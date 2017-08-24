TLT Poised For A Breakout? Wouldn't Be A Plus For The Stock Market

Since this blog post, the 10-year Treasury yield has fallen, which has put the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) (see chart below) close to breaking its downtrend line (price, not yield) in place since early 2015.

Not being a trained technician and more an armchair observer, does this chart represent a head-and-shoulders pattern?

Either way, it looks like the TLT is poised to break above this downtrend line.

Great! <sarcasm>

The chart of the Transports has been on the verge of breaking down for a few weeks now, but the bond market and, particularly, Treasuries have frustrated for years. Owning high yield or investment-grade credit looks to be a poor risk-reward.

With the hike in the Fed funds rate to 1-1.25%, clients own Treasury bills and money markets now and little duration or credit risk. To be frank with readers, this call has been wrong for many years. Inflation seems non-existent.

Last week, with the Thursday morning jobless claims release showing just 232,000 in initial jobless claims and near multi-year lows, the Treasury market didn't budge.

Transports have been close to a technical breakdown for many weeks.

Another rally in the 10-year Treasury yield through 2.13% and a breakout in the TLT would not be well received in the equity market, in my opinion.

Thanks for reading...