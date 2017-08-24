Sirtex Medical's (SXMDF) CEO Andrew McLean on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sirtex Medical Ltd. (OTCPK:SXMDF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 22, 2017 7:15 PM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Sirtex Medical 2017 Full Year Results Presentation. I will now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Andrew McLean, CEO for Sirtex Medical. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Andrew McLean

Thank you, operator and thank you everyone for taking the time to join us on today’s investor call as we provide an overview of our results for the 2017 fiscal year. Joining me this morning, we have Darren Smith, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary and Dr. David Cade, Chief Medical Officer. I will draw your attention to Slide 2, our legal disclaimer, as today’s conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements.

Now, our full year overview on Slide 2 please. The 2017 financial year was marked by a tougher set of market conditions faced within our core SIR-Spheres Y-90 RESiN microspheres business predominantly in the key U.S. market, which saw our growth trajectory slow and the reporting of our major clinical studies in the second half of the financial year. The underlying constant currency EBITDA was slightly below guidance due to some additional accruals recognized. Underlying net profit after tax declined versus the prior year due to lower than anticipated dose sales growth and higher operating expenditures driven by investment ahead of the major clinical studies data releases, which reported out during the fourth quarter.

In June, following a substantial review of the business considering the clinical study outcomes, we announced a series of actions designed to reduce operating expenses with part of that coming from a reduction in global headcount. Our reported net loss after tax was driven by one-off non-cash impairment of our capitalized clinical and R&D assets and restructuring charges associated with resetting the business focus following the clinical studies results. The carrying value of the asset write-off was $90.5 million and restructuring charges totaled $4.1 million, slightly below expectations provided some market in late June.

Sirtex remains in a strong financial position. Our balance sheet is conservative with cash on hand of $118.3 million, which was up 10.6% on prior year and the company has no debt. Despite the reported net loss after tax announced today, underlying cash generation remains strong. The Board today declared an un-franked $0.30 final dividend, which was identical to the prior year. In addition, we commenced a $30 million share buyback in June, which is expected to complete during September of this year. The benefit of this buyback to our earnings per share will be skewed into the 2018 fiscal year. Our new operating structure is optimized to capitalize on growth opportunities within the core SIR-Spheres microspheres business globally. The market for SIR-Spheres remains under-penetrated and the resetting of this business announced in June is expected to sharpen our focus in targeting new and existing clinicians and their patients for treatment with our products.

Turning now to Slide 4, the year was punctuated with a number of our major clinical studies reporting findings, all of which occurred in the second half. We reported the clinical results from the combined SIRFLOX/FOXFIRE/FOXFIRE Global studies in first-line metastatic colorectal cancer or mCRC at the American Society for Clinical Oncology, ASCO in June. Additionally, two of our three major studies in hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC also reported findings. The French ACC SARAH study reported its findings at the European Association for the study of the Liver Meeting in April and the Asian SIRveNIB study reported findings at ASCO in June. Further studies did not meet their primary endpoints. Valuable new information on the effectiveness of SIR-Spheres in these settings was generated. Dr. David Cade will summarize these findings in later slides.

Looking at the financial summary on Page 4 of today’s presentation, worldwide dose sales of SIR-Spheres microspheres were up 5.4% to 12,578 doses compared to the prior corresponding period. This was 0.1% below our guidance in June owing to a slightly higher cancellation rate than anticipated for the month. Constant currency revenue growth was slightly higher than volume growth, delivering growth of 6.1%. However, currency headwinds principally related to the Australian dollar appreciating on average 3.5% against U.S. dollar and 5.5% versus the euro over the period brought the reported result to 0.8% growth versus prior year to $234.3 million. Pricing remains stable. Our underlying net profit after tax declined 20.9% to $42.4 million. As indicated, the asset write-offs and restructuring charges taken in financial year ‘17 resulted in the company delivering a reported net loss after tax of $26.3 million. Operating cash flow of $56 million was down 14.2% on prior year.

I will now hand over to Darren Smith, Chief Financial Officer, to take you through our financial results in greater detail. Thank you, Darren.

