Buying Stocks For A Dividend Growth Portfolio: Part 1A Generalizations

The buy part of buy-and-hold is the trickiest, but if done right, it makes the hold part easy.

Good judgment comes from experience, and experience comes from bad judgment.

Experience should result in some principles to guide behavior.

Introduction

This posting and the ones that will follow discuss buying criteria as they apply to a universe of stocks that should be a good investment over a very long period of time, forever unless something changes fundamentally in the business. The portfolio criteria are:

Generates a reliable dividend stream that will grow over time Displays less volatility than the market in general Provides returns that do not lag the overall market over a full market cycle Contains core stock holdings in a diversified portfolio of assets Requires very few changes over a long period of time

In previous postings, the portfolio has been referred to as the Widows' and Orphans' Portfolio. Hopefully, that conveys the fact that it is neither the only investment option nor even the best investment option for some investors. It is, however, designed to be real life portfolio that accomplishes the stated objectives. The focus in this posting is on when to buy stocks that are appropriate for the portfolio.

Anyone reading these postings thinking that the buying criteria will be along the lines of load up on stock X at $42.50 should look for a different source of information on stock purchasing. Establishing a target price is always advisable, but one's investment success should never totally depend upon that target price being right. That leaves no room for the inevitable errors that will occur in such analyses. Rather, buying criteria as discussed in this posting are hopefully timeless examples of the type of situations that are opportunities to buy.

This posting describes some general tools that allow the construction of the portfolio that meets the criteria. The following postings discuss each individual stock in the portfolio. For each individual stock, the following postings identify examples of buying opportunities and how they fit into the construction of the portfolio. Reviewing the stocks individually can give a false impression that there is a lot of trading involved in managing the portfolio. That is not the case.

Minor adjustments may be required occasionally to rebalance, and stocks may be added to the portfolio. However, for most of the stocks in the portfolio, trading has consisted of deciding that the stock belonged in the portfolio and the initial decision to buy. After that, it was a matter of turning on the dividend reinvestment and watching for opportunities. In general, for most of the stocks there weren't more than one or two times in a 20 or 30-year period when an additional major purchase seemed appropriate. Major purchases will be referred to as a statement buy or conviction buy. In order to provide additional guidance on buying, the postings will also discuss some minor purchase opportunities that will be referred to as opportunistic purchases. The best way to look at opportunistic purchases is that for some other reason like portfolio fit or rebalancing, there was a need to find a purchasing opportunity. The stock wasn't bought because of the opportunity rather the opportunity was uncovered because of a desire to buy the stock.

Background

This is an update to an original article that introduced the concept of the "Widows' and Orphans' Portfolio" (January 9, 2011, Investing PART 9: One version of the "Unfinished symphony"). It's not the first update; previous updates tended to focus on reporting changes. These postings take a totally different approach. These postings discuss buying criteria for each stock. So, they are actually more an extension on the previous postings than an update. They also discuss expanding the portfolio beyond 10 stocks, an artificial limit that clearly becomes increasingly unnecessary as the value of the portfolio increases.

The only comprehensive attempt to address buying criteria was from the perspective of the total portfolio (e.g., January 12, 2011, Investing PART 10: "Know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em."). It only dealt with buying from the perspective of the appropriateness of dividend reinvestment during the accumulation phase and overall portfolio considerations such as rebalancing and risk management. The considerations discussed in that posting still apply.

There have been postings that addressed individual stocks. Focusing on individual stock can be easily misinterpreted. Any comment on an individual stock can be misleading if viewed in isolation rather than from the perspective of portfolio fit. There have been references to taking a position in stages rather than all at once. But generally, other than the discussion of individual stocks, the only other reference to the buying criteria was a suggestion that, if starting from scratch, equal dollar weighting of the 10 stock portfolio made sense.

Disclosure: I recommend equal dollar amounts in all 10 stocks, but that wasn't how the portfolio was built. It was built one or two stocks a time because that's all I could afford at that time. It is still possible to build the portfolio that way, but it's no longer necessary given the elimination of odd lot charges, lower brokerage commissions, and the plethora of mutual funds and ETFs that an investor can use while accumulating funds. I would not fully invest in the 10 stocks all at once. Rather, I would make purchases in stages at fixed intervals over at least a full year or more.

