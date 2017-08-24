Northwest Biotherapeutics: Statistically Satisfying

Nearly 4 years ago, I analyzed Phase 1/2 trial data for NWBO’s product DCVax-L, and found some very interesting results, that were influential enough to gain my interest in investing in the company. Fast forward to today, nearing the Phase 3 results of this long trial, we are in an unusual circumstance, in that, unbeknownst to many, we have been presented with data and insight to the results of the trial. But before we get to the number crunching, I want to make you, the reader, aware of the risks of this investment.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:NWBO) is a long shot; a penny stock on the brink of collapse; the washed up boxer from the streets of Philly, with nothing to lose, and everything to gain. NWBO has no products, no revenue, a bleak balance sheet, and continual cash burn that has placed them in a "Make It or Break It" position, and this is reflected in their share price (and then some). NWBO's survival rests solely on the results of their DCVax-L Phase 3 Trial due sometime before the end of 2017. Therefore one must understand that with negative results, a NWBO investment is most likely lost, but reversely, with positive results, NWBO becomes the Rocky Balboa of the Biopharma industry; the possible catalyst for a completely new treatment industry; immunotherapy, the next disruptive innovation in the Biotech industry. And of course, with that would come a substantial return on investment if you own NWBO stock on the ground floor.

As I mentioned, prior to my warnings, we have been presented with some insight to the results of the Phase 3 trial prior to data lock and un-blinding. Without crunching any numbers, and only look at the surface, we know that DCVax-L has a 33% probability of success, as 1 in 3 Phase 3 Trials in Oncology (Clinical Development Success Article, Page 9) achieve FDA approval. However, I believe that the probability of DCVax-L's chances of success are actually much greater.

Let's begin with the screening halt in the summer of 2015, as this provides a hard date to which we are able to calculate with. Couple this with the news that the 248the PFS event occurred sometime in early 2017, we are provided with enough information to do some additional statistical analysis. Now since the trial is blinded we must evaluate any trial results against historical SOC trials. From this we can easily see that there is one of two things happening with the DCVax-L P3 trial; either the vaccine is truly working, in particular with significantly increased PFS results, or the entire trial population is abnormally showing longer PFS free results never seen before in any SOC trial. Let’s delve into the numbers and the math behind this conclusion.

Let’s start off with the givens. We know the enrollment schedule, as was provided at ASCO 2017 and shown below:

We also know that in Feb 2017, NWBO announced that they reached just over the 248 PFS events. For 83 patients to be PFS free somewhere at the start of 2017, and using the ASCO enrollment curve, showing ~9 - 10 patients enrolled a month (with 3 as late as November 2015), we are provided with some mathematical insight to the PFS results of the overall trial. As we all know, it is a blinded trial, and as such there is no way of comparing the two populations without un-blinding the data. However, we are able to evaluate the trial group as a whole. We are also more confident in comparing overall trial results against past PFS results for Standard Of Care (SOC) for newly diagnosed GBM patients because historically, PFS results have changed little over time. PFS results have consistently shown median PFS values < 9 – 10 months (i.e Stupp et. Al., ICT-107 P2, etc…), with numerous trials reported results significantly below < 6 months (take Optune’s 4.0 month mPFS for SOC).

Assuming that the 83 PFS free patients were the most recent 83 patients enrolled, you would have a distribution of patients PFS free as far back as March 2015, meaning 14.5 - 23 months.

However, I think both long and shorts would agree, there is no way that 100% of the last enrolled patients were all part of that 83. Probably over half of them were, but of course we don’t have that information. For this article, I will use the PFS curves from the ICT-107 Phase 2 trial (shown below from ASCO presentation), as this trial is fairly recent, has similar eligibility criteria to DCvax-L’s Phase 3 trial, and provides some of the highest median PFS and OS values of any GBM trial historically.

