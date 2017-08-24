Macy's: Real Estate, Not Retail, Funding Dividend

In this article we will be looking at Macy's (NYSE:M) recently reported 2017 Q2 earnings to see if there is any improvement in company performance. This was the first full quarter under new CEO Jeff Gennette. He has a tough job ahead as it seems brands are becoming more important than what store it was purchased at.

Retail Segment not so strong

Macy's was able to increase diluted earnings per share to $0.38 in 2017 Q2 from $0.03 year over year. Earnings per share increased because there were no charges related to store closings like this time last year of $249 million. Q2 2017 included $43 million in operating income from the sale of real estate. This quarter saw two more Macy's stores closed. One in Temple, TX and one in Dublin, OH. With store closings and less customer store visits, Macy's Q2 merchandise inventories dropped by 6.4% or $342 million to $4.980 billion from $5.322 billion year over year.

Looking a little deeper at the reported diluted EPS of $0.38. It was not just the result of selling more clothing or perfume. Without the added $43 million to operating income, EPS would have been only around $0.24 per diluted share. That is far short of the needed $0.3775 to pay for the quarterly dividend. So, without the real estate sales, the quarterly dividend payment was not funded. Net sales took a $314 million hit to $5.552 billion from $5.866 billion year over year as fewer customer visited stores and store closures hurt sales. It's difficult to predict what the upcoming all-important second half will bring.

In a recent CNBC interview CEO Jeff Gennette said.

Macy's "[isn't] ready to declare when we will get back to positive,"

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Dividend is not being covered

With the dividend payout running at 99% or above for the first two-quarters of the year a dividend increase is unlikely. The current quarterly dividend is a challenge to cover at the moment. The $0.3775 quarterly dividend has been the same for five quarters now.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Share buybacks slow to a near halt

During the Q2 Macy's repurchased the fewest number of outstanding shares in the last two and half years. Roughly four-hundred thousand shares fewer at the end of Q2. As Macy's has less money available for buybacks it makes it harder for Macy's to increase earnings per share. For the second consecutive quarter of fewer than one million shares repurchased. In the past couple of years, Macy's would routinely reduce one-three million shares per quarter.

For the third consecutive quarter, Macy's paid out $115 million in quarterly dividend payments. With the dividend frozen and share buybacks substantially reduced to conserve cash, the dollar amount of dividends paid per quarter should stay around the $115 million for at least the rest of the year. Right now it doesn't make much sense for Macy's to be buying back a lot of stock as they try to stem the loss of declining traffic into stores.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Net income higher than it should have been.

The headline net income of $116 million tells just part of the health for Macy's. If we subtract the $43 million of real estate sold, that leaves us a net income of $73 million. That is not what we want to see Macy's core retail segment produce. As Macy's opens more of their discount Macy's Backstage stores, gross margins will be under pressure. In Q2 gross margins fell to 40.3% from 40.9% year over year. Macy's opened 12 Backstage deep-discount stores inside existing Macy's stores in Q2.

Macy's is going to have a tough time reaching the $1 billion in net income they achieved in 2015 fiscal year. This fiscal year breaking the $100 million quarterly profit has been a challenge. To Macy's credit, they have been paying down debt. Reducing short-term debt to $16 million from $1.063 billion from one year ago.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Net profit margin's minor improvement

The Q2 brought slight improvement to the amount Macy's was able to keep in profits per one dollar of revenue. Macy's Q2 was able to keep $0.02 in profit vs. $0.01 in Q1 per one dollar of revenue. Without the sale of some real estate included in the Q2 net profit margin, we would see no improvement at all. The Q2 net profit margin would have been flat at $0.01.

Looking forward we see net profit margin being propped up by asset sales to keep a sufficient amount of cash on the balance sheet and pay the rich dividend as the core retail business struggles.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Conclusion

When people are out shopping, they want a particular brand and are not too interested in what specific store the item was bought through. When I hear someone talk about an online purchase, they say, "I bought it online" they never say what website or store name. The second quarter showed little to no improvement for Macy's. With the first half of the year in the books, the dividend has not been covered by net income. EPS is still struggling to climb higher. The dividend continues to be at high risk as long as retail sales alone don't cover the quarterly dividend payment.

