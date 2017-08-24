Progenics' AZEDRA: A Minority Report

Progenics' AZEDRA is a radioactive therapy to treat rare neuroendocrine cancers (pheochromocytomas and paragangliomas). The company reported its pivotal phase 2b trial's topline results in March 2017, and recently announced that it expects to file an NDA (new drug application) to the FDA in August 2017. Both the company and recent SA articles have commented on the drug's favorable prospects for an FDA approval in early 2018, based on the positive trial results. This article takes a closer look at the trial results and the related issues.

Understanding the FDA's designations

Progenics' AZEDRA trial is an open-label, multi-center study which was conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the FDA. The trial was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AZEDRA in patients with malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma. These are both rare neuroendocrine cancers, which currently have no specifically approved treatments in the US. AZEDRA, therefore, besides an SPA, has also received additional designations, such as Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track from the FDA.

In the biotech sector, there seems to exist a common misconception among investors about these FDA designations. Perhaps influenced by positive presentations from the companies and analysts, investors are encouraged to think that these designations somehow imply a more favorable consideration on the part of the FDA towards the therapy in question. However, this is not a correct understanding of these FDA designations. Take the SPA as an example.

In the latest SPA draft guideline (May 2016), the FDA states:

SPA is a process in which sponsors may request to meet with FDA to reach agreement on the design and size of certain clinical trials, clinical studies, or animal trials (i.e., a Request for SPA) to determine if they adequately address scientific and regulatory requirements. As part of this process, sponsors should submit specific questions about protocol design and scientific and regulatory requirements. After FDA completes the SPA review, FDA issues an SPA Letter including an assessment of the protocol, agreement or nonagreement with the proposed protocol, and answers to the sponsor's relevant questions. Because SPA provides for the evaluation of protocols for trials that have not been initiated, the conduct and results of the subsequent trial are not part of the evaluation. Therefore, the existence of an SPA agreement does not guarantee that FDA will file (accept) a new drug application (NDA) or biologics license application (BLA), or that the trial results will be adequate to support approval. Those issues are addressed during the review of a submitted application; however, it is hoped that trial quality will be improved by the SPA process.

It is clear then by granting an SPA agreement, the FDA does not imply any special treatment in their evaluation of the subsequent NDA or BLA application. In fact, there is an example of the FDA rescinding its SPA agreement. In the case of Amarin's (NASDAQ:AMRN) drug Vascepa, the FDA rescinded its SPA agreement even after the phase 3 study under the SPA not only met its primary end point with statistically significant data, but also met secondary end points successfully. In 2013, the FDA questioned the clinical validity of these end points (that were agreed upon in 2009), making the positive phase 3 results insufficient to support the drug's application.

From the same document mentioned above, in the section entitled 'Rescinding an SPA agreement', the FDA guideline states (pg. 19):

FDA may rescind an SPA agreement when the division director determines that a substantial scientific issue essential to determining the safety or efficacy of the product has been identified after the trial has begun. A substantial scientific issue essential to determining the safety or efficacy of the product may include, but is not limited to: · Identification of data that would call into question the clinical relevance of previously agreed-upon efficacy endpoints. · Identification of safety concerns related to the product or its pharmacological class. · Paradigm shifts in disease diagnosis or management recognized by the scientific community and FDA. · The relevant data, assumptions, or information provided by the sponsor in the SPA submission are found to be false statements or misstatements, or are found to omit relevant facts, such that the clinical relevance of critical components of trial design is called into question, or appropriate safety monitoring and human subject protection is affected. · Failure of a sponsor to follow the protocol that was agreed upon with FDA (e.g., change in endpoint or population). The primary endpoint is chosen to ensure that efficacy is appropriately measured, and that the results of the trial will be clinically meaningful and interpretable. Identification of the patient population reflects consideration of who may potentially benefit from the product in the context of the proposed drug dose and schedule. Changes in these or other critical design parameters may adversely affect the ability to interpret the results of the trial and affect appropriate safety monitoring and human subject protection. While failure of the sponsor to follow the protocol may not preclude approval of the product based on review of the submitted data, it can form the basis for rescission of the SPA agreement.

