Who Is Winning India?

In two previous articles, I had a look at the Indian aircraft market. One article dealt with the current market forecast, while the other article dealt with the factors that support the growing demand for aircraft in India. In this article, I want to have a look at how the market is being divided by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), Boeing (BA) and other players at present and how many orders there still are to be won by manufacturers.

Source: www.financialexpress.com

Current market

Figure 1: Active fleet by type (Source: AeroAnalysis)

AeroAnalysis analyzed the fleet that is in active scheduled revenue service and over 75% of the aircraft in service today are single aisle aircraft, 12% of the aircraft are the for jet makers more profitable widebody jets and the remaining 10% are regional aircraft.

Figure 1: Active narrowbody fleet by type (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What we see when looking at the active narrow body fleet is that this fleet currently is being dominated by Airbus. A third of the market is for Boeing, while two thirds of the market is for Airbus. One could say that Airbus has appealed more with the Airbus A320, because it is a newer design concept. I think that Airbus at an early stage has recognized the importance of the Indian aircraft market to its business and has steeply discounted its jet to win a huge portion of that market.

Figure 2: Active widebody fleet by type (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The wide body fleet is a whole different story, Boeing has been able to sell the Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 to airlines in India while the Airbus A350 is relatively new leaving only the Airbus A330 to win orders for Airbus in India. Airbus has 15% in this market segment while Boeing has 85% of the market. This clear market domination can be attributed to the need of aircraft such as the Boeing 777 and the earlier market entry of the Boeing 787, which appeals to Indian airlines as well.

Figure 3: Division active fleet between jet makers (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Looking at the current active market we see that Airbus is in the lead; 54% of the market belongs to Airbus, 10% to Bombardier and ATR and the remaining 36% is for Boeing. With that in mind and the knowledge that the Indian market is the fastest growing market in the world, it is clear that Boeing should land more sales campaigns to benefit from the huge potential this market has to offer.

What is left of the pie?

To determine how many orders are not locked in yet by jet makers, I have collected the data of all outstanding orders by Indian carriers and have added the 2017 deliveries to Indian airlines from the jet makers’ factories up until August. The addition of the 2017 deliveries is to compensate for the fact that part of the deliveries that Boeing has forecasted has already occurred and thus no longer needs to be filled.

Table 1: Division forecasted demand per segment for the world and India

Table 1 shows there is demand for 2,100 aircraft up from 1,850 a year ago. One of the main questions that investors should ask is how many of those orders did already end up in the respective order books or have already been delivered in 2017. After carefully analyzing the outstanding orders, I can conclude that excluding tentative agreements 50% of the demand is already in the order books up from 40% a year ago.

Figure 3: Remaining market by segment (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Last year there were 261 jets to be delivered from 2016 up until 2035 and Boeing captured 19 orders. In the meantime, Boeing has delivered some jets to Air India reducing the filled orders to 15, while Boeing increased its forecast for wide body aircraft by 30 units leaving 295 unfilled orders that can be valued over $90B. SpiceJet has said it will be wet-leasing two Dreamliner aircraft, but given that this is a wet-lease I don’t have included these aircraft in the calculations.

If we were to apply the current market share to the upcoming demand, Boeing could sell 250 wide body aircraft to Indian operators with a dollar value of these orders is approximately $76.6B. One big unknown is where these orders have to come from. Currently I am expecting Air India to order additional Boeing 787 jets. Another airline, SpiceJet, has contract flexibility to convert orders for the Boeing 737 MAX to wide body orders, most likely the Boeing 787 and I am also expecting that if Spicejet is going to operate long-haul they will be selecting the Boeing 787. Earlier, I also covered a rumor that Vistara was preparing an order for 50 Boeing 777X, but this rumor has not materialized. A sign of a possible order from Vistara is the fact that they are hiring Boeing pilots, while they currently only operate Airbus aircraft. So far nothing has materialized and an order for 50 Boeing 777X would be massive and not without risk. There is a lot to win on the widebody aircraft market, but it will be hard for Boeing to keep dominating the segment. Airbus likely also has seen the potential of this market segment and will try to find customers for the Airbus A350 and Airbus A330neo in India.

On the narrow body segment Airbus has started delivering its Airbus A320neo jets to customers, while there have been no additional orders thereby reducing the filled book from 592 to 578. Boeing has landed the long awaited order from SpiceJet for 100 Boeing 737 MAX in December 2016, while Jet Airways will be leasing 4 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft putting a total of 224 orders in Boeing’s bag. This leaves 978 orders to be won for Boeing and Airbus per Boeing’s market forecast.

Per the current market shares on the narrowbody market, Airbus should be able to receive an additional 610 orders versus 370 for Boeing. This is caused by Airbus currently having a significant market share on the narrow body market. The same way Airbus is likely prepared to discount its aircraft to penetrate the wide body market, Boeing is expected to do the same on the narrow body market.

For Boeing, the challenge will be to find airlines that it can sell hundreds of aircraft to. Airlines tend to only operate 1 single-aisle family, so the established airlines such as IndiGo, GoAir, Air Asia India and the relatively new Vistara are already loyal to Airbus, while Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Air India Express are loyal Boeing narrow body operators. So, for Boeing to win narrow body orders, it either needs to count on supporting growth of the existing Boeing operators or its needs to finds its customers among airlines that are yet to be formed and that would be a risk on the Indian market, since it is not only a fast-growing market, but also heavily dominated by a few airlines. A plus for Boeing is that Airbus has sold 417 jets to IndiGo, an airline that I do not expect to place follow up orders any time soon. So there certainly is the potential for Boeing and Airbus to divide the remaining orders equally.

Risks for Boeing and Airbus are that Boeing underestimated the potential of regional jet in India in favor of the single aisle market and possible appetite amongst Indian carriers to absorb aircraft that are coming off lease with other airlines instead of new jets.

Conclusion

The Indian market is the fastest growing air travel market, but the most valuable segment -the narrow body segment- is currently being dominated by Airbus and one would say that Boeing has little to no chances to penetrate that market, but I am expecting the IndiGo order to be a one-off order and that would equalize the order book a bit.

On the wide body market, Boeing’s domination is clear and I am expecting a Boeing to be able to sell far more Dreamliners on the Indian market than it already has done. At the same time, it should be pointed out that the Indian wide body market has shown no order activity since 2006 and even with easing civil aviation regulations, airlines have not started ordering wide body jets yet.

