Best Buy Is A Good Buy

Best Buy (BBY) is a heavily traded stock with an average daily volume close to three million shares currently trading at a price of $61.79 as of 8/22, which is near an all-time high of $61.82. The stock has seen great returns so far this year, up 57.51% in the past 52 weeks and up 44.5% YTD. I believe that BBY is a quality company to invest in and even at its current price is a reasonable value for investors. Through analyzing the fundamental aspects of this company, a discounted cash flow valuation, and a comparable company model, you will see that BBY is a company that may be a good fit for your portfolio.

Image is from google finance

Company Analysis

From the chart above, BBY has been a steady gainer over the past year, featuring two large price jumps in November of 2016 and June of 2017. These price increases are a result of BBY reporting stellar earnings, exceeding the Street's expectations, and outperforming the retail space of consumer electronics. Best Buy is headquartered in Minnesota and operates in the United States and Canada, with domestic sales dominating 92% of revenue. BBY has a few subsidiaries that you may have seen in stores that include: Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, and Pacific Sales. Their sales come from in store and online purchases in addition to in home services.

Best Buy reported strong earnings for Q1 of their FY 2018. Their revenue increased 1.6% YOY. Their United States online sales grew 22.5% YOY. An increase in revenue was due to strong performance in gaming products and mobile products. As a result of a strong Q1, BBY raised their guidance for revenue numbers in 2018. To show confidence in their brand, BBY has substantial share buyback plans. They are currently in the midst of a two-year share buyback plan worth $3 billion and has increased their dividend to $0.34 per share. Also, Q1 marked the first quarter with $1 billion of online sales that was not a result of increased holiday traffic.

One of the major reasons that I like BBY is because they are being innovative in the retail market. BBY CEO Hubert Joly has led a significant turnaround effort since the stock price fell drastically in 2012. They have launched the "Building the new Blue" project and a "store-in-a-store" concept. As a result of this, they have not been deeply impacted by the rise of Amazon (AMZN), which is impressive because many other retail markets have been crushed by Amazon, especially department stores.

I believe if AMZN was going to steal their business, it would have happened already because AMZN has been selling electronics efficiently for a long time. Amazon releasing new electronic services in the future, like their launch of installation of in home products that investors saw in July (a move that could potentially compete with the Geek Squad), may cause stock dips of BBY in the short term, but I do not see any detriment in the long term. In spite of AMZN's growth, BBY has been reaching new heights.

The Building of a new Blue initiative is a focus on driving growth in multiple revenue channels as well as cutting costs - ultimately trying to enhance customer experience. Growing revenue while shrinking costs is important for their long-term success. Their cost-cutting goal is to reduce cost by $600 million by 2021 after reaching their prior goal of $400 million early. Best Buy is focusing their growth geographically and by product offering.

They believe they have unfinished business in Canada and Mexico and are investing into new locations in these markets to capture revenue. In terms of product offerings, they have invested in connected in-home appliances and services such as Geek Squad to assist people in configuring these products. These initiatives are following the trend of people having more access to technology, and implementing them for both convenience and energy saving. Overall, BBY is focused on staying in touch with an ever-changing customer taste as well as being fiscally responsible.

Best Buy's store-in-a-store concept aims to enhance in the in-store experience of their customers. They have implemented concepts such as "Samsung Experience Shops" and "LG Store" under the Best Buy roof. The point of this program is to create a unique shopping experience to drive more foot traffic into the store. To create these environments, additional marketing fixtures and often the latest technology is featured in stores for the brands.

Valuation Models

The first valuation model to be discussed is the discounted cash flow model. Based on my inputs, which can be seen in the image below, I calculated a price target of $69.40, which is a 12.39% upside for this stock. I projected their FCF to decline at about -0.5% per year after the 2016 figure. This is because in 2016, they reported abnormally high FCF. This was influenced by both a larger net income and a larger working capital increase.

I am bullish about BBY's future, but I chose a declining rate of FCF because they have not proven they will be able to consistently hold FCF of $2 billion. As revenue increases and they continue to cut costs, a welcoming environment is created for BBY to maintain a $2 billion FCF balance. I chose a terminal growth rate of 2.3%. This is a rate that will often be outpacing the economy, but due to the strength of the consumer electronics industry, I believe it is valid.

Consumers will continually buy new laptops, phones, video games, and electronic goods. Since BBY is a retailer of all of the top brands, I do not think they are at risk for drastic losses in an economic downturn as people grow more dependent on their devices. Next, I discounted the cash flows at a WACC of 11.89%. Their cost of equity is 12.49% because of their beta of 1.45. Finally, by following the calculations in the model, you will see how I arrive at a valuation of $69.40.

(I made these charts myself using data from Zacks Investment Research)

A comparable company approach was also used to determine a valuation for BBY. I compared BBY to three competitors, GameStop (NYSE:GME), Aaron's Inc. (NYSE:AAN) and Conn's Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN), which is displayed below. The conclusion from this model is that Best Buy is on par with its competitors. There is no strong evidence of BBY being overvalued or undervalued.

(I made these charts myself using data from Zack's Investment Research)

Conclusion

Overall, I believe that BBY at $61.70 is a good buy. According to my DCF model they have about 12% upside in stock price potential. In addition to valuation, the company has been reporting good results and is ambitious to grow, which is evident through their Blue program and the store-in-a-store concept. I do not believe Amazon is an immediate threat to BBY because they have not suffered while Amazon has been selling consumer electronics for quite some time. A company that is priced fairly and backed with strong fundamentals is a good stock pick to allocate funds to.