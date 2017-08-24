3D Systems - Down But Not Out?

Investment Thesis

In 2016, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) added an experienced CEO and CFO, with the bulk of their combined experience coming from HP. Their management experience in a Fortune 500 environment could provide valuable insight in minimizing 3D Systems' biggest roadblock to profitability - huge SG&A expenses.

3D Systems has a strong balance sheet with conservative financing, but it currently lacks the income statement performance to support it. Significant investments in research and development and a focused strategic vision shifting additive manufacturing processes from prototyping to production will create future value, but it's too early to make an investment. In addition, the recent insider sell-off exacerbates my short-term concerns.

Last week, I developed a brief industry report on Additive Manufacturing and where the industry may be going, identifying 3D Systems as a quick pick that needed more research.

3D Systems was founded by the inventor of stereolithography, the world's first commercialized 3D printing process to convert digital files into a solid product layer by layer. The Company provides promising strategic insight into the capabilities of additive manufacturing and how it sees itself shaping the transition that will move AM from prototype printing to production. On a per share basis, 3D Systems will need to showcase spectacular growth and cost reduction in order to prove a worthwhile investment, but the future could be bright should management succeed in reshaping its cost structure.

Overview

3D Systems Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The Company provides 3D printing solutions, materials, software, and manufacturing services. The Company also has Virtual Surgical Planning capabilities. Solutions offered by 3D Systems primarily support customers in the healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and durable goods industries. The Company has been operating in the 3D printing space for over 30 years and has both seen or contributed to nearly all the innovation since the technology was introduced commercially.

3D Systems is focused on driving the shift in the 3D printing solutions industry from prototyping applications to printing for production.

Source: 3D Systems Corporation Annual Report 2016

History

3D Systems was co-founded by the inventor of commercialized 3D printing, Charles Hull, in 1986, shortly after he filed his patent for the Stereolithography Apparatus in 1984. In 1987, the Company commercialized the first 3D printer, the SLA-1. The Company was issued two more patents in 1989 and 1993 for Selective Laser Sintering and the force-feedback haptic device, respectively. 3D Systems entered the virtual reality surgical simulation space in 2000 with the release of the first Simbionix, and in 2009, it launched its capability for On Demand Parts Manufacturing. Direct Metal Printing was added to the Company’s portfolio in 2013, and in 2016, the Company showcased Figure 4 SLA technology, the “next generation of Stereolithography”.

Source: Company History

Drivers

Materials innovations (particularly metals, ceramics, bio-materials)

Advancements in healthcare (virtual surgical simulations and implants)

Paradigm shift in additive manufacturing processes from prototyping to production

Customers

Major companies and small and mid-size businesses in healthcare, aerospace, automotive, government, defense, technology, electronics, education, consumer goods, and energy industries

No customer accounted for more than 10% of revenue in the last three years

Products

3D Printers (Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Direct Metal Printing, MultiJet Printing, ColorJet Printing)

Print materials (Plastic, Nylon, Metal, Composite, Elastometric, Wax, Polymeric Dental Materials, Class IV bio-compatible)

Software, scanners, and haptic devices (Product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, inspection)

Virtual surgical simulators

Services: Warranty, Maintenance and Training On-demand solutions – prototyping, production, and finishing capabilities for precision plastic and metal parts, and tooling with additive and traditional manufacturing Software maintenance Surgical planning, modeling, prototyping, and manufacturing



Key Valuation Metrics vs. Industry Averages

DDD does not currently have a positive P/E ratio, but it does have a better than average Price/Sales ratio of 2.2x compared to the industry average of 3.3x. DDD also has an impressive Gross Profit Margin of 49% compared to the industry average of 37.7%. Problems set in at the Operating Profit Margin, where the Company has a -5.3% margin compared to an industry average of 24.2%. The bulk of the Company's problems lie in SG&A costs and R&D expenses that are not currently driving enough sales growth.

Source: TD Ameritrade

Glassdoor Metrics

The Company is rated a 2.7/5.0 overall by its employees on Glassdoor, with only 48% of reviewers willing to recommend 3D Systems to a friend - both are fairly negative ratings. On the other hand, 77% approve of the CEO, which bodes well for senior leadership. Ratings trended upward through the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017 but have taken a dip since March of 2017. Only 39% of Glassdoor reviewers have a positive business outlook of 3D Systems.

Company Financials

3D Systems Corporation has seen declining revenues in each of the last three years from $653.7 million in 2014 to $638.2 million in the most recent TTM. The Company has not posted positive net income since 2014 and does not look like it will pull above the break-even point in 2017 either. While interest expenses are very low (the Company’s only forms of debt are leases and a $150,000 revolving credit facility), 3D Systems has faced problems turning operating income positive. My projections have the Company facing negative operating income until 2019. 3D Systems has an impressive balance sheet with high liquidity, low debt, and high book value per share despite net losses in recent years, but the Company must revamp its cost structure for it to be profitable at these sales levels.

Including intangible assets, DDD has a BV/Share of $5.88, a quick ratio of 2.95x, and a Debt/Assets ratio of less than 1%. All of these factors bolster a margin of safety for investors.

Sources: 3D Systems Corporation Annual Report 2016, 3D Systems Corporation Annual Report 2015

WACC

Industry Beta Relevered to DDD’s Capital Structure: 0.915

Equity risk premium (Damodaran): 6.16%

Risk free rate (10-year treasury rate): 2.37%

WACC: 8.2%

Valuation

A five-year discounted cash flow analysis with an exit multiple of 12.0x (EV/EBITDA) yields an equity value per share of $7.072, or a one-year price target of $7.638. Growth rates were kept in line with management’s forward year guidance provided in the Company’s second quarter earnings release. In order to justify the price ranges in which the Company’s stock price currently resides (around $12.50 as of 8/23), 3D Systems would need double-digit revenue growth and significant margin improvements over the next five years.

While I see a lot of potential quality in 3D Systems' strategic focus, and the space that it operates within, I simply cannot reconcile the price with the value - or lack thereof - that DDD is currently providing. I'd like to rate DDD as a Watch List stock. While operational deficiencies will prove difficult to turn around, 3D Systems' influential placement in an industry that's 1-3 years from explosive growth (combined with the Company's strategic vision and strong balance sheet fundamentals) entices me to keep an eye on it. The Company's efforts to become the dominant provider for healthcare needs in AM are also encouraging. 3D Systems could prove to be a valuable long-term investment should sales growth increase at a greater than expected rate following FY17 or SG&A expenses remain in check. For now, I will be taking a wait and see approach for this particular company.

