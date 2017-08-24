Diverging Paths

Consumer and business confidence levels has rebounded despite any measurable progress on the fiscal front and an increase in volatility in financial markets.

The objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Retail Sales

Led by strength in autos and internet sales, retail sales rose a surprising 0.6% in July and June’s numbers were revised upward. This is good news coming out of the gates for the third quarter. The results were still impressive when excluding autos, rising 0.5%. It seems that used auto sales are picking up the slack where new auto sales have slowed substantially this year. These results led to an impressive 4.2% year-over-year gain in sales, but I will note that revisions are substantial from month to month and these are preliminary results.

Core retail sales exclude autos, gas, building materials, as well as bar and restaurant sales. This metric also rose 0.5% in July, and it is the figure used to calculate the increase in spending on consumer goods. While July results were strong, you can see that year-over-year sales growth continues to follow a trend of lower highs and lower lows. This is obviously due to the decline in year-over-year real wage growth, but it is also a result of rising debt levels and lower savings rates. Credit card balances rose $20 billion in the second quarter to the highest level since late 2009, while the saving rate in June declined to 3.8%, which is down from 6.3% in 2015 and near pre-recession lows. This combination slows future sales.

Business Inventories

Total business inventories, which include those of retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers, rose 0.5% in June, while business sales rose 0.3%. This led to an increase in the inventory-to-sales ratio from 1.38 to 1.39. The sales-to-inventory ratio is rising once again, which either means that businesses are building inventories in anticipation of stronger sales or sales are slowing. I think it is a combination of the two, as the build was concentrated among retailers and auto and auto parts dealers.

Home Construction

Housing starts fell 4.8% in July to a lower-than-expected 1.15 million on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis in what is starting to look like a declining trend (5-month average), as can be seen below. Building permits declined 4.1% to an annualized rate of 1.22 million. Housing starts are now down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis, but permits are up 4.1%, which still bodes well for future construction. It is too early to tell whether housing will be a headwind or a tailwind to growth in the second half of this year.

Industrial Production

Industrial production rose 0.2% in July, led by a 1.6% increase in utility output and a 0.5% increase in mining activity. However, manufacturing activity (most heavily weighted) contracted 0.1% due to a big decline in auto production, which comes as no surprise and sales continue to slow and inventories remain bloated. This will weigh on industrial production in the months ahead.

Confidence

Consumer and business confidence remain far more resilient than I expected, given the lack of progress on healthcare or tax reform. The situation in Washington seems to be rapidly deteriorating by the day. Still, the NFIB Small Business Optimism index rebounded to 105.2, reversing a series of monthly declines that began at the beginning of the year. Deregulation must be having a significant impact on the bottom lines of small business owners.

While small business owners remain confident, investors in small-cap stocks seem to be losing some confidence in the domestic economy, considering that the Russell 2000 index (IWM) has given back all of its gains for the year. It briefly dipped into negative territory last week on a year-to-date basis and remains below its 200-day moving average. I still question whether financial markets have regained their discounting capabilities.

The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index climbed to 96.7 in August, but this preliminary survey was conducted prior to the tragic events in Virginia. The Index of Consumer Expectations rose a substantial 8.5 points, but the Index of Present Conditions dipped more than 4 points. I’m not sure what consumers are expecting, other than continued economic mediocrity, but perhaps that will suffice to keep confidence at current levels. Confidence is a coincident indicator.

Conclusion

I will admit that I am a little perplexed. Consumer and business confidence, as well as stock prices, rose substantially following last November’s presidential election on the expectation that things would get done! Regardless of your political leanings, it is hard to argue that a lot has been accomplished, and that is all I care about. At the same time, while lagging indicators like the unemployment rate continue to reflect economic strength, there are clear signs that this expansion is waning.

Debt levels, delinquency rates and a lack of savings are raising yellow flags. Borrowing costs have nowhere to go but up. Monetary policy is slowly tightening, while fiscal policy has come to a standstill. With so many indicators following diverging paths, it is very difficult to determine which on the economy will follow in the months ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.