Darren Smith

Thanks, Andrew. Slide 5 shows the reconciliation between our underlying net profit after tax and the reported net loss. As Andrew indicated, our underlying net profit after tax is $42.4 million, which was down 20.9% on the prior year. The four elements of the reconciliation are: the impairment of the intangible clinical and R&D asset of $90.5 million; secondly, the $3.6 million related to the impairment and write-off of the receivable principally from one of our EMEA distributors and a U.S. hospital that went into bankruptcy; the third item is the restructuring cost of $4.1 million; and finally, the effects of these adjustments adding up to $29.4 million in tax. When accounting for these items, the reported net loss after tax was – sorry the net loss after tax was $26.3 million.

Now, turning to our constant currency, revenues, EBITDA and NPAT on Slide 6, most investors would be aware over 95% of Sirtex’s reported revenues is denominated in two major foreign currencies, namely the U.S. dollar and the euro. By applying the average FY ‘16 rates to these currencies, we have an unfavorable impact on the FY ‘17 revenues of $12.3 million. Therefore, on a constant currency basis, our sales revenue was up 6.1% to $246.6 million. Our constant currency underlying EBITDA was $70.2 million, down 5.6% and factoring in the unfavorable currency impact of $8.7 million, underlying EBITDA, which excludes the asset write-off and restructuring charges was $61.5 million, down 17.3%. Finally, our constant currency adjusted underlying net profit after tax was $48.3 million. This was down 9.9% after accounting for the $5.9 million currency effect. Our underlying net NPAT was $42.4 million, down 20.9%.

Now, let’s turn to Slide 7. This represents direct reconciliation of our reported FY ‘17 NPAT with the prior year result. Investors who are familiar with the waterfall reconciliations from previous years should note that this chart highlights the change in reported profit and loss items between the periods. The currency impact on the business was summarized in the previous slides. Examining the reconciliation of the FY ‘17 results with the prior year, we can see the 5.4% growth in dose sales resulted in a $0.9 million increase in our gross margin, consistent with the revenue change. The additional $8.4 million in sales and marketing expenditure reflects the infrastructure expansion in preparation for the release of the results of our major clinical trials. As we have previously indicated, the business hasn’t been restructured following the delivery of the clinical results.

In addition to the increases in expenditure in clinical, medical, R&D, regulatory and quality insurances, the P&L was impacted by $1.3 million in legal costs relating to the class action. These are reflected in the admin expenditure increase over the previous year. The restructuring costs in the asset impairments brought to account at the end of the second half of the financial year impacted the result by $98.1 million. An income tax benefit of $14.7 million was recognized versus a tax expense of $16.4 million in the prior year to give an effective change of $31.1 million. The result that was reported – sorry, net profit after tax fell from $53.6 million to a loss of $26.3 million in FY ‘17.

Now turning to Slide 8. This slide shows 5 years’ performance of dose sales and reported sales revenue. As indicated, our global dose sales grew 5.4% in FY ‘17, while full year revenues growth was basically flat.

Now, turning to Slide 9 on our margins. During the period, our gross margin, EBITDA margin and NPAT margins were impacted by the effects of slower growth in dose sales, higher expenditures and FX headwinds. Our gross margin was relatively flat at 84.5% versus the prior year. Our Frankfurt manufacturing facility commenced commercial supply during the month of June. Our underlying EBITDA margins declined 580 basis points to 26.2%, reflecting the increase in operating expenditure during the period. Underlying NPAT margins were down 490 basis points to 18.1%. The structural change we implemented in June are reflected to be – are expected to be beneficial to our margins during the current financial year.

Now, turning to Slide 10. As indicated previously, our underlying NPAT fell 20.9% versus the prior year. Investors should note for prior years, no adjustments have been made, so the underlying NPAT is equivalent to the reported NPAT. Cash from operating activities decreased 14.2% to $56.0 million in the period. Gross operating cash flow, excluding the tax payments to underlying EBITDA was 100%. We continue to manage our cash flow prudently with a 7% improvement in debtor’s days over the previous period, while inventory days were stable. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of December – end of June were $118.3 million, representing an increase of 10.6% on the prior year.

