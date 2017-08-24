Is The U.S. Middle Class Really In Trouble?

A dominant theme of recent years has been the uncertainty felt by America's middle class. Indeed, Middle America has been apprehensive about its economic future after experiencing what amounts to a lost decade, and many have felt left behind by the recovery of the last eight years.

After suffering the effects of the housing bust and the 2008 crash, some have never completely recovered while a substantial number have missed out on the 8-year equities bull market. Had they not missed the boat, the powerful stock market recovery would have afforded them a strong remedy for their financial woes. So after essentially being stuck in neutral for the last 10 years, it's no wonder that many middle class Americans wonder if their fortunes will ever improve.

Let's take a look at just what exactly the middle class is experiencing right now as viewed through the lens of the stock market. In this commentary I'll attempt to divine the economic tea leaves for the middle class as we examine some of the indicators which reflect their current sentiment, as well as spending and investment patterns. I'll also try to answer the oft-asked question, "Whither the middle class?" We'll also discuss the gold price and its reflection of current middle class investor sentiment.

Since the U.S. has what can best be described as a financial economy, the observation that "as goes the stock market, so goes the economy" has never been more true than today. Accordingly, in order to penetrate the economic condition of the middle class we need only to isolate the state of the leading publicly-traded companies whose customer base is predominantly middle class. To accomplish this task as simply as possible, I've constructed a series of basic stock averages which I believe accurately reflect of both segments of the middle class, as well as the overall U.S. economy.

Let's begin with the middle class economic outlook. To obtain a basic idea of how the middle class is faring, I've also constructed a middle class stock average. This I call the Middle Class Index ((NYSE:MCI)). I don't pretend this is an accurate depiction of middle class economic conditions, but I do believe it's justified to assume it can give us a general idea of whether or not the middle class is in a big spending mood. Obviously, prolific spending would reflect a growing confidence about its economic prospects, and vice-versa.

I therefore conclude that the insecurity and uncertainty prevalent among the middle class is to some degree reflected in the following graph. The MCI graph shown below is comprised of the companies which cater mainly to the middle class, including Wal-Mart (WMT), Kroger (KR), Dollar General (DG), Wendy's (WEN), Ford (F), and JC Penny (JCP).

As you can see here, the MCI has traced out a sideways pattern since 2014 and in recent weeks has even shown a modicum of weakness. Admittedly, this grueling pattern over the past few months is a little disconcerting when we consider that the major averages were/are near all-time highs. Perhaps this explains the feelings of anger and discontent that have become commonplace in recent years.

Should the middle class index fail to break out from its 3-year trading range soon, the middle class may show further signs of discontent in the coming months - especially if the current presidential administration fails to deliver on its promises to cut middle class taxes.

An overlooked aspect of the U.S. socioeconomic spectrum is the upper middle class. While the middle might be stagnating, the upper middle (i.e. individual who earn in excess of $65K/year) has received scant attention from the popular press in the ongoing debate over income inequality. It's only natural to assume that upper middle class earners are sitting pretty and feeling no economic pain. While that may be true financially speaking, there is evidence to suggest that even the upper middle has been less than ebullient in its spending patterns lately.

The following graph suggests that upper middle class earners have been anything but opulent in their spending habits since 2014. Here's what the Upper Middle Class Index looks like going back to 2015. This index is comprised of stocks which cater to a predominantly upper middle class clientele, including Target (TGT), Starbucks (SBUX), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCPK:BAMXF), Whole Foods Market (WFM), Apple Inc. (AAPL), and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG).

With discontent clearly reaching the boiling point in both segments of the middle class, why hasn't this been adequately reflected in the price of gold? Although gold rose more than 9% in 2016, its first annual gain in four years, it's still below last summer's high as of late August 2017. Gold's weak finish to 2016 was largely due to the market expecting strength from the U.S. economy under the incoming Trump administration. Investors expectations of higher interest rates and higher stock prices in 2017 triggered an unwinding of safe haven trades in both gold and government bonds in Q4, undermining the metal's desirability for uncertain times.

More recently, however, gold has benefited from a technically oversold condition as well as signs of short-term weakness in the U.S. equity market. See chart below.

Uncertain times usually bode well for the gold price since the yellow metal is a prime haven for safety-minded investors. Gold's best performances, however, occur when outright fear is the dominant emotion among investors. Uncertainty can serve as a supporting factor for gold prices, but by itself it's unlikely to carry the gold price to substantial heights. Something more meaningful is needed for that. The implication is that while middle class investors may be apprehensive about the economic outlook, they lack the outright bearish sentiment necessary to convince them to take drastic measures to protect their assets. This explains the lack of forward momentum in the gold price despite the lagging performance of stocks which cater to the middle class.

Looking at the two middle class indices shown above might lead to the premature conclusion that the middle class is facing a crisis. Nothing could be further from the truth, however, as the following graph testifies. The indicator which has most accurately reflected overall levels of spending within the U.S. retail and small business economy is the New Economy Index (NEI), shown below. NEI is my in-house measure of the real-time U.S. consumer retail and business shipping economy. It comprises several leading consumer discretionary, business transportation, and employment provider stocks. Among its components are: Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY), Wal-Mart, FedEx (FDX), and CDI Corp. (CDI). It encompasses all segments of the U.S. economy, including both segments of the middle class.

As can be seen here, the NEI has made a series of new all-time highs throughout this year with the last one being in July. This is not without signification for the big-picture economic outlook. It shows that consumers and businesses, by and large, have been anything but subdued with their personal and business-related spending. This reflects more positively on the underlying state of the economy than any consumer confidence poll or government statistic. NEI is a forward-looking measure of the retail economy based on the leading publicly traded retailers, business service, and business transportation providers.

A caveat is in order, however. I've never treated the NEI as a leading indicator for the stock market and I don't think we should start now. Nevertheless, the latent retail economic strength reflected in the NEI is another piece of evidence arguing against a pessimistic longer-term outlook.

If the middle class were truly facing serious problems, as many analysts claim, we should see not only a conspicuous decline in the New Economy Index, but also a sustained rally in the price of gold. The fact that neither of these sensitive economic indicators is responding accordingly can only mean that the middle class's sufferings of recent years have been greatly exaggerated. Indeed, the evidence points to the likelihood that the middle class "recession" that some analysts refer to is more a psychological state than anything else.

