Should You Take Social Security Early And Invest It?

By Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist

Gil Weinreich noted in an article at Seeking Alpha that the number of people taking Social Security when they are first eligible at 62 has declined sharply. Citing data from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, in 1996, 56% of men aged 62 claimed Social security compared to 35.6% in 2013.

The decision of when to take Social Security is obviously very important, but there are countless approaches on when the best time is, and most of them are quite sound. Take it at 62, live off the government’s money while preserving your own. Take it at 62 because you don’t usually start coming out ahead until your late 70s, and there is no guarantee you will live that long. Take it at 70 because the payout is 76% greater than at 62 and 32% greater than at most people’s FRA (full retirement amount). And everything in between.

Spousal benefits open up a whole other jar of complexities. President Obama took away deeming (a spouse takes the lower of his/her own benefit or the spousal benefit at 62 letting the other one grow and then switching). While this reduces the potential maximum that people will get, it does make things a little simpler and won’t make any shortfalls in the system worse. My wife doesn’t have her own benefit, her only choice is the spousal benefit. She is six years younger than me, so if I wait to take my benefit, then she will get more if I die early. This resonates with me.

How can I or anyone say that someone is wrong for wanting to take it at 62 whether it is for either of the two reasons I mentioned above, or any other reason. Neither of the two I mentioned for taking it early resonate with me, but they are not on their face, wrong. The point is making informed decisions, not making the decision that someone else feels is best. The risk of not living to my late 70s is low actuarially based on my parents and grandparents. If no male in my family ever made it to 70, I might view that one differently as an example.

In Gil’s above linked article, there was one reader comment that stuck out to me as being very interesting. It was about taking it at 62 investing the payment. I’ve obviously seen the idea before, but the way he worded made me want to explore it a bit. My payout at 62 would be about $1,800 in today’s dollars. If the $1,800 were the only earned income, then it would not be taxable. If total earned income was between $32,000 and $44,000, then 50% of the $1,800 would be taxable (still probably resulting in a small amount owed), and above $44,000, 85% would be taxable.

That detail aside, $1,800 times 12 times eight years until age 70 would add up to $172,800 plus whatever return assumption you want apply if this interests you. Assuming a linear 4% annual average return (bad assumption, of course), then the pot would be $206,000, which is not insignificant. Social security grows at 8% per year. In financial planning terms, 4% is nice a conservative baseline; the higher your return assumption, the less conservative. A plan that relies on beating 8% might be a stretch for most people.

Another thing to consider is that Social Security is reduced when earned income is greater than some level ($16,920 in 2017). In both comments about taxes, I specifically used the word earned because these two tax-related drawbacks don’t apply to passive income. Google it for more specifics, but passive income applies to rents collected (usually but not always) from investment property but not from investment portfolios.

Hopefully, this post frames the question as there are countless variables to everyone’s individual circumstance. Taking capital market risk to beat a guaranteed 8% bump that goes with deferring Social Security doesn’t resonate with me, but, of course, it will resonate with some folks, and they’ll go that route.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

AdvisorShares is an SEC registered RIA, which advises to actively managed exchange traded funds (Active ETFs). The article has been written by Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist.