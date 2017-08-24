Flexion Therapeutics Inc.: Teeing up to disrupt the osteoarthritis market

The young and often overlooked Flexion Pharmaceuticals approaches the later stages of a drug developed for osteoarthritis. I discuss the current market, the super-drug promised by Flexion and what to look for.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) was founded a decade ago by two Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) executives- who lent their talents and deep-domain expertise to establishing Chorus, Eli Lilly’s in-house, early-stage development group. Since its inception, Chorus identified the shortest path possible to proof-of-concept data among other notable accomplishments and milestones within the industry.

Flexion is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for patients with musculoskeletal conditions. Flexion’s operations are principally focused on addressing the unmet medical need in osteoarthritis (OA) (a market primed for disruption), a form of degenerative arthritis that affects joints, causing pain, stiffness and subsequent immobility by breaking down the cartilage between bones over time. The condition is said to affect 31 million Americans (arthritis.org) and 8 million people in the UK (Arthritis UK). Arthritis is the number one cause of disability, with 60% of cases impacting people of working age (18-64), in the U.S- attributing to in excess of $156 billion annually in medical expenses, which do not cure, but only curb the rate of debilitation caused by arthritis (arthritis.org).

Some people have a genetic predisposition to OA, but other risk factors include, but are not limited to: age, joint injury or overuse, gender, obesity and race (cdc.gov). The methods used to slow down the joint deterioration and relieve pain exist in prescribing hydrocortisone, opioids, Tylenol, Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug and corticosteroid drugs, such as triamcinolone (intra-articular steroids), whilst promoting physical activity (a benign effect due to its kinetic and weight-loss attributes). The current solutions have their drawbacks: studies have shown opioids to be addictive, hydrocortisone and corticosteroid drugs to offer only short-term relief. This diagram from Flexion illustrates a more extensive view of the current market:

The full presentation can be found here.

Zilretta(FX006) is the candidate that Flexion hope will revolutionize OA. The drug is being investigated as the first intra-articular, extended-release treatment for patients with OA related knee pain. Zilretta employs proprietary microsphere technology combining triamcinolone acetonide — a commonly administered, short-acting corticosteroid- with a poly lactic-co-glycolic acid matrix to facilitate an extended release (proving to be effective for 12 weeks in trials, surpassing the performance of current remedies). Zilretta’s administration method poses a threat, as with others, studies have suggested that intra-articular steroids degrade cartilage, however, Flexion notes that the "peak" concentration of Zilretta in synovial fluid is ~200-300 nanograms/mL relative to TCA IR which is in the ~50,000 nanograms/mL range." a circa 250x greater exposure to cartilage with conventional treatment compared to Zilretta.

Mike Clayman, the public half of the duo (also comprising of Neil Bodick), discussed their process of looking at “Large Pharma’s shelved molecules” in a recent interview, explaining that “Every large pharma has molecules that they would be interested in moving to proof-of-concept”. Clayman disclosed looking at over 130 molecules from large pharma “in a little over a year”. Clayman also boasts a strong network of contacts.

Zilretta’s FX006 New Drug Application was accepted by the FDA in November 2006, kick-starting discussions with Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) about an alleged acquisition, which fell through, prompting a $175 million convertible note offering. Flexion has since bolstered Zilretta’s intellectual property protection through the issuing of two new patents in April. There will be some key catalysts, including advanced FDA approval this month and the inevitable study results from Zilretta’s Phase 3 clinical trials, estimated to be completed by September 2018. So far results have been promising, with satisfactory results with regards to safety and efficacy. The hope is that the drug will continue to perform as it has in this upcoming 52-week trial (already fully enrolled).

In order to facilitate strong commercialization, Flexion will have to execute some highly effective marketing- which will not be cheap, and will not guarantee success. They have already taken the initiative to construct expert teams. "We're completely prepared for late-stage programs," says Clayman, who can see Flexion "advancing to Phase III and beyond. It's an evolution," he adds, "and it's under active consideration".

There are lots of questions to be asked and contemplated (will the marginal efficacy convince insurers and doctors to adopt Zilretta?), but Flexion does have enough cash to stay alive, and a highly promising candidate that may prove to have great upside potential.