On Slide 11, we see our FY ‘17 underlying earnings per share at $0.735, a decline of 21.6% over the prior year. Today, Sirtex declared a final FY ‘17 dividend of $0.30 per share, which is flat over the previous year. The record date of the FY ‘17 date is the 27th of September and the payment date is the 18th of October. Inclusive of the pending dividend payment, Sirtex will have returned to shareholders a total of $69.8 million dividends since 2011.

Turning to Slide 12 on sales and marketing, during the period, in anticipation of our clinical trial results and an expansion of our sales and marketing infrastructure in the key U.S. markets, our sales and marketing expenditure grew 12.5% to $89.3 million or 38.1% of sales. In line with our global expansion, the number of treatment sites offering our innovative SIR-Spheres microspheres therapy grew 9% to 1,093 sites.

Now, turning to Slide 13, you will note that our total clinical investment, excluding the impact of SIRFLOX and SARAH amortization expenses of $3.2 million, grew 20.5% versus the previous year. This increase reflects the cost associated with completing and reporting the clinical results. Investors should note that our contracted clinical study commitment says at the 30th of June of $6.1 million versus last year’s $17.6 million is a material reduction. R&D investment grew 9.5% to $11.9 million in the period to 5.1% of sales. Programs related to non-core R&D have been discontinued, although we are committed to complete the Phase 1 study, which is expected to report its findings in the second half of FY ‘18. We will then assess the commercial options for this program. As with the clinical studies, we have significantly reduced our level of investment following the restructure of the business in June. The amount of outstanding contractual commitments as of the 30th of June, were $500,000 versus $2 million in the previous year.

I will now turn the call back to Andrew McLean to go through the regions. Please go ahead, Andrew.

Andrew McLean

Thanks, Darren. Now, turning to the Americas performance for the year, Americas dose sales grew 4.6% to 8,807 doses during the period, with revenues of $186.9 million. In constant currency terms, our revenue growth was up 4.7%, reflecting that pricing in U.S. dollars remains stable during the period. The Americas represents 70% of our global dose sales and 79.8% of our global sales revenue. The number of treatment sites who offer our therapy increased 13.3% to 639 for the year. We continue to push hard on our deep and wide strategy in the U.S. with our two-pronged sales force targeting the medical oncology referral community and our key user group, interventional radiologists and hospitals. However, it was somewhat reconfigured that approach in light of the clinical study results where we plan to be more effective and efficient in the manner by which we work with these hospitals.

Relative to historical growth rates achieved in the U.S. business in FY ‘17, results were disappointing. As we mentioned in the first half, we were very pleased to see an upgrade in the recommendation for SIR-Spheres microspheres by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, the NCCN, in their colorectal cancer guidelines during the period. Previously, our product was designated as a Category 3 recommendation. A category 2a recommendation is a higher level of recommendation and is defined by uniformed NCCN consensus that the intervention is appropriate. The reimbursement rate by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS increased 3% to $16,500 for the 2017 calendar year. The proposed rate for next calendar year is stable.

Our priority for the U.S. market is to file a PMA supplement in the United States market following the results of the SARAH study. This is anticipated to occur in the first half of the 2018 financial year. One of my priorities when I joined Sirtex was to immediately focus on our key United States market to understand and take action to stabilize that business by optimizing the effectiveness and efficiency of the sales force and to identify high-caliber candidates into senior leadership roles.

This month, I am very pleased to report that Sirtex appointed a new Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing for the Americas region, Mr. Kevin Smith. Kevin is a seasoned medical device sales and marketing executive with experience ranging from startups to extremely well-known organizations such as Hill-Rom, Smiths and Teleflex. In particular, our new sales and marketing leader for the Americas region has deep experience with complex medical devices and multifaceted sales processes, which will serve him well at Sirtex. Kevin will be reporting directly to me for the next 9 months.

