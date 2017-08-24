Bulls Apply The Brakes But Still Don't Have Control

Investors remain concerned this week amid concerns of a potential U.S. government shutdown. President Trump raised the specter of a government shutdown on August 23 if he is unable to secure funding for his promised barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border. He also reiterated his belief that the U.S. will likely pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Consequently, the broad stock market continues to be kicked around by the vagaries of the news ticker and remains unsettled despite clear attempts by the bulls at putting on the brakes to the decline which began earlier this month.

Despite lingering volatility, the internal picture for the NYSE broad market has notably improved of late. Specifically, differential in the new 52-week highs-lows was net positive for the second straight day this week on Wednesday. However, the number of stocks making new 52-week lows remains well above 40, which is still a sign that internal weakness hasn't completely dissipated. As such, it's still too early to assume a bottom is in - especially when the major indices remain below their 15-day moving averages on a closing basis.

Moreover, four of the six major indices remain below the 60-day moving average, which means that even the intermediate-term trend is on shaky ground right now. Until a majority of the major indices, including the SPX, recover above their key trend lines, I recommend that traders remain cautious on the near-term outlook.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

One sign that is encouraging for the market, however, is the OEX put/call open interest ratio. This indicator reveals whether smart money OEX options traders (who are usually correct) are bullish or bearish on the intermediate-term outlook. It's based on S&P 100 (OEX) options, which the pros typically trade in. The open interest ratio is obtained by taking the total put open interest and dividing it by the total call open interest. A ratio of 1.50, for example, indicates there are 1.5 put positions for every one call position.

Chart by Clif Droke with data provided by cboe.com/data/mktstat.aspx

When the OEX open interest ratio gets above 1.80, it typically means a market rally will soon end - at least on a short-term basis. This indicator exceeded the 1.80 level on August 9, which was just one day before the market plunge commenced. Since then, the OEX ratio has fallen back below 1.80 and registered a 1.48 reading on Wednesday, August 23. This suggests that smart money options traders are winding in their recent hedges.

There's also the testimony of the CBOE Equity Put/Call Ratio. The five-day moving average of this important indicator also indicates the market has reached a sold out condition, comparable to the oversold technical condition the market reached in early November 2016 just before a major rally kicked off.

(Source)

Another factor which suggests the bulls are making a serious attempt at regaining control of the short-term trend is the testimony of the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Indicator. The Rydex ratio measures whether investors in the Rydex series of bull and bear mutual funds are net bullish or bearish based on money flows into and out of their two primary bull/bear assets, viz. the Nova (bullish) and the Ursa (bearish) funds.

(Source)

As can be seen in the above graph, the short-term Rydex ratio has fallen to its lowest level since the market lows from September 2016 and May 2017. The former low proved to be only a temporary bottom as the SPX fell to its major interim low about six weeks later. The May 2017 low, however, was a pivotal short-term low from which a strong rally was launched.

Not everything is sunshine and roses for the equity market, though. Despite a favorable short-term technical backdrop (in terms of the market being suitably "oversold" and psychologically primed for a bounce-back), the market's internal momentum position continues to deteriorate with no major sign of improvement yet.

Illustrating the broad market's current internal weakness on a short-term basis is the following graph. The indicator shown below represents the directional bias for the NYSE broad market based on a four-week rate of change of the new 52-week highs and lows. Keep in mind that the new highs and lows are arguably the single best measure of the incremental demand for equities. A decisive reversal of this indicator would confirm a bottom, at least on a short-term basis. But as long as internal momentum is in decline, the market remains vulnerable to selling pressure and can still be pushed lower in the near term by unexpected bad news.

Chart by Clif Droke with data provided by WSJ

Until the new highs-lows show additional improvement, conservative traders would do well to remain cautious while at the same time scouring the charts for signs of relative strength.

