GE: Believe It Or Not, There Are Reasons To Be Bullish

There are legitimate reasons to be bullish about GE's long-term business prospects and I will cover two reasons within this article.

GE shares have greatly underperformed the broader market so far in 2017 but I believe that now is not the right time to sell your shares.

General Electric (GE) shareholders - that is, the ones that are still left - have been on a roller coaster ride over the last two years, as GE's stock price has bounced around between the mid-$20's and low-$30's over this period of time.

(Source: Nasdaq)

More recently, however, it has been nothing but bad news for this industrial conglomerate (and its shareholders) as bears have keyed in on the uncertainty related to where management's updated fiscal 2018 guidance may fall out (expected to be delivered in November 2017) and have highlighted concerns over the company's ability to generate cash (and sustain its rich dividend).

As shown, the company's stock is currently sitting close to a 52-week low but, as I described in this recent article, I believe that now is not the right time to sell your GE shares. The pushback that I received lately was that GE should not be viewed as a buy just because shares are trading close to a 52-week low. I completely agree and I would be the first to admit that investors should not purchase GE shares simply because of the company's poor stock performance. However, I believe that there are legitimate reasons for long-term investors to be bullish about GE, especially at $24 or $25 per share, as we head into the second half of 2017. Let me explain.

It Is Not That Bad. Believe Me.

The concerns that have been raised about this storied company - poor cash flow generation, weak oil & gas industry, and margin pressure - have been well-documented here on Seeking Alpha, but let's not forget that this company's roof is not yet falling in. To this point, GE reported Q2 2017 financial results that beat the consensus bottom-line estimate (adjusted EPS of $0.28 vs $0.25). Plus, the company reported Q2 2017 revenues and profits that were only down by 2% and 1%, respectively, when compared to the same period in the prior year.

Therefore, in my mind, the extremely bearish picture that the financial community has been painting about this company is a bit much (GE shares are down ~20% while the S&P 500 is up 8%). As expected, the Oil & Gas segment reported results that left investors wanting more. The Transportation segment also failed to impress. Management has already communicated to investors that both of these segments are likely going to be conducting business in "challenging" operating environments over the next two quarters, but, again, this is not new news.

On a brighter note, the Aviation and Renewable Energy segments both reported double-digit earnings growth for the quarter. I believe that there are plenty of reasons to be bullish about GE's prospects, but, in my opinion, the business prospects for these two segments should be on the top of that list.

Aviation

For Q2 2017, Aviation's revenue was flat when compared to the prior period but the segment had impressive double-digit YoY profit growth.

The segment's profit growth was largely a result of a positive business mix (i.e. higher services volume) and, as management described in the Q2 2017 conference call, cost efficiencies. Reducing structural costs is an area that management has been laser focused on - the company is ahead of schedule by the tune of $670MM in reducing structural costs for full-year 2017 - and it is already paying dividends for the Aviation segment.

Furthermore, Aviation reported strong order growth of 14%, or up $7.3B, with services leading the charge with 15% growth.

Looking out, investors should be encouraged by the recent results of this darling operating segment. This is one of the few businesses that has the potential to change the way that the market views GE. It also helps that recent reports highlighted the fact that GE's jet engine is outpacing United Technologies's (UTX) new jet engine in orders by the tune of 10-to-1.

(Source: Bloomberg)

This is great news for GE Aviation (and this company). The sales for this GE jet engine are not enough to be move the needle for this $200B company, but it will be these types of small victories that will eventually result in investors viewing this industrial conglomerate in a more positive light. But, yes, it will take time.

Renewable Energy

For Q2 2017, Renewable Energy reported double-digit growth in both revenues and profit.

GE has been winning plenty of contracts across the globe to supply wind turbines (see here for the latest win to supply Australia with 123 turbines) and the financial results for Renewable Energy show just how meaningful this operating unit will be to the "new" GE as the conglomerate continues to transition to a more-industrial focused company. In my opinion, this is a segment that does not receive enough attention from the financial community. Most people in the market are bearish on the oil industry's prospects over the next few decades, so it makes sense to think that this operating segment will be a direct beneficiary.

This is actually already starting to play out, as the U.S. Energy Information Administration (or EIA) recently reported that wind and solar accounted for 10% of U.S. electricity generation in March 2017 (first month to ever hit double-digits).

(Source: EIA's Today In Energy)

10% may not seem like much but it is up big from just a few short years ago (it was about 7% in 2016). Many critics of renewable energy believes that a shift away from "dirty energy" would costs thousands of jobs and that it would be cost prohibitive. However, according to recent Stanford research report, there is a possibility that the shift would actually cut out costs and create millions of jobs.

(Source: A Stanford Research Report, dated July 2017)

This is not the only report that highlighted the need for countries to transition to renewable energy and, in my opinion, the idea that a majority of a country's energy consumption could come from "clean energy" is really starting to gain steam (no pun intended). According to this Stanford research, over 20MM net long-term jobs would be created if the identified countries would transition to 100% renewable energy.

Yes, this research is biased and no one really knows what the near-term future may hold for renewable energy (or oil and gas for that matter) but it is hard to deny that GE is well-positioned to capitalize on the trend of producing more clean energy in the years ahead. Plus, the company recently merged its oil and gas assets to create Baker Hughes, A GE Company (BHGE) during this prolonged downturn in the oil and gas industry so GE will benefit if the industry recovers in the next few years. If not, the new BHGE would be a viable standalone entity in a low commodity priced environment so I would not be surprised if Mr. Flannery decided to spin-off/sell the remainder of this company.

The growth in renewable energy is from the lower left to the upper right and, in my opinion, this is not going to change anytime soon.

Bottom Line

The sum of the parts of this company is worth a lot more than GE's current valuation, of course, in my opinion. This company has great businesses in industries that have tremendous growth prospects and the operating segments highlighted within this article are just two examples. The Aviation and Renewable Energy segments, along with several other business units, are being lost in the shuffle and this could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for investors with a time horizon longer than one-to-two years.

I do not expect GE shares to outperform the market in 2017 but I believe that the reward currently far outweighs the risk at ~$24/share. The pundits will likely keep reporting on the risk of a dividend cut and the possibility that Mr. Flannery will lower the 2018 EPS guidance below $2 but I would advise GE shareholders to simply stay the course. There are legitimate reasons to be bullish about GE and it is important to remember that the roof is not yet falling in, even though the bears are doing a great job at making it seem like it is.

Full Disclosure: GE is the largest holding in my R.I.P. Portfolio and I have no plans to reduce my position in the near future.

Author's Note: All slides were obtained from GE's Q2 2017 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise stated.

