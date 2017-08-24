OrthoPediatrics Files For $57.5 Million IPO

Recent financial results are enviable and I look forward to providing a final opinion when we know the remaining IPO details.

OrthoPediatrics has filed to raise $57.5 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

OrthoPediatrics (KIDS), a pediatric orthopedics company, intends to raise $57.5 million from an IPO of its common stock.

OrthoPediatrics develops pediatric orthopedic devices with a mission to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions such as trauma, deformity, spinal and sports injuries.

The firm’s financial performance in recent years is impressive, and it intends to use most of the IPO proceeds for marketplace fulfillment and sales & marketing, so the IPO is one worth watching.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we know all the IPO details.

Company and Technology

Warsaw, Indiana-based OrthoPediatrics was founded in 2006 to provide pediatric medical devices for children.

Management is headed by President & CEO Mark Throdahl and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peter Armstrong. Throdahl was previously Group President of Zimmer Inc. and Chief Executive of Consort Medical PLC. Dr. Armstrong also works for Adjunct Research Professor at Richard Ivey School of Business at Western University.

Below is a brief overview video of OrthoPediatrics’ mission:

(Source:YouTube)

The company’s products include:

Cannulated screws

Distal Femoral Osteotomy System (DFOS):

Locking Cannulated Blade (LCB):

Locking Proximal Femur (LPF)

PediFlex Flexible Nailing System

PediFrag

PediFrag Pediatric Specific Clavicle Plates

PediLoc Extension Osteotomy (PLEO) plate

Spica Table

Femur Locking Plated System

System Tibial Plate System

PediNail Intramedullary Nail

PediPlates

(Source: OrthoPediatrics)

Market and Competition

According to a market research by Grandview Research, the global orthopedic devices market was valued at USD $29.7 billion in 2015.

Technavio predicts the global orthopedic device market will grow steadily at a CAGR of 4% through 2020.

However, the pediatric device market is much smaller than the adult market and is likely 10% or less of the current market size.

Management estimates that the U.S. market potential for pediatric orthopedics is approximately $800 million out of a global $1.4 billion current value, and I believe those estimates are reasonable.

Some important drivers of expected growth include increasing aging population and the incidence of orthopedic diseases, such as arthritis, bursitis, fibromyalgia, hip pain, knee pain, trauma, and osteoporosis.

Major competitive vendors that provide pediatric orthopedic devices include:

Integra Lifesciences (IART)

NuVasive (NUVA)

Globus Medical

Wright Medical (WMGI)

Financials and IPO Details

OrthoPediatrics’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Topline revenue increases every year since 2014

High gross margins, increasing slightly every year since 2014

Cash flows are all negative, but 1Q 2017 has only $5,000 used in operations, which is essentially at breakeven

Below are the company’s operational results for the past 3 ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source:OrthoPediatrics S-1)

Revenue

1Q 2017: $10 million, 25% increase vs. prior (1Q 2016: $8 million)

2016: $37 million, 19% increase vs. prior

2015: $31 million, 29% increase vs. prior

2014: $24 million

Gross Margin (%)

1Q 2017: 76%

2016: 74%

2015: 70%

2014: 70%

Cash Flow From Operations

1Q 2017: $0.005 million cash flow used in operations

2016: $1 million cash flow used in operations

2015: $0.9 million cash flow used in operations

2014: $10 million cash flow used in operations

As of March 31, 2017, the company had $2 million in cash and $14 million in total liabilities.

OrthoPediatrics intends to raise $57.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares.

It intends to use the proceeds to pay dividends on its Series B preferred ($4.9 million) and the remaining proceeds to ‘invest in implant and instrument sets for consignment to our customers...to fund research and development activities...to expand our sales and marketing programs and…for working capital…’

Listed underwriters of the IPO include Piper Jaffray & Co, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, William Blair & Company, and BTIG.

Commentary

OrthoPediatrics provides a range of pediatric orthopedic-related surgical and medical devices to an arguably underserved but growing market.

Recent financial results have been impressive as the company has grown revenues at an average rate of high teens the to high twenties while growing gross margins.

Additionally, the firm is essentially at cash flow breakeven.

Management also appears to be earmarking most of the IPO proceeds for channel inventory build and sales & marketing efforts as well as some R&D.

While we don’t know the final terms of the IPO, based on the firm’s financial performance and the bulk of its proceeds to be used for marketplace execution, the IPO is definitely one to watch.

I’ll provide an update when we know more IPO details.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.