The same point can be made for all the other designations too: Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug, Priority Review. They are intended by the FDA to make sure a speedier application process exists for safe and efficacious treatments for special, unmet medical needs. However, these designations do not in any way imply a different (favorable) treatment, or a guarantee of approval by the FDA.

Progenics' evolving primary end point

AZEDRA's phase 2b trial is not a typical clinical trial. In fact, it is more like a trial with two distinct parts, or two different trials which are linked together only by a common therapy and an FDA-agreed protocol.

Having done all the work (preclinical, phase 1, phase 2a), Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals, a pre-clinical biotech company based in Cambridge, MA, received an SPA approval letter from the FDA for their phase 2b trial of AZEDRA to treat neuroendocrine cancer in March 2009. In the summer of 2009, Molecular Insight started the trial under the terms of the SPA, continuing until the trial was suspended in June 2010 due to Molecular Insight's financial difficulties. The company subsequently filed for bankruptcy.

Progenics then bought Molecular Insight and resumed the AZEDRA trial in 2015, using the same protocol under the SPA agreement granted to Molecular Insight in 2009. In March 27, 2017, Progenics reported the topline results of the trial, which includes both the data generated by Molecular Insight, and that by Progenics itself. Based on the combined, overall results, the company plans to submit its NDA in August 2017.

Given the history of this trial, the noted changes in the primary endpoint stated by Progenics over the years are concerning. The table below shows the statements by Progenics on the primary end point at different times.

Source (DATE) Details Press Release

(Jan 23, 2015) The primary objective of the study is to determine the clinical benefit of AZEDRA based on the proportion of study participants with a reduction of all antihypertensive medication by at least 50% for at least six months. The SPA requires that 25% of 58 evaluable patients achieve the primary end point. Quarterly reports (March 16, 2015 and May 6, 2015) This study is being conducted under SPA, the primary end point is a reduction in a patient's antihypertensive medication of at least 50% for six months. The requirements of the SPA will be met if at least 25% of 58 evaluable patients achieve this end point. Quarterly report (March 11, 2016) This is an open label trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the administration two therapeutic doses of AZEDRA…We reported today that we've enrolled a total of 68 patients in the trial... Quarterly report (March 9, 2017) This Phase 2b study is being conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment or SPA which requires 25% of study participants demonstrate a 50% reduction in the use of antihypertensive medications. Press Release (March 30, 2017) The study met the primary endpoint evaluating the proportion of patients who achieved a 50% or greater reduction of all antihypertensive medication for at least six months. Under the study protocol, the primary endpoint is achieved if the lower limit of the two sided 95% of confidence interval was above 10%. Quarterly report (Aug 9, 2017) The primary endpoint of that study evaluated the proportion of patients who achieved a 50% or a greater reduction in all antihypertensive medication for at least six months, and the achievement of the endpoint was determined by the lower limit of the two-sided 95% confidence interval, which needed to be above 10%. This meant that a minimum of 12 of the total 68 available patients was needed to meet this objective.

As seen in the table above, the changes in the stated primary end occurred as the trial progressed and the results were reported.

First, 25% was dropped to be replaced by 'the proportion of patients.' Secondly, the requirement of the evaluable 58 patients was last mentioned in May 2015; thirdly, in March 2016, the two doses of AZEDRA was mentioned as being in the protocol, in contrast to Molecular Insight's original announcement and all Progenics' prior announcements, which made no reference to the two doses requirement. Finally, as the topline results were reported, a dramatic change in how the primary end point is said to be achieved: to go from '25% of 58 evaluable patients who have a 50% reduction in the use of antihypertensive medications' to 'the lower limit of the two sided 95% of confidence interval was above 10%, with a minimum of 12 of the total 68 available patients to meet the primary end point.'

It is doubtful that the source of these changes is the FDA. It makes no sense that after all these years, the FDA will gradually change the terms of an agreement (the trial protocol) only to keep in step with the progress of AZEDRA's trial under Progenics. Most likely, these changes are introduced by Progenics as they obtained and reported the trial results, to which we will now turn.

How positive are AZEDRA's phase 2b trial results?