Turning to Slide 16, dose sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa rose 5.9% to 2,677 doses with revenues down 1.6% over the previous corresponding period to $38.3 million. On a constant currency basis, EMEA revenues increased 6.4% to $40.8 million. We expanded the number of hospitals certified to use our product by 0.7% to 308 sites versus the prior corresponding period. We are delighted to achieve product-specific reimbursement in France during the year for refractory mCRC. And to-date, sales have increased nicely following the availability of this funding.

We have also seen some improvements in market access across Spain. As in previous updates, we do remain focused on the referrers, users and payer groups within the EMEA region. Further reimbursement submissions and new market entries are planned. Investors will recall that since September 2013, limited funding for SIR-Spheres microspheres has been available via the commissioning through evaluation CtE scheme across England. During the year, the National Health Service England confirmed that the funding for SIR-Spheres microspheres within the CtE scheme would cease at the end of March 2017. A decision about whether to routinely fund SIR by the NHS could take up to 16 months from the end of March 2017. However, this does not impact on private funding for SIR-Spheres across England, which represents approximately 10% of the population.

In the Asia-Pacific region, we saw dose sales increase a solid 11.3%, while constant currency revenue growth was slightly above dose sales, up 11.5%. Reported revenues grew 8.6% to $9.1 million. We were pleased to grow the number of treatment sites by 9.8% versus the prior year as our expansion across the region continues. The primary drivers of our growth were solid performance across Asia, which delivered growth in excess of 20%. Within Australia, sales were relatively flat, although we did achieve public funding for HCC in three states across Australia during the year. We anticipate new reimbursement in Asia and we intend to promote the HCC message through the Asia-Pacific region following the SIRveNIB and SARAH results in HCC. We also intend to focus on driving more throughput of SIR-Spheres through existing key treatment centers.

Turning now to Slide 18 on capital management and efficiency. The strong cash generation of the business has committed Sirtex to return surplus funds by way of dividends. In addition in June, we commenced a $30 million on-market share buyback of our securities. The earnings per share accretion of the buyback will manifest more in financial year ‘18 as we had bought back just $2.9 million of the $30 million by 30 June. The buyback, coupled with today’s declared dividend payable in October, will mean that approximately $47 million will be returned to shareholders during 2017. Importantly, we will retain a high level of balance sheet flexibility moving forward despite these returns to our shareholders.

I will now hand the call over to Dr. David Cade who will provide a brief summary of our clinical study results this year and patient registries. Thank you, David.

David Cade

Thanks, Andrew. Turning to Slide 19, I would like to provide a summary of the clinical data provided by our major studies during the year. For hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC, the most common form of primary liver cancer, we successfully executed two studies, the SARAH study in France and the SIRveNIB study across Southeast Asia. Both studies show statistically significant safety and toxicity benefits for SIR-Spheres versus the standard of care chemotherapy agent known as sorafenib, branded as Nexavar with no statistically significant difference in survival outcomes.

In addition, the SARAH study showed a statistically significant benefit in quality of life for patients who received SIR-Spheres versus sorafenib. Interestingly, over 25% of patients randomized to receive SIR-Spheres did not ultimately receive that treatment and time to treatment was higher than the real world setting. Based on these results, we view the addressable opportunity in HCC within currently contested markets is 61,000 patients annually. This data will be used to support additional regulatory filings in the United States, which is on track for submission in the first half of fiscal ‘18. In EMEA and APAC, excluding Taiwan, we have commenced our sales and marketing efforts based on these results.

Slide 20, our second group of studies in metastatic colorectal cancer, or mCRC, with the combined SIRFLOX/FOXFIRE/FOXFIRE Global study, which accrued 1,103 patients. Unfortunately, the study failed to show a statistically significant overall survival benefit when SIR-Spheres were combined with standard chemotherapy in first line metastatic colorectal cancer patients. In addition, no statistically significant difference in survival outcomes was observed within key subgroups of interests, including the liver-only and liver-dominant patient groups. This indeed was a surprising outcome in light of the initial data from the SIRFLOX study, which was released at ASCO in June 2015. However, an exploratory analysis from the SIRFLOX and FOXFIRE Global studies did show a statistically significant survival benefit in patients with a right-sided primary colon cancer who received SIR-Spheres plus chemotherapy when compared to chemotherapy alone.