A recent article constructed a portfolio with objectives similar to the Widows' and Orphans' Portfolio by examining the holdings of certain ETFs (20 Top Stocks For A Monthly Dividend Portfolio, Seeking Alpha.com, 7/26/2017). It identified a good starting point for anyone looking for a universe of stocks to consider for a portfolio sharing the objectives of the Widows' and Orphans' Portfolio. However, it is only a starting point because the ETFs do not include some types of companies that are appropriate for a portfolio with the stated objectives. Like many discussions of portfolios, including the discussion of the Widows' and Orphans' Portfolio, the article didn't discuss buying criteria. It described the objective but not the means of achieving it.

Examining ETFs is a different approach from that taken by postings on the Hedgedeconomist.com where the emphasis was on a firm-by-firm selection to build a portfolio with broad industry coverage. A firm-by-firm approach to building the portfolio allows ample opportunity to avoid overly concentrating in any specific industry or group of firms whose stocks tend to behave similarly over stock market and economic cycles. Further, the firm-by-firm approach forces an investor to think about differences in cyclical behavior. Thinking about how the stock will behave over the business cycle makes the hold part of buy-and-hold easier. Finally, the firm-by-firm approach can yield buying criteria in the form of portfolio fit. What one considers buying should always reflect what one already owns.

The discussion of the Widows' and Orphans' Portfolio made a point of fact that there are alternatives for many of the stocks in the portfolio. Those other stocks might be added to expand the coverage of the portfolio. As the number of firms to be considered for inclusion in the portfolio increases, the overlap between the two approaches (firm-by-firm analysis and examination of ETFs) becomes quite extensive. Interestingly, the article on ETF holdings was the second in a series and also represented an expansion of an initial portfolio of 10 stocks to include a larger universe. So, perhaps before addressing individual stocks, it would be appropriate to discuss the general approach to expanding the portfolio.

Why stocks have to be added to the portfolio

It seems appropriate upfront to indicate that the criteria used in the ETF articles to expand from 10 to 20 holdings isn't one of the criteria used in these postings. The articles expanded the portfolio to 20 stocks in order to manage the monthly dividend flow. The assumption in these postings is that anyone who can build a portfolio of dividend growth stocks is sufficiently financially sophisticated to manage the cash flow over each year and quarter. That makes monthly dividend flow irrelevant.

Risk management is often a potential justification for expanding the portfolio. Since it is the stock portfolio, it's always going to be 100% invested in stocks by definition. Consequently, if one stock becomes overweight, a potential response is to acquire an additional stock. If it's done as part of expanding the portfolio with new funds, the original position can be retained with the proper weighting restored by the acquisition of the addition.

For example, if during the accumulation phase dividend reinvestment is being used, one stock may become an unacceptably large portion of the portfolio. If that occurs, a decision has to be made whether to sell some of the stock, use additional funds to add a new stock, or turn off the dividend reinvestment in some stocks and use the dividends from those stocks to restore the proper weighting.

During the distribution phase, the dividends from one of the stocks may become too large a portion of the total dividend stream. It's a different form of concentration risk. If dividends are being accumulated with a view toward spending them, consideration might have to be given to postponing the spending in order to acquire a new stock for the portfolio.

If risk is managed using the percent of the portfolio and/or the percent of the total dividend flow, the need to add additional stocks is less urgent; the rebalancing can be done within the initial portfolio holdings. In rare cases, that may be the correct approach. However, if dollar values are used as limits for the amount of concentration in any single stock or the amount of the dividend flow, adding an additional stock can end up being the only solution. For example, it's reasonable to establish a rule that no individual stock can be worth more than X percent of one's annual income, or during the distribution phase, no individual stock can generate more than Y percent of one's monthly income needs. Both are legitimate risk management approaches. Using dollar limits for portfolio concentration to provide additional perspective beyond that gained from percentage limits has been advocated on the Hedgedeconomist.com website.