It was said by Mr. Mark Baker, the CEO of Progenics that the trial met the primary endpoint by 'an impressive margin'. An opinion that was readily agreed upon by a recent SA author in his article on Progenics, in which he described AZEDRA as the only life-saving therapy, with an impressive efficacy for its intended patients.

As I have explained earlier, the trial was actually done by two different companies with a significant time lapse between the two portions. There were also other changes, including a different manufacturer and supplier of the AZEDRA. It is meaningful to present the trials results obtained under Molecular Insight and Progenics side by side for the purpose of comparison.

Efficacy

For the primary end, (N) indicates the number of patients who met the primary end point (i.e. a 50% reduction in antihypertensive medication for six months).

Molecular Insight's result Progenics' result Total Total patients number 41 27 68 Treated w 1 dose (N) 7 (1) 11 (0) 18 (1) Treated w 2 doses (N) 34 (12) 16 (4) 50 (16) % who met primary end 32% (13/41) 15% (4/27) 25% (17/68)

As a whole, the trial results just met the originally stated goal: 25% of the evaluable patients (n=68).

However, note that Progenics' part of the results does not meet the required 25% of the evaluable patients, having less than half of the percentage of that obtained by Molecular insight (Progenics 15%, Molecular Insight 32%). Even if only the two doses cohort is considered, Progenics' result only just manages to meet the 25% requirement with four patients in 16 patients without any 'impressive margin.' However, in this case, the total number of patients who received two doses in the entire trial was only 50 patients, which falls short of the 58 patients required by the original SPA.

To summarize, Progenics' part of the data fell short of meeting the primary end point in proportion to its sample size. Without the first part of the data which was generated by Molecular Insight, the overall data of AZEDRA's phase 2b trial would not have met its FDA agreed primary end point.

To date, there seems to be no valid explanation for such a great discrepancy in efficacy between the two portions of the trial.

On the Seeking Alpha web site, some Progenics investors have commented that Mr. Mark Baker, in his presentation to the investors, implied that the better result of Molecular Insight was due to embellishment of the trial data when they were in financial difficulties. If Mr. Baker's remarks are founded, that Molecular Insight did alter their data in any way, then the integrity of the whole trial is jeopardized. Since the Progenics' portion of the trial is unable to stand alone, a new trial is therefore warranted.

For the secondary end point, the anti-tumor efficacy of AZEDRA, Progenics' data is again shown to be much inferior than that of Molecular Insight.

Expressed as the percentage of patients who showed a partial (beneficial) response (i.e. a reduction in tumor size),

Molecular Insight reported 41% in the two-dose cohort (14/34); Progenics reported a composite result of 30% (15/50).

Molecular Insight reported 34% overall (14/41); Progenics reported a composite result of 23.4% (15/64).

Therefore, the great majority, 93%, of the anti-tumor efficacy data comes from the first part of the trial, conducted by Molecular Insight (14 out of 15 patients).

In Molecular Insight's part of the trial, it was reported that 18 deaths occurred during the trial, with 13 due to disease progression, giving a 2-year survival rate of 69%. On comparing this to a reported 5-year overall survival rate of 40 to 72% for patients with unresectable metastases of Pheochromocytomas and Paragangliomas, one simply does not see AZEDRA as a life-saving treatment.

The 4-year overall survival rate of AZEDRA treated patients is not better than the untreated patients with unresectable metastases.

(Source:Dr Pryma's presentation, 2014)

Safety

In Molecular Insight's part of the trial, 45.5 to 49% of 41 evaluable patients reported serious adverse events (SAEs), among which hematologic events were said to be most common. That is, nearly half of the patients in the trial reported to have experienced SAEs. It is then very surprising to note that in Progenics' announcement of the trial results, there was no mention of any safety concerns in the 27 patients whom Progenics' team has treated, except to say that AZEDRA was generally well tolerated and that the adverse events, including nausea, thrombocytopenia, anemia, fatigue, leukopenia, and neutropenia, were consistent with those observed in prior AZEDRA studies. If this is true, one wonders why the percentage of enrolled patients who discontinued, presumably due to SAEs or death, is so much higher in Progenics (41%=11/27) than that of Molecular Insight (17%=7/41).

