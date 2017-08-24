X-date short selling both excited me and frayed my nerves, and for the most part, worked until I got caught with Caterpillar (CAT); costing me several thousand dollars before I decided to bite the bullet, buy it back, and accept the loss and limit any further exposure.

Once again, I utilized The Street's Dividend Calendar to access a list of the day's stocks going x-date. Because I trade on Interactive Broker's professional platform, I found it easy to short-sell shortable securities. Apparently, not all securities are shortable. To trade this tactic, it became my daily routine to do a quick review of the day's stocks that were going x-date prior to the pre-market open at around 7:00 a.m. Those securities meeting my usual 8% and .35 quarterly dividend parameters were candidates for my shorting strategy.

The tricky part of this strategy was to place an ask sufficiently low to attract a bid, yet not so low as to make it difficult to realize my hoped-for profit margin, or worse, lead to a loss in the event I was forced to buy back my position for a price higher than I sold it for. Let's, once again, use that $10.00 stock with the .50 dividend for our example. Therefore, at around 7:00 a.m., prior to the pre-market open, I always logged on to the Bloomberg Futures Markets to check the world's futures price movement.

Based on how the Asian and European futures markets fared, I was usually able to determine how our market would open, priced either higher or lower. My asking price was usually based closely upon the degree of the anticipated up or down of our market at its open. When anticipating a neutral market open, I usually placed an ask approximately 1/2 the dividend below the stock's previous day's closing price.

Consequently, if the stock in question closed on the previous day at $10.00 and the quarterly dividend paid was 0.50, my asking price was 9.75, or 1/2 of .50 dividend paid, or .25, which I subtracted from yesterday's close of 10.00.

Let's further explore this tactic using our trusty $10.00 stock paying the .50 dividend. The stock's closing price the previous day was $10.00. I anticipated it would open somewhere in the neighborhood of $9.50 as I explained at length in a recent article in this series. The usual x-date price drop is factored in as a result of the loss of the previous quarter's dividend. When the market was promising to open higher, I placed an ask at between 9.75 and 10.00, depending upon how strongly I determined the market would open higher. For this example, I found a buyer and short sold 1000 shares at $9.75. Immediately after the trade closed, I placed a bid to buy back those 1000 shares for $9.00. According to past research, I discovered that usually the x-date share price fell by at least the dividend amount and as a result of downward momentum, on occasion, it dipped below double the dividend amount. As I mentioned previously, the majority of the stock's price drop often occurs during the first few hours of trading. It was during this time that I carefully monitored the share price of my stock and the way the S&P 500 futures, E-minis, was trending. My IB trading platform was always set to chart the S&P 500 Futures movement with a constantly updating real time 5-minute bar graph.

Because all futures are traded heavily, their movement usually precedes the general market movement by a minute or so. This allowed me a bit more time to decide how the general market was trending and when it might be best to close my position. To review: I short-sold 1000 shares at $9.75 and immediately placed a bid to repurchase those 1000 shares at $9.00. Let's say the market reversed itself and trended down. Wonderful! My chances of buying back the shares at the bid price increased, and I was on my way to earning a quick $750.00 less the $10.00 commissions I paid for the two trades. Conversely, on the occasion the market reversed itself and began trending higher, I'd pull the trigger by raising my bid to the ask and exit my position with a hoped for gain. However, what do I do if the market upswing has carried my shares above the $9.75 I sold them for? Should I buy them back and take the loss? Should I hold them hoping for a market reversal and a consequent drop of my stock's share price? These questions can only be answered by the short seller, and best answered if the individual takes the time to fully investigate the general market conditions and the particular company enough to arrive at an informed decision. Obviously, this should be done prior to placing the original 1000 shares for sale.

Now let's recall my Caterpillar short selling fiasco I mentioned above. I was so enamored by my trading tactic, which had been succeeding on a regular basis, probably 75% of the time, I had begun playing several stocks at one time, and consequently, failed to do my homework. I failed to take into account that the world economy was recovering and the knowledge that Caterpillar normally prospers during an expanding economy. So I foolishly kept my short position not wanting to suffer even a small loss, still hoping for a downturn which never came, leaving me with a more than a $5,000.00 loss by the time I relented and bought back those 1000 shares.

Bottom line, you can make money with this strategy, but it requires a thorough knowledge of the prevailing economy and the companies you intend to short, which means it takes work, effort, and yes, brass balls to successfully trade this tactic. Money is only there for the taking if one is prepared to work hard to earn it.

Now, as a reward for your patience, the final installment of this series, and by far the most consistently profitable and rewarding tactic I have yet developed will be finished and most probably published tomorrow. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.