Prospect Capital Corporation: Post Dividend Cut Opportunity

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is scheduled to report fiscal year and fourth quarter earnings on Monday 28, 2017. With investors nervously anticipating the business development company to slash its monthly dividend, investors' focus will all be on the company's Net Investment Income in the last quarter. Though a dividend cut is likely over the short haul, I think Prospect Capital could enter 'Strong Buy' territory once the company adjusts its payout. It is time to be greedy when others are fearful.

There is a lot of wisdom in the old saying: 'Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful'. Warren Buffett's contrarian investment strategy has paid off handsomely for the third richest man on the planet, and average investors can learn a lot from his investing philosophy, too. Buffett is famous for saying that either fear or greed are driving stock prices and valuations to extremes, which allows investors with self-discipline and emotional distance to the market to profit from irrational market movements.

One such market movement may be in the making as it relates to Prospect Capital Corp. The business development company is widely expected to slash its dividend payout by a considerable percentage given the decline in portfolio yields and lower Net Investment Income that is no longer sufficient to cover the company's dividend payout. Prospect Capital's share price has reflected investors' concerns over the growing probability of a (potentially significant) dividend cut.

Source: StockCharts.com

Prepare To Take Advantage Of Fearful Selling

I think it is not a question of 'if' a dividend cut will occur. Rather, the question is by 'how much' Prospect Capital's management will slash its payout in order to realign its payout with future Net Investment Income expectations.

In my last article I penned on Prospect Capital I said that I expect the company to cut its dividend by at least 10 percent, though others have argued that a cut of between 20 to 30 percent could be in the cards…It all depends on Prospect Capital's portfolio yields and Net Investment Income in the fourth quarter. If NII hugely disappointed (management knows by now), a painful dividend cut is on the horizon.

Though Prospect Capital's share price is now reflecting with near certainty the scenario of a dividend cut, the actual announcement will likely trigger a sell-off in the stock anyways. This, in turn, could create an interesting buying opportunity because a dividend that's just been cut is unlikely to get cut again soon.

A 10 percent cut in Prospect Capital's dividend rate could be good for a proportional 10 percent decline in the company's share price, and significantly increase Prospect Capital's Net Asset Value discount again, and this is when the BDC becomes interesting again as an income play.

Last time Prospect Capital slashed its dividend payout by 25 percent in December 2014, the BDC's shares got slaughtered.

In fairness, though, back in 2014 shareholders were widely unprepared for a dividend cut whereas today investors have had more than enough time to reposition themselves for what's coming. In any case, more downside seems inevitable.

Your Takeaway

Should Prospect Capital adjust its monthly dividend payout downward in the very short term, I expect significant pressure to build up on the shares. Though Prospect Capital's shares are already under pressure, the official dividend announcement will likely lead to an emotionally-fueled sell-off which I think could potentially open up a new buying opportunity. It is time to get cash ready to take advantage of emotional selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSEC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.