Finally, although the intent is to hold the stocks indefinitely, things change and some stocks will have to be sold and replaced. One might have fixed selling criteria, such as, selling a stock whenever a dividend is cut. Also, changes in the environment or the structure of the business may negate the reasons that the stock originally fit in the portfolio. However, there are two types of selling strategies that seem inappropriate for a widow's and orphan's portfolio. Selling based on the achievement of a price target or percent gain is inappropriate. Such activities belong in a trading account. Second, one wants to build a portfolio of companies that are not dependent upon stellar management. To paraphrase Warren Buffett, try to invest in companies that will prosper even if run by an idiot because sooner or later they will be. Consequently, temporary displeasure with the current management is not a reason to sell in and of itself. In fact, in some cases, it may provide a buying opportunity.

Finally, as discussed throughout these posting, there are times when individual potential candidates for the portfolio are particularly appealing. It's not always possible to buy high-quality stocks at bargain prices, but when the opportunity arises, it's the perfect opportunity to add it to the portfolio.

An approach to building and expanding the portfolio

Obviously, any stock purchase begins with an analysis of the company. The result should be a two or three sentence investment thesis. There are examples from the original article on the Widows' and Orphans' Portfolio quoted in subsequent postings. They are examples that held up through the subsequent analysis that would precede any purchase. In some cases, they include aspects of the company's business that were particularly relevant to a portfolio that would consist of only 10 stocks. However, they are still representative of the type of thesis that should be developed.

That initial two or three sentence investment thesis can result from rigorous screens of various financial characteristics of the firms. The Widows' and Orphans' Portfolio was not constructed that way. Many of the screening tools available currently were not available when the initial investments were made. Further, an important component of that initial analysis is a subjective assessment of the market position and brand strength of the company's products. It also should include an understanding of the company's long-run strategy. Strategy and brand strengths are something that can't easily be screened with existing tools. So, some familiarity with the industry and the company are prerequisite to formulating an investment thesis. Also, a screening isn't going to automatically establish a portfolio fit. Starting with market position and brand strength, strategy, and portfolio fit seems far more reasonable than starting with financial characteristics. The financial characteristics of the individual company can be checked at any point.

Once a group of companies has been identified as potential investments, gaining additional familiarity with how the stock performs and the company behaves is the next step. In previous postings, I referred to that as putting the stock on a watch list. Commenters have sometimes reacted as if putting a stock on a watch list is the equivalent of a buy recommendation. It's far from it, although I have a preference for taking a small position well before the final decision about a serious investment has to be made.

The advantages of the small initial position are many. First, if it is a good, well-run company with strong brands, it may require a long wait until a really good buying opportunity arises. In the meantime, that initial position can be used for dividend reinvestment to slowly build up the position while waiting for an opportunity to make a "statement" buy. Similarly, if the stock takes off, the investor has a position, participates in the run, and can focus on other opportunities that may represent better entry points.

Although taking an initial position while further assessing the company can result in small losses, the losses are small and draw attention to errors in the investment thesis which could have cost much more. At the same time, if the investor feels that the loss on that initial position is unjustified, the price decline presents an opportunity to purchase additional shares at an even lower price. In most instances, monitoring the initial position sharpens the investors understanding of the stock's performance, and consequently, results in an average lower cost for the total acquisition. Although as stated, it may also involve a long wait for the opportunity to take advantage of that sharpened understanding of the company and the stock.

Small initial positions also allow the investor to diversify more quickly. If managed properly, they can also eliminate the necessity of taking a position on the overall direction of the market. They allow portfolio additions to come into the portfolio in a manner analogous to dollar cost averaging. Further, unless the investor has just experienced some windfall, small initial investments allow the investor to grow the portfolio in a way that is consistent with their ability to add funds to the portfolio.

The only time small initial positions become awkward is when the investor has just liquidated a large position and needs to reinvest the proceeds. Keep in mind this is a fully invested 100% stock portfolio by definition. When a large position is liquidated, multiple small positions may be appropriate. That can be particularly appropriate if the liquidation eliminated a desirable industry exposure and the investor hasn't identified a single replacement where a conviction buy would be appropriate. In other circumstances, it may be appropriate to initiate one small position while making a statement buy on one of the stocks that was being accumulated.

It is also a good idea to have a "parking lot" equity investment. One can use an index fund or ETF as a place to park funds if no other option seems advisable. The parking lot approach is particularly appropriate if rolling a significant amount of funds from a 401(k) into a self-directed IRA where you want to purchase individual stocks.

