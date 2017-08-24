Seven Swans A Lurking

This bull market is now in its 101st month

The song The Twelve Days of Christmas includes these words: "On the seventh day of Christmas my true love sent to me: Seven Swans a Swimming...."

This article is about seven types of "black swans" that may be lurking and may have the potential to end the bull market that began in March, 2009. We are now in month 101 of the second longest bull market in history. (The longest was 113 months, from October 1990 to March 2000.) This means we have a sizable number of market participants who have had no experience with a bear market.

The last bear market lasted 17 months, from October 2007 to March 2009.

A long-feared bursting of the housing bubble began in 2007. A rising mortgage delinquency rate impacted the credit market. In March 2008, to avoid collapse, Bear Stearns' board of directors agreed to sell the bank to JPMorgan for $2 a share. In September 2008, when Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, the financial crisis entered a panic phase that lasted until the stock market bottomed in March 2009, famously called by CNBC's Mark Haines. The bear market began after the S&P 500 reached a high of 1565.15 on October 9, 2007. The bear market ended on March 5, 2009 with the S&P 500 at 682.55. The S&P 500 decline from peak to trough was 56.4%.

A "reality check" to refresh our bear market memories

Here's a sobering reality check: Multiply the current value of your equity portfolio by .436. That would be the value of your equity holdings if we have a repeat of the last bear market and your performance matched the S&P 500. A $100,000 portfolio would then be reduced to a market value of $43,600.

This might be a good time to pour yourself another cup of coffee. Like the children of Lake Wobegon, all SA readers are above average. Let's say the next bear market repeated the S&P drop but you beat the S&P by 20%. That would be a formidable performance. So, in this theoretical mental exercise you could anticipate a drop of only 45.1%. Try multiplying your current portfolio by .549. For a $100K portfolio, that means $54,900.

If you are wise and you've protected yourself by investing in defensive, holdings, heavy perhaps in Dividend Champion type stocks, and you do twice as well as the S&P 500 in this theoretical repeat drop of 56.4%. That would be a stellar performance. So, you can multiply your present portfolio by .718. For a $100,000 portfolio, your 28.2% decline would put you at a new value of $71,800.

I invite you to work through these numbers as a simple exercise of what can happen in a major bear market. The good news is that even a 56.4% decline at the March 2009 bottom saw a strong, relatively quick recovery if one stayed in the market. Unfortunately, human emotion tends to urge an investor to bail out of the market when things look their most bleak. More than a few investors gave up on the stock market in 2008-09 and thus have not enjoyed the historic bull market that followed our last bear market.

I have some painful memories of the final six months of our last bear market. After I decided that I would hold and not sell, I simply quit looking at stock prices. When six feet of snow falls, it's best to not travel unless absolutely necessary. My consolation was that a drop in market price did not translate into a dividend cut for stalwart companies. Many companies were forced to cut or eliminate their dividends, but all the companies on David Fish's list of Dividend Champions (25+ years) and Dividend Contenders (10+ years) continued to increase their dividends during the recession.

I try to go through this little exercise at least annually as a reality check and to remind me that bull markets do not last forever. I need to be conscious of what could happen lest I be lulled into complacency by the sheer longevity of this bull market.

Recession is the typical catalyst for the end of a bull market and the beginning of a bear market. Recessions can be caused by high interest rates that sometimes follow an over-heated economy. Recessions can be caused by an economic imbalance that puts a strain on one or more parts of the economy--such as inflated real estate prices (as seen in the 2007 bursting of the housing market bubble).

Black swans

The term "black swan" relates to a surprising event, something that occurs unexpectedly to catch someone off guard. Black swans are native to Australia but were previously unknown to Europeans who thought all swans were white.

The term has been widely used among investors to describe unexpected events that could cause a company, or the entire stock market, to fall on bad times. This phrase became widely used after the 2007 publication of Nassim Nicholas Taleb's book, The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable.

To paraphrase Peter Lynch, neither recessions nor bear markets are surprising events but rather recurring events, part of the ebb and flow of economic cycles. But, a recession and an ensuing bear market can be triggered by an unexpected event. So, the question becomes: What types of events could be called "black swans" that have the capability to cause a recession and a bear market?

Here are seven types of events that have the potential to be black swans.

Recessions tend to be caused by excesses, such as excesses in borrowing which result in higher interest rates. The surprising, unexpected, "black swan" aspect surfaces when a recession is launched quickly, when investors "didn't see it coming."

