% 12.86% 9.63% 3.51% 6.33% Nuveen Shrt Duration Cred Opps (JSD) 177 1.49% 7.08% 9.28% 10.23% 4.08% 6.07% Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) 293 1.36% 5.74% -7.69% 7.10% 4.50% 5.91% THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) 133 2.27% 6.79% -11.76% 10.60% 5.67% Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) 783 1.63% 5.25% -10.71% 6.05% 3.80% 5.98% Western Asset Corporate Loan (TLI) 110 1.62% 7.04% -6.90% 8.82% 3.71% 5.53%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

How does distribution stability relate to current yield?

My method for calculating distribution stability was simple: how does the current distribution compare to 3 years ago? I felt that 3 years was an optimal period to evaluate distribution stability -- 1 year was too short while 5 years was too long.

The following chart shows the distribution change of the senior loan CEFs vs. 3 years ago. The best fund in terms of distribution growth is NSL, whose current payout is 13% higher than 3 years ago. On the other hand, the worst fund for distribution growth is VVR, whose current payout is 21% lower than 3 years ago.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

However, note that there are a few caveats to this analysis. Firstly, while some funds (e.g. ACP) pay very stable distributions from month to month, other funds (e.g. EVF) adjust their distributions very frequently based presumably on credit market conditions (in fact, EVF has changed its distribution amount every month for the last 6 months). This means that for the latter funds that change the payout from month to month, the distribution % change number is rather sensitive as to whether or not a "high" or a "low" month is selected for the start and ending dates. Still, these errors should be relatively small because even though the payouts may be variable, the changes are usually not drastic.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The second caveat is that the calculated distribution changes ignore special distributions. This is because special distributions fluctuate from year to year, and including those would greatly skew the results (you would see massive increases or decreases in distribution).

The following chart shows the 3-year distribution change vs. the current NAV yield for the CEFs. There's a very weak positive correlation, meaning that funds that have reduced their distributions since 3 years ago pay a lower current NAV yield, which is probably an obvious finding.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

I've also grouped the funds into two groups as indicated by the red and blue circles in the chart. The red funds all pay less than 6% yield on NAV, and we can see that these are exclusively distribution cutters. Perhaps these are funds that have suffered too high NAV erosion in the past, and the managers have decided to reduce payouts to lower levels to help maintain NAV stability. The second group of funds pay between 6.5% and 7.5% in NAV yield, but we can see that they comprise funds that all types of funds - distribution raisers, cutters, and holders. Perhaps this is a NAV yield "sweet spot" that funds aim to achieve in the senior loan category. The outlier in this chart is ACP, which pays a very high NAV yield of 9.41% and has an unchanged payout compared to 3 years ago.

How does distribution stability relate to NAV performance?

The following charts show the 1, 3 and 5-year NAV returns (annualized) against distribution change (vs. 3 years ago). I consider that the 3-year NAV chart is probably the most useful, as after all I am comparing the 3-year distribution change. Again, note that the returns are not adjusted for leverage.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The charts above show that there is a slight positive correlation between distribution growth and 1 and 5-year NAV returns, while for 3-year returns the correlation is slightly negative. However, all three of the relationships are very weak (R^2 < 0.08) and are statistically insignificant. Therefore I would have to conclude that at least for senior loan CEFs, raising or cutting distributions does not have a significant effect on fund performance at the NAV level. In other words, a CEF that cuts its distribution does not automatically make it a "bad" fund going forward.

How does distribution stability relate to price performance?

I always say that NAV return is the most important criterion because it truly reflects the fund (and ergo, the fund managers') "real" performance, whereas the price of a CEF can be capricious depending on the whims and fancies of CEF investors pulling the premium/discount this way and that. In the long run, price always follows NAV.

However, that's not to say that price return is unimportant. After all, you can't buy or sell a CEF at NAV. Moreover, the fact that many investors place a high importance on distribution stability might mean that distribution raisers receive a temporary (or permanent) boost in their premium/discount values, and vice versa. I'm sure we all remember the premium collapse that occurred when two of PIMCO's most famous funds, PHK and PGP, cut their distributions.

The following chart presents the 1, 3 and 5-year price returns for the senior loan CEFs against distribution change (vs. 3 years ago).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

This time, the correlations for all three time periods are positive! This confirms our hypothesis that investors bid up the distribution raisers, giving them stronger price returns, while selling down distribution cutters, giving them weaker price returns. Even though I did not compare premium/discount values directly, we can infer premium/discount movements by comparing the NAV return charts with the price return charts, and the inference that emerges is that distribution raisers will see their premium/discount values increase, while distribution cutters will see their premium/discount values decline. All very reasonable, and is consistent with what we have observed in the past as well as what would be expected given investor preferences for distribution stability.

However, note that the positive correlations between price return and distribution change, while stronger than the correlations for NAV returns, still fail the test for significance in the strict statistical sense. The strongest correlation is with 1-year return, which with an R^2 value of 0.1574 gives a p-value of 0.050, which just sits on the threshold of significance. The 5-year price return vs. distribution change correlation was also barely "not significant", with a p-value of 0.061. Somewhat surprisingly, the correlation between 3-year NAV returns and distribution change was the weakest, considering that it was the change in distribution vs. 3 years ago that was being considered.

Brief takeaways

What to make of this data? First, I would say that when it comes to CEFs, distribution cuts are not as terrible as some make it out to be. I suspect that part of the reason for this attitude may be that some investors operate on the simple principle that "yield = good", so ergo, any distribution cut that lowers the yield would be "bad". However, as I've stated before, when you have a group of funds that are investing in essentially the same space (with similar yielding investments), no amount of magic can conjure up a permanently higher yield. Funds that pay higher yields would be expected to grow their NAV more slowly, and vice versa. Indeed, we found that there was no significant correlation between distribution change and NAV total returns over 1, 3 or 5 year periods. This implies that NAV performance at the fund level is not highly associated with distribution changes, rather, other factors are involved, such as security selection.