Evidence

From the SOC PFS curve from the ICT-107 P2 control group, we know that less than ~20% of newly diagnosed GBM patients are PFS free > 14 -15 months (most other PFS curves show 10 – 15% at 14 – 15 months). Therefore the first evidence of efficacy is that, since 83 patients or 25% of the entire trial, are PFS free at least 14 - 15 months or more (see Table 1 below), there is no way these 83 patients are part of the normal SOC. Unless the SOC population somehow displays abnormally higher PFS results than what every other SOC trial has shown (including ICT-107's P2 Trial), we already know that there is a significant jump in PFS results overall. Now one can argue (and the shorts will) that 25% is fairly close to 20% and so this is too close to draw a significant conclusion. However, we must understand that the value is actually north of 25%, as there should be additional patients within the other 2/3 of the trial that would have also shown PFS > 15 months.

Table 1: PFS Results assuming all 83 patients were most recently enrolled.

Enrollment Month PFS Length Number of 83 PFS Enrolled % of Total Nov-15 15.27 months 83 25% Oct-15 16.30 months 80 24% Sep-15 17.30 months 70 21% Aug-15 18.30 months 60 18% Jul-15 19.30 months 50 15% Jun-15 20.30 months 40 12% May-15 21.30 months 30 9% Apr-15 22.30 months 20 6% Mar-15 23.30 months 10 3%

Evidence Analysis

Now first off, we know from common sense that the 83 progression free patients that rang in 2017, were not the 83 most recent patients to have been enrolled. Even assuming high efficacy, a significant number of the patients enrolled between 2014 and 2015, would have seen some tumor progression, and would not have been counted in the 83. Let’s assume another 80 patients were enrolled with those 83 PFS free, however, all 80 saw some type of tumor progression which excluded them from the 83. This gives 163 patients and would see enrollment as far back as June 2014 (coincidently 50% enrollment), meaning the median PFS of these 163 patients would have been ~15 months.

That means the 83 patients would be PFS free between 14.5 - 30 months. And the other 80 patients, we don't know what their PFS value would have been. What we do know is that the other half, the 80 patients, that progressed, would have a PFS value between 1 and 30 months. To be conservative, let’s assume that only 20% of the other 80 patients would have progressed somewhere < 14 - 15 months. At 163 patients, that is just under half of the overall trial size, which would leave 168 patients enrolled prior to April 2014.

Let’s assume that these 168 patients show similar results to the SOC group of the ICT-107 Phase 2 trial. Therefore, ~20% would show progression free survival of ~15 months, giving another ~34 patients along with the 83 patients. This increases the overall percentage up to ~35% of the entire trial exhibiting PFS values > 15 months (see Table 2 below). And again, this is assuming no efficacy or increase in PFS values with the first 168 patients. If there truly is efficacy (as is already proven with the 83 patients or 25% of all 331), then it is likely that the median PFS value of the overall trial is somewhere near or above 14 – 15 months.

Table 2: Estimated PFS results using all 331 patients

Enrollment Month* PFS Length Number of Progression Free Survivors % of Total Trial Patients Nov-15 15.27 months 115 35% Oct-15 16.30 months 106 32% Sep-15 17.30 months 95 29% Aug-15 18.30 months 88 27% Jul-15 19.30 months 81 25% Jun-15 20.30 months 73 22% May-15 21.30 months 58 17% Apr-15 22.30 months 53 16% Mar-15 23.30 months 48 14% Feb-15 24.30 months 43 13% Jan-15 25.30 months 38 11% Dec-14 26.30 months 33 10% Nov-14 27.30 months 21 6% Oct-14 28.30 months 16 5% Sep-14 29.30 months 11 3% Aug-14 30.30 months 6 2% Jul-14 31.30 months 1 0%

* The total number of PFS patients at the specified PFS length includes patients enrolled prior to July 2014