1. A commodity price spike (up or down)

An economy can be shaken by a sudden spike in the price of a critical commodity, such as oil. West Texas Intermediate oil traded in the $80-$123 per barrel range from June 2009 to October 2014. Advances in the technology of oil exploration and extraction have increased the supply of oil more. Technology has improved the efficiency of automobiles and other users of oil. Electric vehicles and the rise of alternative energy sources, such as solar, has reduced our dependence on oil. Humans have become more conscious of the importance of conservation. Thus, since April 2015 the price of oil has fluctuated between $30 and $60. If the price of oil collapsed and oil companies ceased to drill or refine oil, the economy could be disrupted until the supply/demand balance was restored. A black swan event could be a coordinated attack or a natural disaster that disrupts the global oil supply, causing an extended shortage of a much-needed commodity. Or, if the replacement of fossil-fuel vehicles by electric vehicles escalates exponentially, oil producers could choose not to drill or refine oil. The transition from oil-based transportation to electric-based transportation could be disruptive to the economy.

2. A financial crisis

The catalyst for our last financial crisis was a housing bubble. There could be a repeat as housing prices escalate, but that seems unlikely according to research by JP Morgan. But a financial crisis could occur due to other excesses. Some people worry that monetary policy will keep interest rates artificially low to the point that there will be a labor shortage will lead to a black swan in the form of rapid inflation, which could lead to a quick tightening of monetary policy, which could lead to a recession. Another potential black swan could be a collapse in consumer demand cause by excessive household debt.

3. A geopolitical crisis

A proliferation of trouble spots raises the potential for an economically disruptive geopolitical crisis. It would be a black swan because it could be triggered unexpectedly, from almost anywhere. While North Korean threats against the United States have become commonplace, the President of the U.S. upped the ante by threatening North Korea with "fire and fury like the world has never seen." The U.K.'s Mirror cited 22 trouble spots around the globe that threaten to erupt into a major military standoff. The North Korea/U.S. war of words is especially troubling because densely-populated Seoul is particularly at risk to North Korean conventional weapons and because of the possibility of the situation escalating to a China/U.S. conflagration.

4. A terrorist attack on health, the grid, or the Internet

We live with the possibility of a terrorist attack, or a series of coordinated attacks, on major population centers for the purpose of harming public health. This could come through a chemical or a nuclear weapon obtained from a rogue state, the sabotage of a public water supply, or a 9/11/2001 type attack with weaponized hijacked aircraft. There could be an attack to inflict physical damage to the nerve centers of the electric grid or a "digital attack" against the Internet's cyber connectivity or an attempt to disable wireless telephone systems. Individual companies and governments have been attacked with computer viruses and with stolen data. It's likely that a large scale cyber attack would involve the involvement of one or more nations, perhaps in concert with a terrorist network.

5. A natural disaster

Southern Company (SO) has seen delays in the completion of two nuclear units because of new regulations in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan, which was triggered by an earthquake and tsunami. Tornadoes and small hurricanes present more localized threats, but massive hurricanes can have significant national economic impact. An earthquake of historical proportions could be devastating to population centers on the U.S. Pacific coast, with enormous economic impact to the nation. The potential rise of sea level poses a threat to U.S. coastal areas as well as a number of Pacific island nations. A volcanic eruption poses a risk of an ash cloud. Major eruptions have changed the earth's climate due to the cloud's cooling effect.

This map is a sea-level change curve calculator from "Responses to Climate Change" by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' "Comprehensive Evaluation of Projects with Respect to Sea-Level Change." The map shows three possible scenarios for coastal areas by 2100 if sea level rises by 0.5 meters, 1.0 meters, and 1.5 meters. (The inclusion of this map comes from a conversation a few years ago with a Seeking Alpha reader who bought land near Pittsburgh due to fear of rising sea level. He was particularly concerned about nuclear power plants in Florida.)

6. Government instability in Washington, D.C.

We are witnessing an unprecedented level of concern about the U.S. national government, prompted by very public power struggles within the White House; multiple investigations; disagreements between the Executive and Legislative branches and divisions within the Republican Party; the President's prolific and controversial use of Twitter and "campaign" rallies; the stark difference in the President's demeanor when reading scripted speeches from a teleprompter and when "ad libbing;" and growing questions about the President's temperament, as expressed by Senator Bob Corker, when he said the President "has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability, nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful."

7. Social discord and violence

The recent August 11-12, 2017 gathering of white nationalists (neo-Nazis, Klu Klux Klansmen and white supremacists) in Charlottesville, Virginia was shocking because of the number and aggressive language of the demonstrators, the use of an automobile to kill one person and injure 19 others, and clashes with those opposed to the demonstrators. Tensions were exacerbated by President Trump's response on Saturday, August 12. He said, "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence," but added in what appeared to be an extemporaneous insertion, "on many sides. On many sides." He offered a stronger statement On Monday, August 14, but he reiterated his earlier position at an impromptu news conference on Tuesday, August 15 that "Yes, I think there's blame on both sides. If you look at both sides -- I think there's blame on both sides." The U.S. electorate has become increasingly polarized in recent years, and these events have amplified the differences.

