Why We Own Facebook, Not Netflix

Facebook (FB) is a great business and Netflix (NFLX) is simply a good business. Think about the two business models for a moment. Think how Facebook gets their sales dollars (advertising) versus Netflix (subscription services). The purpose of this article is not to illustrate Facebook versus Netflix as competitors in a business sense, but as two different investment opportunities and why we have selected Facebook for our growth portfolio and not Netflix.

Think about their cost structure. Facebook doesn't pay for content. Over 2 billion users connect and create their own content and share it with others, and Facebook then connects businesses to these users and generates ad revenue. On the other hand, Netflix is in a tight spot competing with Amazon (AMZN), Time Warner (TWX), and other new entrants to acquire and create premium content to be sold via subscription revenues to their subscriber bases. Facebook and Netflix are strong growth stocks, however, if you had strong talent and unlimited resources who would it be able to take share from? How much capital is required to simply run the business, how much is required to grow each?

The best businesses have high returns on capital and require little incremental investments to grow. First, let's compare the return on invested capital of Facebook to Netflix.

Facebook has been on an uptrend since 2012 which implies a wide economic moat over competitors.

Netflix, on the other hand, has had a steady and mediocre return on invested capital implying their economic moat is deteriorating.

Netflix while enjoying a very high return on invested capital historically, has since come down and has been unable to generate a significant return on the capital given. Now a five-year average, ROIC of roughly 7% is not a sign of a bad business but not a great one either.

Another metric that we look at is operating margin. Most companies that are unable to consistently generate an operating margin of 10% or more lose our interest because the profit level just isn't as enticing as alternative investments.

Facebook's operating margin sits at roughly 45% today which is very impressive.

Netflix has seen its operating margin dwindle and our research does not indicate a large turn around in margins in the near term. Why? Put simply - more competitors have entered the space and should Netflix continue to raise prices - they may lose subscribers to alternative offerings from Amazon (AMZN) and Time Warner (TWX).

Similar to the return on invested capital, Netflix was a very lucrative investment in the earlier years, but after 2011 they haven't had the level of profitability we like in our Wide Moat Profitable Growth portfolio.

Finally, let's examine the cash flow of Facebook compared to Netflix. Facebook has generated significant cash flow which makes sense based on their lean operating model compared to Netflix.

Netflix Cash Flow

So Netflix has negative cash flow now in order to continue to grow and build their subscriber base, but what happens when they decide to stop investing in growth and start to turn a profit? Will they have enough subscribers that it will offset their content cost to such an extent that they will be considerably profitable? Perhaps - or premium content will become even more expensive due to the competitive landscape and Netflix is simply digging themselves a grave. For the second quarter of 2017 free cash flow amounted to -608 million versus 254 million in the prior year quarter. Management expects -2 billion to -2.5 billion for the full year FY17. Per their shareholder letter:

With our content strategy paying off in strong member, revenue and profit growth, we think it’s wise to continue to invest. In continued success, we will deploy increased capital in content, particularly in owned originals, and, as we have said before, we expect to be FCF negative for many years. Since our FCF is driven by our content investment, particularly in self-produced originals, we wanted to provide some additional context on our content accounting at our investor relations website. We continue to debt finance our capital needs as we believe this reduces our weighted average cost of capital, resulting in a more efficient capital structure.

While their heavy investment in content may pay off in the long run, we believe that it becomes a riskier proposition given their adapting competitive landscape.

On the other hand, Facebook competitors seem to have taken a "if you can't beat em join em," approach. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), a company that is historically been very strict on managing their own ecosystem and keeping customers in their ecosystems - just got an Instagram. With essentially no replaceable competitor Facebook has built a wide moat around their social network. Competitors such as Twitter (TWTR) and Snapchat (SNAP) don't seem to have the model figured out yet. They are generating users and content but have nowhere near the cash flow and profitability enjoyed by Facebook.

Competitive Landscape:

Netflix argues that the entertainment market is so broad that their growth simply expands the market rather than competing with it. The nature of each service's content means that there are not direct substitutes, but rather complements of one another. This may be true in part, however, there are only so many hours in a day. Time spent on HBO is time taken from Netflix in our view, whereas time spent on HBO could be complementary to time spent on Instagram (since you can technically do both at the same time). The overlap I recognize is that many customers may have both HBO and Netflix (or Prime and Netflix) if they want a more diverse blend of content. Also per the latest Netflix shareholder letter released July 17, 2017:

Creating a TV network is now as easy as creating an app, and investment is pouring into content production around the world. We are all co-pioneers of internet TV and, together, we are replacing linear TV. The shift from linear TV to on-demand viewing is so big and there is so much leisure time, many internet TV services will be successful. The internet may not have been great for the music business due to piracy, but, wow, it is incredible for growing the video entertainment business around the world.

We feel Netflix hit the nail on the head here: on-demand viewing is growing and we see lots of competitors beginning to enter the space. We think Netflix will continue to grow, but our concern is that when growth stalls what will the profit look like with more competitors entering this low barrier to entry market. We see the Netflix moat narrowing as already evidenced by the decline in return on invested capital noted above. According to eMarketer, unbundling Amazon Prime Instant Video from Amazon's Prime shopping service and offering it on a month-to-month SVOD (streaming video on demand) basis is fueling a growth spurt this year which is the fastest-growing over-the-top service of the Big 3 (Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu). Netflix continues to dominate the space, but we see a challenging road ahead.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple is taking a strong initial step into this market with a budget of roughly $1B led by Hollywood vets Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg to oversee content acquisition and video strategy. Other players are fighting for time as well. AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) is blocking customers of MoviePass from seeing films in its theatres after the third-party service dropped the cost of its unlimited movie pass to $9.95/month (source: Seeking Alpha).

In Facebook's latest quarter end, revenue increased 45% above the prior year quarter and income from operations grew 61%. Daily active users were 1.32B on average, a 17% increase versus the prior year. Cash (and cash equivalents and marketable securities) were over 35B. Worldwide average revenue per user (ARPU) grew from $3.82 in Q2 FY16 to $4.73 in Q2 FY17. Facebook is not only growing on multiple platforms, their growth is translating directly into profits. We prefer real cash now versus speculative future cash.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.