I will briefly discuss this finding and its implications in the following slide, Slide 21. The SIRFLOX and FOXFIRE Global studies revealed a 4.9-month overall survival benefit and a 36% reduction in the risk of death in those patients with right-sided cancers when they were treated with SIR-Spheres plus chemotherapy. No such benefit was conferred in patients with left-sided primary colon cancers. The illustration on the slide denotes the right side and left side of the colon. Suffice to say, we now know that the left and right sides are biologically distinct by virtue of their embryologic origin, i.e. the mid gut or the hind gut.

Our next steps consist of confirming the benefit from the FOXFIRE study where the data collection is ongoing. This will provide data from another 364 patients and then assess the tissue genetic profile of all patients. We believe such initiatives will add a minimum warrant consideration by treatment guideline panels and treating clinicians, particularly given that the incidence of right-sided cancers is about 38% and these patients are harder to treat and unfortunately face a considerably worse prognosis compared to patients with left-sided primary colon cancers. It is however very unlikely that Sirtex will commit to further large randomized-controlled trials to confirm this finding prospectively.

Turning to Slide 22, I would like to provide those on the call with an update on the U.S. RESiN registry. As investors know, this registry prospectively enrolls patients who are scheduled for treatment with SIR-Spheres Y-90 RESiN microspheres as part of their routine treatment plan. The main aim of the registry is to examine U.S. treatment patterns and long-term outcomes with our therapy. Over 600 patients were enrolled across 34 centers as at the end of fiscal ‘17. The RESiN registry is targeting an annual accrual of 500 patients and has recently been expanded to include Australia and New Zealand. The benefits of patient registries are numerous and include so-called real world evidence outside of a narrowly defined clinical trial population. So in that sense, it’s an observational, not interventional study in nature. The data generated from the registries may support decisions by private payers and Medicare in rarer tumor types, where it maybe unfeasible to conduct large randomized-controlled trials. From a regulatory standpoint, the registries will generate post marketing data that may support regulatory applications and potentially regulatory clearances.

I will now hand the call back over to Andrew to discuss our short-term initiatives more closely. Thanks, Andrew.

Andrew McLean

Yes, thank you, David. Just before we turn to Slide 23, I would like to thank David for his long and distinguished tenure at Sirtex Medical and this will be his last call with investors today. I am however pleased to announce today the appointment of Dr. Shyam Srinivas as Chief Medical Officer of Sirtex. Dr. Srinivas will be based in the United States and joins us from Stanford University Medical Center, where he served as Deputy Director of PET and CT Research and Clinical Instructor for the Division of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging in the Department of Radiology. His education consists of medical doctor and PhD degrees from the University of California with a residency in nuclear medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Srinivas spent the majority of his career at the Cleveland Clinic Department of Nuclear Medicine, where he served as Vice Chairman of Nuclear Medicine. Dr. Srinivas is a keen advocate of the SIR-Spheres technology and has been for many years and continues to share his passion in serving the patient with the best treatment options available and we are thrilled and delighted that Dr. Srinivas has decided to join Sirtex.

I wish to now update investors and analysts on the call with our short-term initiatives and look forward to updating all of you on our longer term initiatives towards the end of the calendar year. Our short-term initiatives relate principally to optimizing sales efficiency and effectiveness within the Americas and EMEA regions following the restructure with a focus on markets, where reimbursement is more widely available and accordingly more patients are likely to receive our treatment.

As we have cited previously, the prudent management of operating expenditures moving forward will be a key area of focus. It is important for everyone on the call to recognize that despite the slowdown in our growth trajectory during FY ‘17, the utilization of SIR-Spheres within the salvage market opportunity in our existing markets is small. As we have already said, we sold 12,578 doses in FY ‘17 relatively to an approximate 184,000 patients per annum we could potentially treat in these markets. We absolutely intend to leverage the findings from the SARAH and SIRveNIB studies in existing HCC markets, which represents approximately 61,000 patients per annum.

