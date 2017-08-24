Axon A Buy - Despite Declining Net Income And Increased Expenses

Introduction

In the most recent earnings call, Axon (AAXN) announced that year-over-year net Income has fallen 37.6%, diluted EPS has fallen 42.9%, and expenses have increased 44.1% to a cool $44.8 million. There were some other sore spots in the report as well with gross margins dropping from 63% a year ago to 57% and as a direct result after reporting the quarter's earnings on August 8th, shares fell over 10% despite earnings beating by $0.01. Regardless of the fact that the company is doing as expected, investors still decided to dump shares - which I happily scooped up because the long-term growth thesis remains intact and on track.

Axon Has the Products That Law Enforcement Needs

Everyone is familiar with tasers - that was even the basis of the former name of the company until the recent change. Tasers still continue be a large part of the company's business, and 139,122 tasers and 1.98 million cartridges, were sold accounting for over $200 million in revenue with the Axon segment coming in a little over $65 million with 47,979 body cameras sold. SOURCE

Right, wrong, or indifferent - body cameras being worn by law enforcement officers is a trend that is likely to become the new normal as many departments employing their use have seen favorable results.

Growth of Axon's sales in the software and sensors (the segment including body cameras and related accessories) growing 101% year-over-year, and this growth is expected to continue. Law enforcement may very well be eventually mandated by local, state, or even the federal government to wear body cameras which would certainly facilitate even more rapid adoption of the product. While these body cameras are the key to success for the company, they are not what will provide the profit - that's where the company's software and data management services come in.

Focus on Axon's Services - Not its Products

The taser is what put Axon on the map, and while more are becoming aware of the company's body cameras as a piece of hardware, they often overlook the company's services segment they drive. Axon does not make much money on its body cameras - the services though are another story. For Q2 the sector's gross margin was 70% which is down 1.3% from the same period prior due to non-recurring expenses related to data migration to a new cloud storage provider. Not only is the margin impressive - but so is the growth for the demand of the service as cumulative licenses booked for evidence.com have increased for 6 straight quarters leading to annual recurring revenues also increasing.

Most recently in Q2 the company had an all time quarterly high of $81.9 million in Axon and Evidence.com bookings and also saw both annual service revenue and future contracted revenue reach all-time highs. Showing that their strategy is working and producing results.

Axon believes that there is potential for approximately one million licenses in the United States with another one million internationally, this makes the current 169,000 licenses approximately 8.5% of the total opportunity that exists.

Of the $1 billion opportunity that the company believes exists in the United States, $700 million is from services related to body and fleet cameras.

Conclusion

While investors seemed disappointed with increased spending and decreased earnings per share, it's seems they may have judged this company's future potential on only a few quarters and have missed the forest for the trees. With strong tailwinds favoring Axon's future business model I believe that this a great long term investment that I plan on holding for the foreseeable future as my thesis remains intact that law enforcement officers will be using body cameras more and more as we move towards the future as well as favoring "less-than-lethal" tactics. Axon is already the market leader and has begun the process of getting law enforcement agencies deeply embedded into its ecosystem of services and hardware setting up a future of strong and recurring revenues.

