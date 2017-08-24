Legacy Partners: Does It Have A Chance

It may be time to let it rest in peace.

I have been following Legacy Partners LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) since 2015. Like many MLPs, it has struggled over the past three years due to persistently weak crude oil and natural gas prices. It is resisting its death, but it is time for the company to rest in peace. I think that we should never pour good money into bad money, and dollar cost averaging in LGCY is a terrible proposition. My suggestion is to take the loss and move on. That being said, I would never short a stock trading at $1 with a market capitalization of $100M. The best course of action is to move on and never look back.

My reasons

The crude oil demand does not have a visible upside catalyst

It seems that the demand for crude oil will remain unchained. Simultaneously, the OPEC and other crude oil exporters have not defined a strategy to cut back production to push prices higher. The World Bank expects crude oil to trade at $55 per barrel on average in 2017. The next eight years, the entity foresees a steady but slowly price recovery. LGCY needs a surge in price quickly, or it may not make it past 2017.

The World Bank expects natural gas prices to behave similarly to crude oil prices. The entity expects natural gas to exchange hands at $3 per MMBtu.

Cash Flow from Operations does not cover the Cash Flow from Investments

LGCY's cash flow used in investments for the first six months of 2017 was $61.9 million while the CFO was $35 million according to its latest earnings report. Since LGCY's cash account was $2.5 million at the beginning of Q2 2017, the company borrowed $15 million. It seems that LGCY cannot catch a breath despite reporting a higher crude oil revenue for Q2 2017 on a YOY basis.

LGCY's credit card level is on the ceiling.

LGCY has two main sources of financing available. The first one is a Credit Facility due in 2019 with a limit of $600 million. As of the end of Q2 2017, LGCY has only $120 million available. The other financing source is a second lien due in 2020 with a limit of $300 million. You need to pay close attention because according to the financial statement, LGCY used $60 million as of June 30, 2017. However, on August 1st, 2017, LGCY drew an additional $145 million, and the remaining $95 million is available until October 25th, 2017. Therefore, LGCY will only have $120 million available from the credit facility after November 2017.

Due to LGCY's poor financial situation, issuing additional debt is not possible, and issuing common stock will most likely lead to a reverse split.

You can forget about the distributions on the preferred shares.

The current credit agreement contains a covenant that prohibits LGCY from paying distributions to unit holders including preferred shares if the total debt to EBITDA is greater than 4. Presently, the total debt is $1.2 billion and the EBITDA for the last quarter was $22 million. Therefore, LGCY's EBITDA should increase 10x before the credit agreement allows LGCY to begin distributing payments to preferred holders.

My two cents

It is best to stay away from the company. It is time to let LGCY rest in peace.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.