Now, turning to our outlook for FY ‘18 on Slide 24. The key priority for the organization remains the preparation and filing of additional U.S. regulatory applications in the first half of the 2018 financial year to unlock our ability to compete directly in the HCC patient population market. Additionally, our global reimbursement and market access team has been working hard to secure further reimbursement across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions during FY ‘18. Recognizing the correlation between reimbursement and market growth, we intend to commit to measured expansion in those markets, notably France and certain markets in Latin America. We will continue to leverage our clinical findings at the level of treatment guidelines, namely NCCN and ESMO along with government payers. We do anticipate the market conditions experienced in FY ‘17 are likely to persist through FY ‘18. Finally, we await the last of our major clinical studies, SORAMIC, to report results in the second half of FY ‘18.

That now concludes the formal presentation of our 2017 financial results. And I would like to now turn the call over to the operator to commence the question-and-answer session.

Andrew Goodsall

Thanks very much for taking my call. I guess, with all the focus post the trials and so on, I am just wondering if you can indicate sort of how your first couple of months are trading this year have panned out and I guess if there has been any impact to the trials?

Andrew McLean

Andrew thanks for your questions. We are as you know going through a period of change and in addition to that, the market conditions as we said during this call, we anticipate them to be in alignment with what we have experienced during FY ‘17. So I wouldn’t – well, I am not going to give any forward guidance on the first month or so of the years. But I will say that we are operating in an environment, which would characterize as similar to the FY ‘17 environment.

Andrew Goodsall

Okay. And any I guess feedback on the trial positive or negative, in terms of the way in which the market is perceiving those?

Andrew McLean

Andrew, I have spent a lot of time in the U.S. meeting with key clinicians and the bulk of the feedback is that the trial results are not going to impact the current markets within which we serve. However, we believe that these are early days. I mean these results have really only come out in the recent past and as you know our education efforts to highlight those results and drive potentially changes in behavior have only really just started. So it’s probably too early to say what the impact will be. The other point I would make is that there was an editorial published which I think David can add to, which very clearly underscored that with the results of the trials that should not change any clinical practice within the salvage markets within which we operate. David, do you want to elaborate on that?

David Cade

Yes. I think Andrew, hi it’s David. I think you well know that we have talked in the past that the colorectal cancer trials program SIRFLOX, FOXFIRE, FOXFIRE Global was designed to demonstrate survival benefit when a clinician deployed SIRT in the first line setting. And given that the results show that doing that did not lead to a survival benefit, it means that SIR-Spheres obviously don’t have broad scale access to that first line setting as the first line intervention and therefore remained useful for later lines of treatment. It’s well known that patients at salvage, which is where we almost exclusively deploy SIR-Spheres today, is a different clinical setting and the results of SIRFLOX, FOXFIRE Global did not inform practice at all in the salvage setting and therefore, don’t change it.

Andrew Goodsall

Okay, that’s terrific. And I guess just what I hadn’t necessarily come across before was just the returns you are talking about post your guidance, I guess just to what extent that was a common practice in the marketplace?

Darren Smith

I am not quite sure…

Andrew Goodsall

Or the sales, I guess the sales that you called out in your original guidance, you said there was a higher than expected number of proceeds, I guess I just want to understand that a little bit better?

Andrew McLean

Sorry. Andrew, are you referring to the small number of cancellations right at the end of our fiscal year?

Andrew Goodsall

Yes.

Andrew McLean

Okay. Yes. I mean in any month within which we operate for clinical reasons predominantly, a patient will be mapped for the treatment and it might be expected that the procedure will be undertaken. But because of various clinical concerns, the treatment may be canceled and that’s what happened. I mean as you have seen, what we guided and what ended up Darren, it was 0.1% difference. It was a couple of doses. It’s completely material and it’s just normal from month-to-month.