Additional Analysis

Now it is important to understand that all these comparisons above are utilizing the overall trial; all 331 patients of the trial. I have shown that there is strong evidence that overall, there is an indication of efficacy compared to other SOC trial data. However, as we know, this is a blinded trial, and 1/3 of the patients are initially treated with a placebo. Therefore, it stands to reason that the control group of this trial will not show such high PFS results, and means that a significant portion of the 83 patients are part of the vaccinated group. Using this information, the SOC results of the ICT-107 Phase 2 trial, and the knowledge that only 2/3 of the patients are vaccinated at enrollment, we may be able to add further detail to the analysis. So assuming only 2/3 of the 83 may be counted towards the vaccinated group's PFS results, as well as only 2/3 of the remaining patients not included in the 83 (248 other patients), we can determine the percentage of the entire 221 vaccinated group that would be progression free over 15 months (again, this is assuming ICT-107’s SOC group curve that starts at ~ 20% for 14 – 15 months PFS) as shown in Table 3 below. It is also worthy to note that if we were to use lower SOC PFS curve results, the percentages in these tables would drop, but so would the % of the SOC being compared meaning the gap would actually widen, providing even more weight for high PFS efficacy results.

Table 3: Estimated PFS results utilizing only the non-crossover group.

Enrollment Month* PFS Length Number of PFS % of Total Nov-15 15.27 months 88 40% Oct-15 16.30 months 87 39% Sep-15 17.30 months 80 36% Aug-15 18.30 months 70 32% Jul-15 19.30 months 65 30% Jun-15 20.30 months 61 27% May-15 21.30 months 54 24% Apr-15 22.30 months 41 18% Mar-15 23.30 months 37 17% Feb-15 24.30 months 34 15% Jan-15 25.30 months 31 14% Dec-14 26.30 months 27 12% Nov-14 27.30 months 24 11% Oct-14 28.30 months 14 6% Sep-14 29.30 months 11 5% Aug-14 30.30 months 7 3% Jul-14 31.30 months 4 2%

* The total number of PFS patients at the specified PFS length includes patients enrolled prior to July 2014 and only those in the vaccinated group.

As you can see with the results, the results increase even more, with ~40% of the vaccinated group showing a PFS of 14 – 15 months or greater. Again, this is assuming that the rest of the trial’s patients react similarly to SOC PFS statistics. As there is evidence that there is actually efficacy when compared to SOC trials, the actual PFS results for the vaccinated group is most likely going to be higher than this, and further strengthens my estimate of the median PFS results to be > 15 months for the vaccinated group.

Now I know that there will be many vocal critics regarding my mathematical methods and assumptions and that they will try and pick it apart, using various explanations and twists. And yes, I purposely did not evaluate the OS results, due mainly to the fact that the information on the 100 patients still alive in July 2017, or > ~20 months, isn’t as compelling as the PFS results that are known. Additionally, if the primary endpoint, PFS, shows extremely strong efficacy results, with a median PFS > ~ 15 months (as opposed to 8 – 9 months SOC), coupled with less convincing OS group differences, the fact that the vaccine has little to no harmful effects, increases PFS significantly, and that it was a cross over trial (and potentially strengthened if their overall patients are living longer), the FDA will have a difficult time not approving DCVax-L for a lethal, horribly aggressive disease.

In conclusion, let’s go back to the key piece of evidence that no one can argue. And that is ~83 patients have shown to be progression free somewhere between 14 months and 6 years, and this does not include PFS data from the other 248 patients. Even if all of the remaining 248 patients displayed PFS values lower than 14 months, the 25% would still be significantly better than the SOC results of any other GBM SOC trial, including ICT-107 Phase 2 control group results. That in itself shows that there is some type of efficacy in the DCVax-L’s vaccine, and at ~$0.20 a share, it seems like an investment with a lot of upside. We will not know what the true efficacy and results will be for DXVax-L until these results are unblinded in the coming months. And yes, the FDA does not typically approve trial results against outside SOC trial data and historical results, however, the whole crux of investing is to get in at the ground floor and to do that, the only way is to see something that everyone else doesn't. Getting a leg up, and insight to an investments potential future can allow one to identify great investments, and at this point, with the data we know to date, and the mathematical evaluations available, I for one, am statistically satisfied that there is enough evidence that DCVax-L's Phase 3 PFS results will show significant efficacy over SOC results, and that there is a high enough probability of success to warrant the investment in a riskier stock like NWBO.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWBO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own NWBO stock, and have owned the stock since my original article, NWBO Statistically Speaking, over 4 years ago.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.