(Source:Dr Pryma's presentation, 2014)

Discussion

There exist great discrepancies in both safety and efficacy data from the AZEDRA trial, between the results generated by Molecular Insight, and those by Progenics, none of which are explained currently. It is unlikely that the FDA will simply overlook the discrepancies: the efficacy data which shows AZEDRA to have two kinds of efficacies, with the more recent data showing an efficacy half that of the earlier data; a smaller than required sample size (50 vs. 58) in the two-dose cohort, if indeed only the two-dose cohort is to be considered as the per protocol group; the inconsistent safety data reporting.

For a trial based on a surrogate marker as its primary endpoint, Molecular Insight's data, shows that there is no meaningful correlation between this endpoint (i.e. the patients who have their anti-hypertensive medication reduced by 50%), and those patients who had a beneficial tumor response.

* Patients who meet primary the end point

(Source:Dr Pryma's presentation, 2014)

This means that tracking the efficacy of the drug to reduce the anti-hypertensive medication in 25% of the intended patients by 50% for six months, does not translate to an efficacy to reduce the tumor. Therefore, the surrogate end point is meaningless. In their review of the anti-hypertensive medication among patients with these types of cancer, the authors indicated no concern of patients being harmed by the anti-hypertensive medication or any existence of a real need to reduce the medication.

The lack of validity of using surrogate end points is further confirmed by more recent clinical trials for pheochromocytomas and paragangliomas. All the currently registered phase 2 trials for this indication use the tumor response rate (measured by RECIST), rather than any surrogate markers as their primary end points: including, but not limited to the use of Sunitinib, Lenvatinib, Axitinib, Pazopanib, Guadecitabine, Fostamatinib Disodium, Temsirolimus and Vinorelbine Ditartrate in treating pheo and para patients. The most notable is Sunitinib (marketed as Sutent by Pfizer), an approved cancer drug for other indications. In a first phase 2 randomized clinical trial with a placebo group, the trial has progression-free (measured by RECIST) survival rate at 12 months as the trial's primary end point.

It is clear then to conclude that the FDA no longer considers surrogate end points as a valid way to evaluate the efficacy in the treatment of these types of cancers. According to the FDA's own guideline on SPA quoted above, this consideration alone is a valid reason for the FDA to rescind its prior agreement, without considering all the other problems with AZEDRA's trial results. It may also be relevant to mention that when compared to the drug candidates which are being investigated currently, AZEDRA being a radioactive therapy has the extra restrictions that patients must agree to use an acceptable form of birth control, and male patients must not 'father a child' for the duration of the study.

Should the FDA somehow ignore everything so far discussed and indeed grant an approval, it is still doubtful how wide-ranging the usage for AZEDRA will be. As stated by the company, these are rare cancers which in the US affect approximately 4000 to 6000 patients currently, with 1000 new cases each year. According to Progenics, AZEDRA, if approved, targets those patients who cannot be helped by surgery, or current chemotherapies, which should account for most of the patients. For the long-term prognosis, 17% of this type of tumor reappear and half of them are malignant. Given the fact that AZEDRA have a very limited efficacy in both tumor response and survival benefit; and that the administration of a radioactive therapy is a lot more complicated and difficult (some of the extra hospital precautions are illustrated below) than other forms of treatment, the use of AZEDRA will be very limited even if approved.

(Source:Dr Campeau's presentation, 2014)

In conclusion

In spite of what is claimed by the company, AZEDRA's trial results are shown to have several significant difficulties (the validity of its use of a surrogate marker as the primary end point; the discrepancies between two sets of trial data conducted by two companies four to five years apart; the conduct of the sponsor; the integrity of the trial data). Even in the case of an FDA approval, sales are likely to be very limited, as the therapy targets a sub-group of an already very small patient population; and because of AZEDRA's limited anti-tumor efficacy, and uncertain, under-reported, safety profile. New investors should be extremely cautious in initiating a position based solely on a positive expectation of AZEDRA's approval. Existing investors may want to reduce their position to mitigate the risks in the event of a negative FDA decision on AZEDRA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.