Andrew Goodsall

Okay, no problem. I just wasn’t sure whether there was heightened levels, that’s fine. Thank you.

Andrew McLean

Thanks Andrew.

David Stanton

Thank you and good morning everyone. In terms of your I guess your statement regarding F ‘18, when you say that it’s broadly market growth for you guys is going to be – or growth for you guys is going to be equal to F ‘17, is that – can I put you on the spot and say is that generally in line volume growth rates that we saw in ‘17 should be matched in ‘18?

Andrew McLean

Hi David, it’s Andrew here and thanks for your question. David, we didn’t say that the market growth will be the same as FY ‘17, what we did say was that the market conditions we anticipate at this early stage will be similar. As I previously said, the results of the clinical studies are still fresh. We have only really just started on our education efforts through our commercial teams. So we think it’s too early to really speak with any certainty about what the growth rates would be. But again, we would characterize market conditions as being similar to FY ‘17.

David Stanton

Thank you. And just perfect question for Darren, you previously guided to an underlying constant currency EBITDA of $72 million, it’s come in at $70.2 million, I am just wondering if you could explain the difference, please?

Darren Smith

Well, of course, obviously when we reported, while it’s getting close to the end of the year, we haven’t quite finished the year. So I think we made a statement that it was an un-audited $72 million. So what we found through for that typical end of year process is that there were a few accruals we needed to make predominantly around the RESiN registry and good progress that was made in recruitment, so that was a bit above expectations once we went through all the numbers. So there was some money there we had to accrue. Also, the expenditure around ASCO was slightly higher. So that impacted on it as well. So in the end, that resulted in that slight adjustment from approximately $72 million down to the $70.2 million.

David Stanton

Thank you. And previously, we have talked about potentially entering the Japanese market or the China market, can you give us an update on that please, that’s my final question? Thank you.

Andrew McLean

Yes. David, it’s Andrew here, we are continuing to work on those strategies. But we are not prepared to give an update on the progress.

David Stanton

Understood. Thank you.

Andrew McLean

Thanks David.

Patrick Chen

Good morning gentlemen. Thanks for taking the questions. Darren, just a couple for your sales and marketing were around 38% of sales in the year just past, my question is, is that kind of the level of investment what you need to get the business back on track or do you anticipate the need to move that higher and how does that sort of balance out against the rightsizing of the cost base that you have just done?

Darren Smith

Thanks Patrick. I think as we stated in the presentation, the extra costs were associated with in preparation for the clinical trials. Obviously, the organization had expectations that the trials would show better results and therefore the requirement to – start to focus more on the medical oncology market. Now and also, there was additional costs around the preparation for ASCO and the release of the results. So there were some additional one-off costs related to that plus there was a Rome Symposium that we have biannually that every second year impacts on the cost of spend of sales and marketing on every second year. So going forward however, with the results now being released and as the organization has announced, we will be – we have restructured the sales force considerably in the U.S. area. So we should see that come back to some level of normality as compared to previous years.

David Langsam

Good morning Andrew and welcome to hot seat. And I think my questions are actually all for Darren, my job is to translate finance and medicine into plain English and I take a fairly strong view that constant currency figures, which assume what the figure would be if something was different, aren’t quite relevant to my reading audience and also will get onto a question about the write-offs, but what I want to do is compare this year’s figures with last year’s and get an accurate assessment, so it appears as though revenue was up 0.9%, but it’s the net profit after tax question that is bothering me, you have got two different figures, I believe the correct actual figure of net profit after tax for Sirtex as a company is $42.4 million and then there are write-offs that bring it down to a loss, but the company hasn’t actually made a loss because you have got a dividend, you have got your net assets are up and you have more cash in the bank than last year, so can you just clarify for me Darren in plain English, revenue is up, profit is down, net profit after tax is down slightly, but it’s not the loss that’s being reported?

Darren Smith

I think we have covered off both issues, so if you want to negate the issue around constant currency David, so what we have reported is our revenues is $234 million, which is up 0.8%.