Why principles not rules

For many investors, the Holy Grail is a rule for buying and selling stocks. Most efforts to develop rule-based trading are totally inappropriate for a portfolio with the objectives of the Widows' and Orphans' Portfolio. They're more appropriate for a trading account. Many of them seem to have been developed with a view toward encouraging portfolio churn. That's especially true of many of the systems marketed by the brokerage industry. There's nothing wrong with a trading account. If one enjoys the thrill of trading stocks, a trading account is totally appropriate. It also can be appropriate for a speculative account that supplements core holdings. However, those objectives are very different from the objectives being discussed in this posting. The purpose of the portfolio being discussed is to make money over the long run with a high degree of reliability and consistency. As an aside, it shouldn't require a lot of work, and it should be something that anyone could do.

There's no point in debating different approaches to the stock market. If everybody agreed, it wouldn't be a market. However, some justification for the approach being discussed is warranted. The catchy way to describe the difference between a rule-based system and this description of actual experience based upon certain principles is as follows: a rule-based system assumes knowledge, while a principle-based system assumes judgment. Since investing involves predicting the future, it seems reasonable to believe that the investor can't know the future but can make a judgment about its implications.

Now, if one wants to get technical, any rule-based system has to be based upon analysis of historical behavior. One of the variables in the analysis is time. So, the rule is always going to be applied to circumstances that are technically referred to as "out of sample." That does not mean that the analysis is irrelevant. Not surprisingly, as a hedge economist, my comments aren't designed to denigrate such analysis. I have done them, explained them, analyzed them, and am an avid consumer of the research. Understanding the findings, the data reliability, the estimation errors, and the forecast errors is useful as an input. It may be a good input into the judgment. But if one acts on the implications of the analysis, one is making a judgment using only the limited set of information about history that was used in the analysis. All the techniques that people use to back test are good refinements to the analysis, but they don't overcome the fact that a judgment is being made about whether the analysis applies out of sample.

It also seems highly likely that any rule developed to be applicable to all stocks at all times is going to fail. There is just too much diversity in the nature of the companies the stocks represent, the composition of the potential buyers and sellers of different securities, and the environment in which the decision has to be made. Knowing various rules for trading is useful, but the trick is to know which rule to apply in which circumstance.

Start small and grow

This posting talked about how to expand the portfolio, and the ones that follow will discuss a large number of individual stocks. That can make the process seem complicated and time consuming. It's not.

Keep in mind that the current portfolio was developed over many years. Also, because of when it was developed and the limited range of investment tools available at that time, it was built stock by stock. It started with the purchase of three stocks. The next year, one of those stocks was replaced and a couple of stocks were added. After that, one stock was added each year until the number of stocks reached 10.

It is realistic to think that despite the demands of career and family, it is possible to identify one good investment opportunity per year. It's also probably a good discipline. It forces the investor to pick their very best investment idea. One doesn't need to do extensive analysis to identify one potential investment opportunity a year. Just in the course of living life and being attentive one can identify a good opportunity each year.

It's totally anecdotal, but that has been my experience. In the stock-by-stock discussion that follows, I will mention some bloopers. Almost invariably they were the second or third stock I tried to pick in any given year. Initially, they tended to be the ones furthest from my firsthand experience. Put differently, it sometimes took two or three tries to get industry exposure to areas where I lacked firsthand experience that I could use to judge the companies brand strength and marketing skill.

The bloopers occurred at the beginning of the effort to build this portfolio when I wanted to get some industry diversity fairly quickly. They also occurred much later when I added more money to the portfolio due to 401(k) rollovers or made a contribution that I thought justified more than one purchase.

Once the portfolio reached 10 stocks, portfolio management consisted of turning on the automatic dividend reinvestment and reviewing quarterly reports (they were hard copy and only available quarterly). Because I owned stock in the 10 companies, I naturally noted any news coverage of the companies. Once a year, I read the annual reports of the companies. In one instance, I actually sold the company because reading the annual report was extremely time-consuming and required a lot of analysis. Even after reading all the footnotes and examining the financials, it was hard to determine the health of the company. If a company makes understanding their business complicated and time-consuming, get out of the business. That was the situation for many years, and the portfolio stayed at 10 stocks.