Meanwhile...

Meanwhile, the stock market is at all-time highs. The market responded favorably to the November, 2016 election of Donald Trump, particularly his call for (1) more deregulation, (2) tax reform, (3) repatriation of offshore corporate cash and (4) rebuilding infrastructure. Factors #6 and #7 are potential black swans to the extent that they prevent the national government from moving forward on these four agenda items.

...What defensive actions can we take?

I'll share my course of action at the end of the article, but here are several I've considered in recent days:

1. Don't change a thing.

Don't do anything differently. Stick to your plan. It's difficult to be a successful market timer. Let it ride--enjoy your trip up the "wall of worry." Be prepared to wait out the next bear market, trusting that it will be followed by a bull market.

2. Raise cash.

Cash comes in very handy during a bear market. A significant cash position allows you to make it through a bear market without being required to sell a depressed stock to raise money. Cash is nice to have in a bear market because you can use it to buy more of your high conviction holdings, because good stocks will be on sale alongside the not-so-good stocks.

3. Seek quality.

We sometimes hear comments about a company's "fortress balance sheet." Nothing tests a fortress balance sheet like a bear market that accompanies a severe recession. What seemed like a moderate debt level during good times can suddenly seem like an albatross. Moats are nice during bear markets, too. Credit ratings by Standard & Poor's and Moodys take on new importance.

4. Focus on dividends.

This may not apply to an investor who does not include dividends as part of the strategic plan. I'm a dividend investor, and I found peace of mind during the last bear market by staying focused on rising dividends rather than falling market prices. A bear market will make you appreciate even more David Fish's list of Dividend Champions (25+ consecutive years of dividend increases), Dividend Contenders (10+ years) and Dividend Challengers (5+ years).

5. Diversify.

Only you can decide how much equity diversification is enough for you. This can be achieved through mutual funds or exchange traded funds, or through a diversified basket of individual equities (or a combination of both). Currently, my retirement income portfolio is comprised of 43 individual equities, 7 ETFs and 1 closed-end fund. My largest single equity position is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 3.1% of the portfolio. Diversification among equities helps protect against company-specific risk, but not necessarily against market risk--particularly if one uses index funds. The 7 ETFs in my portfolio are all index ETFs, and as such they will go up and down with the market.

Conclusion

My approach to dealing with current "macro" risks is to implement all five of these defensive actions. I have not changed my investment philosophy. I have not sold any stocks to buy bonds, for example. I'm prepared to "wait out" the next bear market. The most difficult aspect of a bear market is the emotional toil it can take. That's why I added the "reality check" exercise at the beginning of the article. One doesn't need to worry about tornadoes (or earthquakes or volcanic eruptions) every day, but if that's a risk factor in your neighborhood, it's good to have a plan. That helps prevent panic when a black swan appears.

In recent weeks I have been raising cash. Currently, my cash position in the portfolio is 3.6%, which is large for me. I tend to be fully invested, but bargains are rare at the moment. I have a pension account which I direct, and recently I moved it from 75% equities to 100% cash.

For the past 2+ years, I have been very intentional about focusing on quality, striving for companies with strong balance sheets. I have tried to improve the S&P credit ratings of the portfolio. (Lowell Miller, in The Single Best Investment, advocates investing in companies with a S&P credit rating of BBB+ or better.)

Many years ago Peter Lynch recommended Moody's Handbook of Dividend Achievers, which included companies with at least 10 consecutive years of dividend increases. (It was later acquired by Mergent's.) I greatly appreciate David Fish's monthly updates in this area. I've found that the best way for me to make it through a bear market is to be laser focused on the spreadsheet's average monthly income number. As long as it is gradually going up as companies raise their dividends, I'm less concerned about market prices. (It's easy to say that in a long bull market. The emotional test comes in a bear market when sell recommendations are widespread and panic is contagious.)

Diversification does not insulate us from a bear market, but black swans rarely land everywhere at once. Some sectors and some companies will fare better than others. Sector diversification and company diversification are always (in my opinion) good ideas, and particularly as we prepare for a bear market--whenever and wherever a black span appears.

I always enjoy learning from our Seeking Alpha conversations. Your responses enrich our discussion. What steps, if any, have you taken to prepare for the next bear market?