David Langsam

Not $236.9 million in the headline?

Darren Smith

Sorry?

David Langsam

You got that’s the figure revenue from ordinary activities, $236.927 million – sorry, thousands, up 0.9%, but then you are quoting other figures of $234 million, I just want have a rock solid figure to publish tonight, how much actual revenue in dollars did you receive?

Darren Smith

Sorry, David, so product revenue was $234 million. The headline revenue included interest. Obviously, we have got money in the bank.

David Langsam

So I am happy with that revenue figure of $236 million, what I am concerned about is this, pardon me using the expression, I can’t think of any other way of doing it, but this accountancy measure of calling it a loss when in fact the profit is about $40 odd million?

Darren Smith

Yes. So the underlying impact, which we put in the presentation is the $42.4 million and that takes into account those – that eliminates the impact of those non-cash adjustments that you have correctly identified.

David Langsam

Now just getting onto that, in as simple a language as you can give the poor plebeian, what – these are just accounting measures, you are saying that we had all this stuff and we are writing it off?

Darren Smith

Correct. So it’s a non-cash adjustment for the impairment of those intangible assets.

David Langsam

So the overall picture, in fact as far as an ordinary human being would be is that Sirtex has had not quite as brilliant a year as last year in terms of profit but – well, not double or single digit growth either, but 0.9% growth overall?

Darren Smith

If you are focusing purely on more of a cash based type analysis of the performance of the business, that’s correct. Obviously, there is two other things you can look at. Cash in bank is going up from $107 billion to $118 million. The other one too, is the operating cash flow that we spoke about at $50 million odd. So obviously, you are quite correct. The cash performance of the business remains quite strong and obviously those adjustments that we did make around the intangible assets relate to expenditures of prior year orphan costs. So it’s probably just bringing the accounts back to a position, which reflects the underlying performance of the business on a cash basis.

David Langsam

Thank you so much Darren. Andrew if I can just check one question that you were talking about market conditions and market growth earlier, I am not going to try to get you to say anything about digits for the coming year, you said market conditions are not the same as market growth, is that right?

Andrew McLean

That is correct.

David Langsam

So you are effectively not saying anything whatsoever about outlook and playing it safe?

Andrew McLean

That is absolutely correct.

David Langsam

And finally, if I could say goodbye to David Cade, it’s been great talking to you as CMO of Sirtex and I certainly expect to see you again some time. Take care. Thanks very much.

David Cade

Thanks David.

Ray Tollson

Good morning gentlemen. Just back to the UK reimbursement decision, just what impact is likely to have on actual dose sales, I know you mentioned that there was still limited funding and there is – had been for that and there is still – it doesn’t impact private reimbursement, just wondered what the impact actually would be or has been?

Andrew McLean

Thanks for your question Ray. At the moment, it is having a slight impact on that particular area, but the growth in France and other areas is offsetting that. So the exact dose sales in the UK I don’t have in front of me right now.

Ray Tollson

No, I wasn’t taking that…

Darren Smith

Well, we can give you kind of an order of magnitude. For the UK business, what that funding was impacting on the public funded doses, so we still have a private payer market that’s still available to us and that we are still servicing. The relationship is basically is about 25% to 30% which is that private payer and the rest is the public funded. So we have basically lost the public funded for a period of time, which I think goes out to the end of this year, the evaluation, so we should hear some time early next calendar year as to what will happen with that reimbursement. So that’s kind of where we are at. We are continuing to work through it. We should be able to update you probably later or probably around the half year results for this fiscal year.

Ray Tollson

What caused this decision?

Darren Smith

The decision wasn’t a change. It was always temporary or a temporary funding policy and we are always going to stop the funding around March, April timeframe of FY ‘17 and then go into an evaluation process of the benefit of providing the therapy to patients, so and so it’s currently in that review phase right now.

Ray Tollson

Thanks. That’s all for me.

Andrew McLean

Okay. Well, we would like to thank all of our investors and wish everyone a great day. Bye for now.

