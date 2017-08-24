Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/22/17: TRN, FNGN, UBFO, KMT, CDXC

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/22/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.


InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now at seasonal highs. Form 4 filing volumes will continue to be robust throughout August, offering another wave of investment intelligence from insiders to assist new investment selection and portfolio rebalancing.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • United Security Bancshares (UBFO);
  • Trinity Industries (TRN), and;
  • Financial Engines (FNGN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Kennametal (KMT), and;
  • Chromadex (CDXC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Northstar Real Estate Capital Income Fund (XNAFX);
  • Suncoke Energy (SXCP);
  • Liberty Interactive (QVCA);
  • Medpace (MEDP);
  • Lithia Motors (LAD);
  • Genpact (G);
  • American Tower (AMT), and;
  • Acadia Healthcare (ACHC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Unitedhealth (UNH), and;
  • Criteo S A (CRTO).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Borqs Technologies (PAACU), and;
  • I Am Capital Acquisition (IAMXU).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Tu Jian

PR,CB,DIR

Borqs Technologies

PAACU

JB*

$11,278,850

2

Valueact

BO

Trinity Industries

TRN

B

$10,556,250

3

Zhengqi Intl Holding

BO

Borqs Technologies

PAACU

JB*

$10,047,814

4

Champion River Ventures

BO

Chromadex

CDXC

JB*

$3,066,050

5

I Am Capital

BO

I Am Capital Acquisition

IAMXU

JB*

$2,545,000

6

Pioneer Step Holdings

BO

Chromadex

CDXC

JB*

$2,044,034

7

Mochizuki Robert Michele

DIR

United Security Bancshares

UBFO

JB*,B

$1,706,250

8

Colony Northstar

BO

Northstar Real Estate Capital Income Fund

XNAFX

JB*

$1,700,000

9

Rossi Christopher

PR,CEO

Kennametal

KMT

B

$999,933

10

Sun Coal & Coke

BO

Suncoke Energy

SXCP

AB

$592,371

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Bain Capital

BO

Genpact

G

JS*

$244,087,664

2

Warburg Pincus

O

Financial Engines

FNGN

JS*

$135,806,688

3

Medpace

BO

Medpace

MEDP

JS*

$60,540,000

4

Waud Reeve B

DIR

Acadia Healthcare

ACHC

JS*

$49,882,760

5

Chandra Amit

DIR

Genpact

G

S

$7,912,590

6

Vadon Mark C

DIR

Liberty Interactive

QVCA

S

$6,254,553

7

Sharma Amit

VP

American Tower

AMT

AS

$2,897,657

8

Burke Richard T

DIR

Unitedhealth

UNH

S

$2,875,626

9

Rudelle Jean Baptiste

CB,DIR

Criteo S A

CRTO

AS

$2,226,150

10

Deboer Bryan B

CEO

Lithia Motors

LAD

S

$2,167,993

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

