Political Risk Sinks An Otherwise Profitable Sberbank

While the company itself is quite undervalued based on pure metrics, the political risk premium is starting to become astronomical.

Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) released its second quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting an impressive profit amid a tightening sanctions environment and increasingly hostile geopolitical space for Russia and consequently its securities markets, as I have previously written about.

While Sberbank's earnings are impressive given the already difficult environment the bank is operating in, I believe geopolitical risk is only tightening and investors will also find that the bank's particular cash flows will be at risk as time develops.

Sberbank's Second-Quarter Earnings: Impressive When Looked at In Isolation

By traditional Western investment analysis measures, Sberbank's second-quarter earnings were remarkably impressive. The state-owned mega-bank, which controls a third of Russia's total deposits, posted growth in earnings, corporate loans, consumer loans, deposits, as well as overall net interest margin. In response to the earnings, the stock rallied +2.95% on its American OTC market while rallying +2.5% on the Moscow Exchange.

(Figure 1: Sberbank Price YTD, Source: Google Finance)

The earnings also came a day after the United States government issued further sanctions on various entities and individuals with economic ties to North Korea, including Russian persons. The sanctions primarily focused on raw-material and energy providers and no one directly affiliated with Sberbank appears to be on the updated list. However, as the Russia-scandal continues to rage on daily in America's capital, it is a reminder of the persistent geopolitical uncertainty and risk.

(Figure 2: RUB:USD Exchange Rate YTD, Source: Google Finance)

The Ruble has achieved some level of stability since its massive collapse back in 2014 during the general oil price decline, yet still remains in fluctuation in part undoubtedly due to the continued geopolitical risk of cross-border transactions with Russia. As a reminder, the Ruble may be very relevant as well for one's individual Russia-related securities depending on the way they are structured and denominated.

Sberbank: Profitable, But Political Risk Weighs On It

A look through Sberbank's financial statements shows that it is, by all measures, a bank that is well-capitalized, growing, profitable, and dominant in its market region (Russia).

However the uncertainty from sanctions and other political risk factors may affect not only the Ruble price in the future, but also the means of accessing Sberbank's cash flows, as well as the Russian economy itself and if the demand for credit begins to shrink.

i. Sberbank Remains a Strong Russian Bank

On the profitability side, Sberbank reported earnings per share of RUB 8.36, up from 7.79 (+7.3%) in Q1 2017 and 6.62 (+26.2%) in Q2 2016.

The net interest margin rate was up to 6.0%, compared to Q1 2017's 5.8% and Q2 2016's 5.6%. Overall net interest income was up to RUB 357.6 B, up from Q1 2017's 336.6 B (+6.2%) and Q2 2016's 339.3 B (+5.3%).

Overall return on equity increased to 24.8% compared to 23.1% in Q1 2017 and 22.8% in Q2 2016.

A deeper dive into the financial statements also shows us that Sberbank, sensibly given the current sanctions situation, retains the bulk of its assets in Russia and in particular the Moscow-area.

Below I've prepared a chart that compares the relative concentration of Sberbank's assets and how they have changed, as of June 30, 2017, compared to its situation on December 31, 2016.

(Figure 3: Sberbank Asset Change Analytics in Billions of RUB)

As you can see, in fact their assets have not grown significantly in the past half-year. Almost 85% of the bank's assets remain concentrated in Russia, where growth even there is slow in comparison. Ironically Sberbank's non-Russian assets are growing slightly, both in absolute terms and relative to its overall asset portfolio. Their net interest margin segment comparisons show similar proportions.

The financial statements do not provide further detail by country in the "other countries" category for revenues, profits, and assets, besides brief general notes on the countries activities in Turkey, China, and otherwise. It is therefore difficult to analyze Sberbank's precise cash flows from other blocs and nations. However based on these finances, we see that at the moment Sberbank remains a Russian-centered bank, even if international transactions remain a significant part of it.

ii. Sanctions-Risk Continues to Weigh Down on Sberbank

The political risk from past, continuing, and future European and American actions comes in two forms.

The first form of political risk is against Sberbank itself as an institution. Sberbank was first sanctioned, as part of a general sanction on Russian state-affiliated companies, in 2014 during the Crimea conflict. The sanctions significantly restricted the institutions' access to international credit markets. Various countries have a variety of their own individual sanctions policies as well towards Sberbank, largely due to its status as Russia's primary state-controlled financial services bank.

In particular, the new sanctions bill signed into law by the President on August 2 presents even greater credit risks to companies like Sberbank. The bill will allow several U.S. government agencies to determine if the current methods of investing in Russian state-owned company securities will be deemed illegal under sanctions law. This will significantly reduce access to capital and debt for Sberbank, further isolating it into a Russia-centered bank.

Furthermore, the new sanctions bill will make it so that many investors, particularly in America, will find that they are no longer able to access Russian securities. Once that time comes, they may have to face the market-timing risk of having to dispose of their securities at an inopportune time.

Lastly, currently the Russian government, as seen in Sberbank's financials, is a major creditor and client of Sberbank in terms of assets, loans, and everything else. The Russian government has still been able to access international credit markets despite the sanctions against Sberbank, and therefore indirectly Sberbank relies still on international capital markets through the Russian government itself.

The new sanction bill changes that. With the Russian government increasingly deprived of access to international capital, Sberbank's profitability and asset growth may very well soon turn into the red.

The second form of political risk against Sberbank is regarding overall headwinds in the Russian economy. As a retail and commercial bank, Sberbank is particularly sensitive to economic indicators and trends that will affect its loan demand, net interest margin, and asset growth.

Russia's central bank is particularly friendly towards the state-owned companies. However it can only do so much when Russia still has so many increasingly haphazard connections to the international economy and market.

Russia's economic prospects remain dim for a variety of reasons, ranging from lack of international investment and capital access to low oil prices to an unstable legal system that does not properly allow entrepreneurs and businesspersons to invest and take on risk.

Conclusion

Sberbank is no value-trap, as on an objective financial basis the bank is profitable, growing, well-capitalized, a market leader, and stable. Sberbank rather is more like a gem stuck in quicksand, as the environment around it inevitably makes it a poor investment.

Sberbank's immediate risks center from the increasingly worrisome near-term mechanics of sanctions against both it in particular and Russia as a whole. These risks not only will reduce Sberbank's financial growth, through dramatically reducing its access to international capital markets, but also may very well prevent American and European investors from finding investment vehicles to partake in the Russian equity market anymore.

Long-term economic concerns in Russia also are particularly worrisome for a retail and commercial banking business so centered in Russia.

It always remains possible that geopolitical risk reverses by some series of events or another. If that happens, undoubtedly the upside from a Sberbank without a political risk discount would be significant.

However at the moment, despite Sberbank's attractive financials, near-certain geopolitical risks continue to drive a wedge against investing it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.